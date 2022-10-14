ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stevens Point, WI

WBAY Green Bay

Family reflects on community support following bonfire explosion

PULASKI, Wis. (WBAY) - The Pulaski community is healing after a bonfire explosion sent several young people to area hospitals with severe burns. The Shawano County Sheriff’s Office says an accelerant was put on the fire, causing the explosion Friday night in the Town of Maple Grove. “What we...
PULASKI, WI
WSAW

First Alert Weather: Chilly fall weather through the weekend

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you didn’t know better, you would think we have skipped ahead to mid-November. Clouds and chilly conditions with rain/snow showers scattered about the area on Saturday. The clouds will be hanging around Saturday night with lows by morning in the low to mid 30s.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

ADRC of Portage County launches workshop to address incontinence

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Aging & Disability Resource Center of Portage County is offering a new workshop to help women deal with bladder or bowel control issues. Mind Over Matter: Healthy Bowels, Healthy Bladder is a program designed to give women, aged 50 and older, the tools they need to take control of their bladder and bowel symptoms.
PORTAGE COUNTY, WI
947jackfm.com

Wausau Committee Reccomends Layout for S 17th Avenue Project

WAUSAU, WI (WSAU) — The Wausau Capital Improvements and Street Maintenance Committee has selected its preferred layout for the 17th Avenue reconstruction project next summer. In a unanimous vote Thursday the committee went with the engineer’s recommendation of no changes, meaning the redesign will include a mountable median along...
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Weston Aldi store to open Oct. 27

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - A new Aldi store located at 3311 Schofield Avenue in Weston will open Oct. 27. The location is on the corner of Schofield Avenue and Birch Street. The lot was previously a wooded area with two structures. The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag...
WESTON, WI
spmetrowire.com

Letter: Stevens Point doesn’t need more rental units

Population statistics for the City of Stevens Point since 1960 show some interesting numbers:. 1980: 22,970 The AVERAGE for the 70 years is 23,552 without. 1990: 23,006 using UWSP data. 2000: 25,692. 2010: 26,717. 2020: 25,160. Population statistics for UWSP follow:. 1970: 8,734/7,978 (first- and second-semester attendance) 1980: 9,183/8,432. 1990:...
STEVENS POINT, WI
WausauPilot

UPDATED: Blaze at Schofield wood plant under control

Crews from at least six fire departments were called Friday to a report of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield. The blaze was reported at about 11:20 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14 at the wood processing plant, 349 Alderson St. An initial report indicated visible flames were seen coming from a pipe at the facility.
SCHOFIELD, WI
WausauPilot

Wausau area obituaries October 14, 2022

Judy Rosemurgy, 84, of Wausau, passed away on Tuesday September 27th at Aspirus Wausau Hospital with her three children by her side. Judy was born on March 8, 1938 in Wisconsin Rapids, to the late Esther and Vernon Goldsworthy. Judy’s love of caring for people brought her to the professions of nursing, in-home caregiver, and hospice volunteer. Judy’s recovery and spiritual growth became her passion and reaching out to others on the same journey was always a privilege to her. Her true love was her family, she was a wonderful mom and an awesome grandma (or Munga as she was known to her seven grandchildren). There were many friends in and outside of recovery who graced her life and brought her joy, including her forever friend Peggy.
WAUSAU, WI
WSAW

Everest Metro to host community Halloween party on Oct. 23

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The Everest Metro Police Department will host a Halloween party on Sunday, Oct. 23. The event is for elementary to middle school-age kids in the community. For the last 20 years, the event has provided a safe alternative to trick or treating. There are games, raffle...
WESTON, WI
WJFW-TV

Fire in Schofield causes minimal damage to industrial building

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WJFW) - Dispatchers were called to respond to a fire in Marathon County earlier today, north of Schofield at American Wood Fibers. An accidental fire occurred and the Riverside Fire Rescue was among the responders. After the dispatch, police arrived on scene and they reported smoke and fire...
SCHOFIELD, WI
WSAW

Mandela Barnes stops in Stevens Point for ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin senator nominee Mandela Barnes continued his ‘Ron Against Roe’ tour in Stevens Point on Saturday. Barnes met with supporters at the Portage County democratic party. The tour’s purpose is to oppose republican candidate Ron Johnson’s anti-abortion stance. Barnes encouraged supporters to continue their work prior to the November 8th election.
STEVENS POINT, WI
WSAW

Fire causes minor damage at American Wood Fibers in Schofield

SCHOFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - The cause of a fire at American Wood Fibers in Schofield was caused by a malfunction in the building’s dryer system. The fire was reported around 11:20 a.m. Friday. Initially, 15-foot flames were coming from an exterior stack. The fire was quickly knocked down and the MABAS box alarm was canceled.
SCHOFIELD, WI
whby.com

Oshkosh man convicted of stealing from nursing home patient

OSHKOSH, Wis. — An Oshkosh man is found guilty of stealing from a nursing home patient. A Winnebago County jury returns the verdict against Terry Culver on eight counts of Theft in a Business Setting and Income Tax Fraud. Culver took more than $427,000 from the elderly victim through...
OSHKOSH, WI
WSAW

Wausau teen last seen on Sept. 19 found safe

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A 17-year-old girl reported missing on Sept. 19 was found safe in Wausau Tuesday night. Morgan Torrens was located in the city of Wausau. The Sheriff’s Department thanks everyone for their help.
WAUSAU, WI

