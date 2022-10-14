Read full article on original website
Related
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!
This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
Did You Know Grand Rapids Has a Boulder Wall? And It Has New Murals!
One of the newest features at a Grand Rapids park has gotten a fresh look!. Last fall we told you that a new boulder wall would be coming to Highland Park in Grand Rapids. If you're not familiar, bouldering is a form of free climbing. A boulder park is a man-made structure consisting of climbing walls designed to look similar to outdoor boulders. There are hand and foot holds on the new walsl, and the routes are changed frequently to encourage repeated use.
All Treats No Tricks: Grand Rapids Dispensary Gathering Pumpkins For Local Schools
Halloween season is arguably one of the most fun holiday times during the year. You get costumes, candy, and a few harmless tricks and pranks along the way. And while the Halloween season has more "pranks" than charity, one Grand Rapids business is doing their best to give back to the community, while giving back in thanks to their customers in the process.
Did a Bear Get Locked in a Car in West Michigan?
When you see things about your neighborhood on social media, you always have to wonder if it is true or not. Such was the case on Sunday, October 16th, when various posts on social media that told the story of a person who called police about an incident with their car. When police arrived, "they found the vehicle locked with a bear inside." The posts also included several pictures of a very trashed interior of a car and a picture of a black bear standing in someone's yard.
Things To Do in West Michigan This Weekend: October 14-16, 2022
It is going to be another busy fall weekend in West Michigan, with color tours, fall festivals, art, music, toys, movies, German cars, food, comedy, and more. The fall colors around West Michigan are just about at their peak. This would be a great weekend to take a car ride and check them out. The Kent County Road Commission has put together a fall color tour guide with their suggestions on the best roads in Kent County to see all the colorful leaves. Read more, and download the Color Tour Guide here.
Get Ready for the Inaugural October on Ottawa
Social House Kitchen and Bar brings this all-day live music gathering together for the first annual "October on Ottawa" Street Festival. Organizers encourage those ages 21 and over looking for a fun night out to head to downtown Grand Rapids. Ottawa Avenue will be closed and under a tent for the festivities.
You Need to Try 3 Activities This Winter In Grand Rapids
As the winter months approach, many people, including myself, are like 'What are some things to do if there is snow on the ground?'. Well, apparently there is plenty to do throughout the entire winter season right here in Grand Rapids. You do not have to travel far at all.
Grand Rapids’ Mitten Brewing Company Shutting Down One Of Its Michigan Locations
Well, this is a bummer... Mitten Brewing Company is one of my favorite spots to grab a beer (and yummy pizza!) in Grand Rapids. I've always meant to hit up their Northern Michigan location... But unfortunately it's permanently closing. Mitten Brewing Company Announces Closure of Northport Location. Mitten Brewing Company...
Battle Creek’s Kellogg’s Is Making Eggo Flavored Eggnog Booze This Year
As if we needed ANOTHER reason to spend the holidays getting tipsy off the ole' eggnog, Kellogg's just made a decision that I'm sure thousands of people will regret being excited about, at least the next morning. Kellogg's teamed up with Sippin Cream to make a lethal combination of eggnog,...
Famous People Who Were Born or Lived In Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids is home to many famous people in History. Arguably the most famous has to be President Gerald R. Ford. While he was born in Omaha, Nebraska he grew up in Grand Rapids and went on to play Football at the University of Michigan. Later he would serve in the Military, and become a politician eventually becoming the 38th President of The United States of America when President Richard Nixon resigned.
WATCH: Grand Rapids Drummer Plays On Stage with The Killers
A Grand Rapids man got to live his dream this past weekend when he was plucked from the crowd and invited to play on stage with The Killers in Detroit. Grand Rapids drummer Scott Hickok says he and his family are big fans of the rock band The Killers. He and his wife and daughter were amped to see them at Little Caesar's on Oct. 8.
Are Grand Rapids Workers Vastly Underpaid?
Grand Rapids trails other major cities in Michigan almost 3-1 in one important category: high salaries. When It Comes To Making Six Figures, GR Falls Short. A new study analyzing the salaries of residents living in affordable cities around the US shows that Grand Rapids trails most Michigan cities in one key category: workers who make over $100,000 per year.
Is This the Safest City in Michigan?
The past few years have been difficult, no doubt. With the COVID-19 pandemic, multiple natural disasters and mass shootings, many of us may be feeling more unsafe than ever. A new study looked at which U.S. cities are best at protecting their residents from harm. To determine where Americans can...
The Anchor Bone Showdown Has National Implications As #1 Meets #2
The two biggest football powers in the NCAA's Division II are within 70 miles of each other, and this weekend, they go head to head. Again. Ferris State And Grand Valley Meet Saturday As The Top Two Teams In The Nation. Top Taggert Field on the campus of Ferris State...
97.9 WGRD
Grand Rapids, MI
9K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
WGRD 97.9 plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0