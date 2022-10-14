ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

‘Loving mother’: Shooting victim Susan Karnatz remembered by husband, Tom

By Ashley Anderson, Chloe Rafferty
WNCT
WNCT
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0kbg26_0iZdZxNx00

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — While little is known as to the motive or circumstances surrounding the Thursday mass shooting in Raleigh , loved ones have started sharing out photos and messages about those killed in the attack.

Police chief names victims of Raleigh mass shooting; 5 dead, 2 injured

One of the five victims killed was Susan Karnatz, a 49-year-old and mother of three.

On Friday, her husband, Tom Karnatz said, “She was a very loving wife and loving mother to three boys aged 10, 13, and 14.”

“We will miss her greatly,” he added.

Susan Karnatz, 49

Susan Karnatz, 49, of Raleigh was a mother to three boys, aged 10, 13 and 14. (Photos courtesy of Tom Karnatz)
PREVIOUS | 5 killed, 2 injured in Raleigh mass shooting; police continue investigation Friday

Officials say the suspect is the brother of one of the victims, but they have not confirmed which victim he is related to. They say the suspect has suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound and remains alive as of Friday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: REVEALED: The barn where baby-faced gunman Austin Thompson, 15, was holed up as cops closed in on him after he shot dead his older brother and four others in rampage across Raleigh

Set in a thicket of dense woodland, barely visible from the country road that runs alongside it, this is the barn in which Raleigh shooter Austin Thompson, 15, holed up in a 'protracted stand-off' with law enforcement that left him in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the head.
RALEIGH, NC
WCNC

Mass shooting in Raleigh carries haunting warning of danger, even in everyday life

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The nation continues to process the aftermath of a mass shooting that killed five people in Raleigh, North Carolina this week. Family members and friends said some of the victims were gunned down while doing normal, everyday activities. An off-duty police officer was killed while on his way to work, one of the women who died was on her porch talking to a neighbor, another woman was walking her dog when she was killed, and another was out exercising.
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

Raleigh man facing robbery charges of New Bern business

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A Raleigh man is facing robbery charges after an incident that happened on Monday. Raymond D. Osorio, 32, was arrested by New Bern police and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and resist, obstruct and delay. He was placed in the Craven County Jail under a $60,000 secured bond. […]
NEW BERN, NC
WRAL

Stunned families mourn, celebrate victims shot in east Raleigh neighborhood

The victims were of different races and ranged in age from 16 to their late 50s. They were: an off-duty Raleigh police officer, Gabriel Torres, 29, who was on his way to work when he was shot, and James Roger Thompson, 16, a junior at Knightdale High School; Mary Marshall, 34; Nicole Conners, 52, and Susan Karnatz, 49.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 1 injured in shooting at Selma nightclub, officers say

SELMA, N.C. (WNCN) — Selma police said they responded to the scene of a deadly shooting at a nightclub early Sunday morning. Sometime before 7 a.m., officers said they were called to a shooting at The Diamond District Lounge nightclub in the 1600 block of S. Pollock St. At...
SELMA, NC
WRAL

Man killed in Selma nightclub shooting, woman shot in leg

SMITHFIELD, N.C. — A man was killed Sunday in an early-morning shooting, and a woman was injured. Officers with the Selma Police Department responded to the Diamond District Lounge at 1688 South Pollock St., close to the Smithfield/Selma town limits, around 2:15 a.m. A man died on the way...
SELMA, NC
WITN

Two men arrested after fight at Rocky Mount bistro

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount Police Department arrested two young men after a fight breaks out inside a bar and bistro. Off-duty working police officers call for backup after a fight breaks out inside Aroma Bar and Bistro at 101 N.E Main Street. After the police backup arrived,...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
WBTV

Victims of Raleigh mass shooting speaking out

A new survey by LLC.org looked at the most annoying coworker habits and found that "quiet quitting" was among the most irritating. Raleigh mass shooting suspect could be tried as an adult. Updated: 7 hours ago. The Wake County District Attorney has filed a juvenile petition against the suspected Raleigh...
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

WNCT

35K+
Followers
23K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy