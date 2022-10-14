Read full article on original website
Man arrested after deadly stabbing in Hollywood neighborhood
Authorities said they arrested the suspect in a stabbing that led to the death of a man and injured a woman in Portland's Hollywood neighborhood Monday.
Bail set at $500,000 for Vancouver custodian accused of filming people in school restrooms
A school custodian accused of secretly filming people in Vancouver, Washington, school restrooms for nearly a decade, has had bail set at $500,000. James Mattson, 38, was booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday on suspicion of 137 counts of voyeurism. His bail was set Friday in Clark County Superior Court, The Columbian reported.
SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED
PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
Authorities: Man arrested for eluding deputies, believed he wouldn’t be pursued
A Vancouver man was arrested after ignoring several traffic rules and attempting to escape a police chase on Friday night, which resulted in a crash, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office.
Vancouver school employee makes first court appearance on 137 counts of voyeurism
VANCOUVER Wash. (KPTV) - A school employee suspected of taking videos of students in a Vancouver middle school was arrested Thursday, according to the Clark Co. Sheriff’s Office. Police have charged 38-year-old James D. Mattson with 137 counts of voyeurism, starting back in 2013 with videos taken in female...
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker
CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
One dies in Gresham crash, fire down ravine embankment
The lone person inside a vehicle that went down a steep ravine and burst into flames died as a result of the early Sunday morning crash, the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office said.
Clark County Sheriff’s Office makes arrest in voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School
James D. Mattson, 38, of Vancouver, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail Thursday for 137 counts of Voyeurism in the 1st degree. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made an arrest in the investigation into an alleged voyeurism incident at Alki Middle School. James D....
‘Explosive noise’: Portland police shoot, wound suspect
Portland police said they responded to a 911 call about a man chasing people with a knife in that area and spotted a man who matched the description. But "during the ensuing encounter, the officer fired his weapon and the suspect was injured," officials said in a statement on Saturday.
Photos: Nakia Creek Fire evacuations, October 16, 2022
About 1000 homes were ordered to evacuate Sunday as the Nakia Creek Fire near Larch Mountain grew substantially from strong winds.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
Officials: 16-year-old boy arrested, suspected of shooting near Reynolds High School
The Multnomah County Sheriff's Office says that a 16-year-old boy believed to be connected to a Monday shooting at Columbus Park near Reynolds High School was arrested and brought into custody on Wednesday.
Men found dead in car after apparent Clackamas County shooting identified
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified two men who were found dead in a vehicle on Wednesday in unincorporated Clackamas County. The men were identified as 32-year-old Jamahl Akeem William Nash and 42-year-old Stanafurd Samuel Lee Blacknall, according to Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office. The men were found...
Thieves smash truck through vape store wall in SE Portland, swipe armfuls of merchandise
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A brand new business called the House of Vape off of Southeast Powell Boulevard was scheduled for their grand opening Friday, but instead they were burglarized. Sami Hales, who owns the shop, said he lost roughly $100,000 in products and damages. However, it’s nothing new.
Nakia Creek fire: Officials warn 1,000 homes to evacuate SW Washington
Clark County officials are warning people near the growing Nakia Creek wildfire northeast of Camas to evacuate or prepare to leave their homes, and schools in Washougal will close Monday to allow families to move to safety. About 1,000 homes are under evacuation, including Level 3 (go now) orders Sunday....
Nakia Creek Fire expands to Level 3 ‘Go Now’ evacuations
The Nakia Creek Fire near Camas, WA hasn't grown in recent days, but due to dangerous fire conditions evacuation levels around the blaze are increasing.
1 dead after Portland shooting, suspect remains at large
One person was rushed to the hospital following a shooting in Northeast Portland on Friday afternoon, police said.
Bodycam video shows as woman shoots at officers who tried to help her dogs
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. — A Happy Valley woman will spend the next 10 years in prison after shooting at two Gladstone police officers in November of last year. She was convicted and sentenced on Wednesday. According to the Clackamas County District Attorney, Yvette Garcia shot at the officers after...
