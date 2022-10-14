ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
livingetc.com

Abigail Ahern’s new collection of window dressings with Hillarys is just how we want to decorate now

Whether your scheme is maximalist, minimalist, colourful or pared-back, there’s nothing like finding the perfect window attire to give a space that sense of completeness. Picking the right blinds or curtains can pull your look together or provide a jump-off point to guide the entire design direction of your room. Just ask influential tastemaker and pioneer of the dark inky palette, Abigail Ahern.
INTERIOR DESIGN
housebeautiful.com

The Right Rug for Every Room, According to DIY Design Star Angela Rose

"My goal is to help people feel confident," Angela Rose told HB for our Ultimate Shopping Guide. It's why the mother of three and DIY design star created her fresh new line of rugs and pillows, Angela Rose x Loloi, in serene colorways and patterns named after her kids: Aubrey, Blake, and Colton. "These vintage-inspired pieces feel special and unique, yet they're so versatile and work in any space," she adds. "It takes out the guesswork. You could design an entire room around the right rug."
INTERIOR DESIGN
WGN TV

How to make a kid-friendly haunted house

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details. Most of us know haunted houses only from movies or stories. The mental image most people hold is a scary-looking old, dark house with dead trees and creepy graveyards nearby. Haunted houses are dusty and dirty and have cobwebs everywhere. And every one of them has boards that creak. However, there are things you can do to make a haunted house more suitable for kids.
KIDS
Real Homes

DIY transforms 1930s house into dream home

Renovating a home is not for the fainthearted. It takes a certain gritty determination, patience and a lot of imagination to see it through, and even emerge with the enthusiasm to do it all over again. Mary and Paul Walker-Harrod have the true grit of the born renovators. They’d already...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Statesville Record & Landmark

Get a rare view of 5 corn mazes in central NC

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Visiting a corn maze is a must-do activity for fall. But when's the last time you got an aerial tour?
TRAVEL
macaronikid.com

DIY Halloween Silhouettes

This fun, easy, and inexpensive craft will make your house the talk of the neighborhood this Halloween! This project is a great opportunity to enjoy some family together time and work together as a team as you plan your theme. What You Need:. Black poster board. Yellow or orange tissue...
LIFESTYLE
makeuseof.com

10 Out-of-This-World DIY Chandeliers

Chandeliers infuse an entirely different mood into a space. They provide ambient lighting and enhance a space’s aesthetic. They also serve as an icebreaker. But while these benefits are certainly enticing, the price tag might be on the high side. Can’t afford the chandelier you want? Try building any of these ten out-of-this-world DIY chandeliers to spice up your space.
