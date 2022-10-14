"My goal is to help people feel confident," Angela Rose told HB for our Ultimate Shopping Guide. It's why the mother of three and DIY design star created her fresh new line of rugs and pillows, Angela Rose x Loloi, in serene colorways and patterns named after her kids: Aubrey, Blake, and Colton. "These vintage-inspired pieces feel special and unique, yet they're so versatile and work in any space," she adds. "It takes out the guesswork. You could design an entire room around the right rug."

INTERIOR DESIGN ・ 1 HOUR AGO