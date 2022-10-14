ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Comments / 6

Amie M Dunaway
2d ago

So..... as a licensed mixologist, why would you serve 2 already-intoxicated patrons?? that's what started your problem. if you would've turned them away, you wouldn't have had this situation. & if that guy would've fired & hurt someone, the establishment would've been in big trouble. Drink responsibly, serve responsibly.

Reply(1)
10
Related
q13fox.com

WSP locates victim in domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey

LACEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol said they have located the woman who was a victim in a domestic violence kidnapping in Lacey. According to authorities, 53-year-old Chae An was suspected of violating a no-contact order and kidnapping his wife, 42-year-old Young An, who was then reported missing. The two...
LACEY, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Woman injured in drive-by shooting in Tacoma

Tacoma police are investigating after a 29-year-old woman was shot in a drive-by Saturday night. According to police, officers responded to the shooting in the 5600 block of South J Street just after 9 p.m. Police said bullets entered a residence and hit the woman. She was taken to an...
TACOMA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Police Blotter for Saturday, October 15, 2022

On 10/14/2022 at 10:38 a.m., at 700 Blk 5th Ave SE, police arrested Jason Aaron Thayer, 39, on suspicion of 1) violation of domestic violence no-contact order, 2) false statement to a public servant, 3) resisting arrest, 4) obstructing an officer, and 5) 3rd-degree driving while license suspended. On 10/14/2022...
OLYMPIA, WA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Officials: Engaged Washington couple arrested in attack on man with brass knuckles, switchblade

SEATTLE — An engaged couple in Washington state have been arrested for allegedly using brass knuckles and a switchblade during an attack on a man, officials say. According to a news release from the Seattle Police Department, around 6:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers on patrol were flagged down about a fight. Officers found a man with numerous stab wounds and cuts to his head.
SEATTLE, WA
kqennewsradio.com

WASHINGTON MAN ARRESTED AFTER FLEEING POLICE

A Washington state man was arrested after he fled police following a motorcycle crash on Friday night. An Oregon State Police report said just after 8:30 p.m. a trooper responded to Interstate Five northbound, two miles south of Glendale. Upon arrive the motorcyclist was allegedly uncooperative, provided a false name and then left the area without his helmet. The trooper found the man a short time later, just inside the Douglas County boundary. The rider reportedly conducted a u turn in an attempt to avoid the trooper. The suspect was intercepted and taken into custody. The man refused to provide his true identify.
GLENDALE, OR
lynnwoodtimes.com

Seven arrests in retail theft sting by Lynnwood Police

LYNNWOOD, Wash., October 14, 2022 – On Thursday, October 13, the Lynnwood Police Department conducted an emphasis operation in conjunction with Lowes and Home Depot, in which officers were placed in the store with Asset Protection personnel. This was done to be able to immediately detain and charge subjects for theft and/or other charges associated with shoplifting or other crimes associated with theft.
LYNNWOOD, WA
q13fox.com

Pre-trial hearing for Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer begins

PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer will attend a virtual pre-trial hearing Friday afternoon, ahead of his trial on charges of false reporting. The trials stem from his controversial confrontation with a Black newspaper carrier in January 2021. On Jan. 27, 2021, Sedrick Altheimer was delivering newspapers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
q13fox.com

Woman injured in stabbing at Tukwila gas station

TUKWILA, Wash. - Tukwila police are investigating a stabbing at a gas station that left a woman injured Friday morning. Officers responded to a report of a fight before 4:30 a.m. at the Chevron on 108th and East Marginal. When police arrived, they found a woman with a life-threatening stab...
TUKWILA, WA
q13fox.com

Tacoma woman takes recovery measures into her own hands when vehicle is stolen

TACOMA, Wash. - A Tacoma woman took matters into her own hands when her ex-boyfriend's car was stolen. Hannah Odell says she couldn't wait for police when her ex-boyfriend's Mazda Protégé was stolen. She told FOX 13 that the first place she looked a was a lot on South Tacoma Way in Lakewood last week, and lo and behold, the vehicle was there.
TACOMA, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Ross: If you can’t chase a suspect, there should be a way to stop them

Here’s the latest frustrating police scenario. According to a draft memo from Seattle’s North Precinct, provided to the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, until officers get more training, they will not be able to use their patrol cars to prevent a suspect from driving away. Even if that suspect is obviously high on drugs.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy