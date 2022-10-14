Read full article on original website
Homeowners nervously await evacuation orders as Washington’s Nakia Creek Fire explodes in size
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. – The Nakia Creek Fire in Washington state is inching its way closer to homes as warm and dry air allowed the blaze to explode in size on Sunday, growing from about 150 acres to approximately 2,000.
Washington’s Most Stunning Lake is Worth the Drive From Tri-Cities
Washington's most stunning hike and swim are in the northern part of the state. Diablo Lake is a reservoir in the north Cascades that was created by the Diablo Dam. According to Wikipedia:. The lake holds rainbow, coastal cutthroat, brook, and the federally threatened bull trout. It is a popular...
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima Valley Libraries hosts presentation on Yakima’s architectural history
YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Valley Libraries will host a presentation on Yakima’s architectural history on Monday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Central Library. The event will be held by the Head Archives Librarian, Carlos Pelley. It will include a presentation called “Yakima’s Gilded Age: A Photographic Journey Through the History and Evolution of the City’s Architecture (1887-1914).”
opb.org
‘It’s an invasion.’ North America’s tiniest butterfly spotted in Southeastern Washington
Your browser does not support the audio element. This particular adventure begins with the search for a bird. However, like many discoveries that venture a bit off course, birder Chris Lindsey found something much more interesting: a Western pygmy blue butterfly. The smallest butterfly in North America. On Sept. 3,...
FOX 11 and 41
Filipino American Community celebrates 70 years of Filipino Community Hall in Wapato.
WAPATO, Wash. – Representative Dan Newhouse attended the 70th anniversary celebration for the Filipino Community Hall in Wapato this week. Many members of the Filipino American community came out to celebrate the center’s cultural significance in the Yakima Valley. The community hall has been a place where people...
nbcrightnow.com
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
Yakima Herald Republic
It Happened Here: Capt. Nathan Olney dies at Ahtanum from old wound
Driving up to Fort Simcoe, you’ll see a small white obelisk behind a fence. It’s one of five graves — that we know of — at the former Army post and Indian Boarding School. It is the grave of Capt. Nathan Olney, who served as an Indian Agent in Oregon and was one of the first settlers in the Ahtanum area. He was, by many accounts, respected by the Native people he lived and worked with.
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Yakima Herald Republic
Proposed WA bill would stop power and water shutoffs during extreme heat
Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year’s legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut...
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?
I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
FOX 11 and 41
Yakima K-9 Trex facing unknown medical issues
YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week. According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems...
FOX 11 and 41
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open
TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
Yakima Herald Republic
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars
Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
kptv.com
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row
BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Yakima Herald Republic
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing
To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
Tri-City Herald
Washington grocery sites could face reshuffling as Kroger-Albertsons merger unfolds
The planned merger of Kroger and Albertsons Companies Inc., officially announced Friday, is set to bring more grocery store reshuffling in Washington state. A previous buyout creates overlap with the two chains that could lead to some stores spun out from the deal. Albertsons in 2016 bought the remaining core...
Yakima, October 15 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Yakima. The West Valley High School football team will have a game with Eisenhower High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00. The Eisenhower High School football team will have a game with West Valley High School on October 14, 2022, 19:00:00.
$74,950 Foreclosed Home For Sale In One of Idaho’s Most Darling Little Cities
In short, a foreclosed property is one that is seized and listed for sale by the homeowner's lender. Any home with a mortgage has what's called a lien on it. The lien is the part of the mortgage contract that grants a lender the power to take possession of a residence after the homeowner stops paying the mortgage.
