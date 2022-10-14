ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vancouver, WA

SHERIFF'S OFFICE IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON UPDATES DEPUTY-INVOLVED SHOOTING: DEPUTY IDENTIFIED, SECOND SUSPECT BOOKED

PORTLAND, OR - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office in an Update issued on Thursday, October 13, 2022 reported that the Portland Police Bureau continues its investigation into the deputy-involved-shooting that occurred on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, in the Lloyd District of Northeast Portland. At this time, we would like to provide a timeline of the incident, based on the current investigation.
Man with gun arrested when hit with foam projectile in Old Town

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Officers arrested a man holding a gun after he was hit with a foam projectile in Old Town on Friday night, the Portland Police Bureau said. PPB said on Friday about 9:30 p.m., multiple concerned citizens reported a man holding a gun in the Lloyd District, on the Steel Bridge and in Old Town. Officers found the man at Northwest Fourth Avenue and Northwest Davis Street, where he was uncooperative. They had to shoot him with a foam projectile to drop the gun.
Family still searching for Salem teen a year after he disappeared

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - The family of an 18-year-old man are still searching for their son after he went missing from Salem on Oct. 15, 2021, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. Ezra Mayhugh was 17 years old when a friend dropped him off downtown. He left work...
Molalla man pleads guilty to shooting at cops, injuring construction worker

CLACKAMAS CO. Ore. (KPTV) - A Molalla man on Thursday pled guilty to several felonies for shooting at police officers and shooting a construction worker last year. Molalla police officers went to the home of Brian Scott Mills, 49, to help the fire department with a CPR call. While there, Mills started putting on body armor, causing officers to retreat. Then Mills started shooting a .50 caliber rifle from his home, with one round hitting a nearby construction worker. He then exchanged gunfire with officers before being taken into custody.
FATAL SINGLE VEHICLE CRASH IN MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OREGON

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (October 16, 2022) - The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office is reporting that on Sunday, October 16, 2022 at approximately 6:20 A.M, deputies responded to a report of a vehicle fire on SE 282nd Avenue south of SE Division Drive. A single vehicle was located on the...
