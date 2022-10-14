Read full article on original website
Big time cooldown ahead after today’s front
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s. Our most substantial...
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 17, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. Today will have a 20% chance for a couple showers and maybe a storm or two as a cold front passes through the region during the PM hours. High temperatures will be a bit cooler than previous days in the low 80s.
Couple visits the Boll Weevil Fall Festival for the first time
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Enterprise held its annual Boll Weevil fall festival Saturday. Hundreds of people, if not more, spent the day in downtown Enterprise enjoying the nice fall weather. At the festival, it was a happy family friendly environment with music that you can groove to, over 100...
WATCH: Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A new Miss National Peanut Festival will be crowned on Saturday, October 15 at the Dothan Civic Center. News 4 will carry the pageant live starting at 4 p.m. You can watch right here, on the News 4 app for your phone, Roku, Amazon, or Apple streaming devices. It will also be available on ME-TV.
Enterprise streets closing for Boll Weevil Fall Festival
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Several streets in downtown Enterprise will be closed to traffic on Saturday as the city celebrates the Boll Weevil Fall Festival. According to information provided by the city’s Chamber of Commerce, the closures will affect the following roadways from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. tomorrow:
Miss Slocomb named Miss National Peanut Festival 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — After two days of competition, a new Miss National Peanut Festival has been crowned for 2022. This year’s Miss Slocomb Jakia Pearson won the crown. She competed against 42 young ladies from throughout the Wiregrass for the prestigious honor. Each contestant showed off their...
State fire marshal to visit Enterprise Monday
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WTVY) - The Alabama State Fire Marshal will be in Enterprise Monday to work to determine the cause of a Sunday morning fire that destroyed three businesses and a residential building. “We do not believe, or have any reason to believe, that this was intentional,” said Enterprise Fire...
Downtown Enterprise Fire - Drone Video
UPDATE: No injuries, roads closed due to early morning fire
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — Cleanups and an investigation are currently underway after an early morning business fire occurred in downtown Enterprise, causing extensive damages. The fire appears to have originated around two businesses in the 100 block of Main street, on the East corner of Main and College street.
Level Plains clean-up days
Level Plains is holding its annual fall clean-up through tomorrow. It is a time for Dale County city to provide its residents a chance to spruce up around their homes “free” of charge. Large dumpsters have been located behind the Level Plains Volunteer Fire Department. The town’s mayor,...
The Extra Point: Play of the Night
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dominic Floyd catches the kickoff and weaves through with a solid stiff arm for a 90 yard touchdown!
Major fire in downtown Enterprise engulfs small businesses
A fire that broke out Sunday morning in downtown Enterprise is affecting small businesses, according to firefighters on the scene of the blaze. Images on social media show a large plume of smoke rising from buildings located near the historic Boll Weevil Monument downtown. According to a post from the Battens Volunteer Fire Department, the fire affected All About Art, a paint-your-own pottery studio.
Water main installation on Hodgesville Road
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — On Monday, Dothan Utilities will install a water main on Hodgesville road. Starting Monday, October 17th, Dothan Utilities will begin the installation of a water main, from Inez Road to Ross Clark Circle. Traffic will be reduced to one lane in the immediate construction area....
UPDATE: New Details on Fire that Destroyed Businesses in Downtown Enterprise
Three downtown businesses in Enterprise and one residential building were destroyed by fire early Sunday morning. City leaders say a passerby called 9-1-1 around 5:40AM to report smoke at the corner of College Street and Main Street. “Units arrived on scene and quickly assessed it,” Enterprise Fire Department Chief Christopher...
Wiregrass queens arrive in Dothan for Peanut Festival Pageant
Out of 700 pallet companies nationwide, Summerford is one of 10 running both machines. $19.3 Million is being distributed to communities and counties across Alabama. In total, the department has raised over $100,000, specifically for Children’s of Alabama’s Developmental Therapeutics Program. Former school police officer guilty on three...
The Extra Point: Samson vs Geneva County
HARTFORD, Ala. (WDHN) — As the high school football season winds down, some teams are seeing their playoff hopes slip away. Two of those teams are Samson and Geneva County. The Samson Tigers are still fighting to pick up their first win on the year, while Geneva County has a chance to make it as […]
It’s Pike County Fair Time!
The nip in the air let’s us know that the Pike County fair is just around the corner. Actually, it’s even closer than that, said Kathy Sneed, publicity chair for the sponsoring Troy Shrine Club. The 2022 Pike County Fair gets underway at 6 p.m. Tuesday, October 18...
The Extra Point: Rehobeth vs. Eufaula
EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — For the first time since 2017, the Rehobeth Rebels will take on the Tigers from Eufaula. Rehobeth is winless all-time in the matchup 12 times but will look to get win number 1 in the 13th attempt. Rehobeth is coming off a big 42-7 win over Greenville, while Eufaula is looking […]
Pediatrician urges vaccines for children ahead of ‘rough’ flu season
Enterprise, Ala. (WDHN) — Dr. Nola Ernest, a pediatrician at the Enterprise Pediatric Clinic is just one of the health leaders urging flu shots as her research predicts a rough season this year. “One of those is what the flu season was like in the southern hemisphere and it...
ESCC enrollment is way up for the Fall semester
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN)—Enterprise State Community College has seen nearly a 15-percent increase in the fall enrollment. over the last year, and that has school personnel excited. After a two-year hiatus due to the Covid pandemic, WDHN found out why ESCC administrators are seeing more students returning to campus. College...
