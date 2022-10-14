NC has lost 128 people to mass shootings, 463 have been injured since 2013, data shows

In light of the Raleigh mass shooting that ended the life of five people ranging in age from 16 to 52, data shows the Tar Heel state isn't immune from "terror showing up at our doorstep," as Governor Cooper stated.

Data shows that since 2013, North Carolina has had 123 mass shootings. In those shootings, 128 people have been killed and 463 people have been injured.

Nicole Connors, 52

Susan Karnatz, 49

Mary Marshall, 35

Gabriel Torres, 29

James Thompson, 16

These three others were injured

Marcille Gardner, 59

Casey Joseph Clark, 33

The 15-year-old shooting suspect

In 2022, there have been 531 documented mass shootings across American.

Although, not all databases agree on the definition of a mass shooting, the most common definition--defines one as when four or more people are killed excluding the perpetrator.

A spree of shootings that involves two or more murders or homicides in a short time, in multiple locations. The spree has almost no break between the murders, according to the US Bureau of Justice Statics.

They define a rampage as one that involves the attempted or killing of multiple persons. Most occur in a public space--by a single perpetrator using deadly weapons in a single event without any cooling-off period

Raleigh Police said a 15-year-old was responsible for the mass shooting that killed five people and injured two others Thursday night.

The shooting started around 5 p.m. in the Hedingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

Raleigh Police Chief Estella Patterson said Friday morning that the crime scene spanned around 2 miles across the neighborhood.

The suspect first shot two people in the streets of the neighborhood before running toward the Neuse River Greenway Trail, where he opened fire, killing three more people and wounding two others, according to Patterson.

The accused in the Raleigh shooting is a 15-year-old, police said. Here's a look at mass shootings of people age 21 or younger.