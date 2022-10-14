A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.

GLENDALE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO