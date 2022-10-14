ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Didn’t deserve anything like this.’ Raleigh victim’s husband speaks out

RALEIGH, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Friday afternoon we saw the suspect’s home on Sahalee Way taped off and an officer on the back side of the house investigating.

Raleigh Police say last night the 15-year-old shot and killed five people: 52-year-old Nicole Connors, 35-year-old Mary Marshall, 43-year-old Susan Karnatz, 16-year-old James Thompson, and 29-year-old off-duty Raleigh officer Gabriel Torres, who was on his way to work.

Investigators say the 15-year-old also shot and injured 33-year-old K-9 officer Casey Clark, who was released from the hospital, and 59-year-old Marcille Lynn Gardner, who remains in the hospital. Her birthday is tomorrow.

The husband of Nicole Connors, who was killed, says he found his wife shot with a shotgun multiple times on their front porch with their dead dog, who was also killed by the gunman. “She was just a kind person, a good person,” Tracey Howard said. “She didn’t deserve anything like this, no one does really, but she was a good person, she took good care of me, she took care of her family.”

Raleigh Police say the 15-year-old suspect remains in the hospital in critical condition.

They would not say if the suspect was shot and they would not say if he injured himself or if he was injured while being taken into custody.

