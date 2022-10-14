ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tri-cities, WA

Yakima Valley Libraries hosts presentation on Yakima’s architectural history

YAKIMA, Wash. – Yakima Valley Libraries will host a presentation on Yakima’s architectural history on Monday, October 17 at 6 p.m. at the Yakima Central Library. The event will be held by the Head Archives Librarian, Carlos Pelley. It will include a presentation called “Yakima’s Gilded Age: A Photographic Journey Through the History and Evolution of the City’s Architecture (1887-1914).”
"Frightly News:" Curfman's Massive Corn Maze

TOPPENISH, Wash.- Curfman's Massive Corn Maze in Toppenish offers spooky fall fun for the whole family all October long. Navigate the massive haunted corn maze, then enjoy some s'mores around a fire pit. Food is also available for purchase.
It Happened Here: Capt. Nathan Olney dies at Ahtanum from old wound

Driving up to Fort Simcoe, you’ll see a small white obelisk behind a fence. It’s one of five graves — that we know of — at the former Army post and Indian Boarding School. It is the grave of Capt. Nathan Olney, who served as an Indian Agent in Oregon and was one of the first settlers in the Ahtanum area. He was, by many accounts, respected by the Native people he lived and worked with.
Could we see snow in the Inland Northwest this week?

SPOKANE, Wash. — We are expected to see a big change in weather in the Inland Northwest later this week. But big enough to maybe see some snow in the area? The National Weather Service in Spokane says it’s possible. NWS-Spokane says that by next weekend, we could see parts of the Inland Northwest only have highs in the 40s...
Proposed WA bill would stop power and water shutoffs during extreme heat

Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Sen. Joe Nguyen, D-White Center, announced Thursday their plans to propose a bill during next year’s legislative session that would protect access to electricity and running water during extreme heat. Should the bill pass, utility companies in Washington would not be able to shut...
Are You Required to Have a Front License Plate in Washington?

I see a lot of cars and trucks in Washington that don't have license plates installed on the front. When we bought our family car a year or so ago, there was a length of time when it also didn't have its front plate installed. The car was most likely purchased by the dealer out of state, where two license plates aren't required. Needless to say, I installed the hardware, put the plate on, and never thought about it again.
Yakima K-9 Trex facing unknown medical issues

YAKIMA, Wash. – The Yakima Police Department took to Facebook this morning to announce police dog, Trex is facing unknown medical issues. The department asks you to keep Trex in your thoughts as he goes through treatment next week. According to YPD, Trex has been experiencing significant medical problems...
A well-known Native American restaurant at last resort to stay open

TOPPENISH, Wash. — A&B Native American Cuisine launched with DoorDash Friday as its last resort to stay open. The restaurant closed for two weeks last month and had to let go of all three employees to make ends meet. “Definitely gives me hope because right now it’s just super...
School leaders, state superintendent meet in Yakima to discuss modified calendars

Dozens of school officials from around Washington gathered in Yakima to discuss the merits and challenges of modified calendars on Wednesday and Thursday at the Yakima Convention Center. In a keynote speech Thursday morning, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal discussed how the traditional school calendar can fall...
Central Oregon reservoir emptied for unprecedented 3rd year in a row

BEND, Ore. (AP) — A water reservoir considered to be a key bellwether for the amount of water available for farmers in Central Oregon is nearly empty again at the end of the irrigation season. The Bulletin reports Wickiup Reservoir was just 3% full as of Tuesday, according to...
Letter: Family's honesty in returning wallet is refreshing

To the editor — Last week, en route to a hike in Mount Rainier National Park, my wife and I stopped briefly at the Pacific Crest Trailhead just east of Chinook Pass. Later, when we reached the entrance station for the park, I realized my wallet was missing. I was sure I had placed it in my back pocket at home.
