Read full article on original website
Related
Seth Meyers intends to show 'Documentary Now!' to filmmakers
"Documentary Now!" co-creator Seth Meyers expressed his hopes to show an episode of his satire show to Werner Herzog, the subject of one of the parodies.
Laurence Fishburne shares candid opinion on The Matrix Resurrections
Laurence Fishburne has offered his candid view on the latest Matrix film, which he wasn’t asked to appear in.The Matrix Resurrections was released in December 2021, and saw Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Ann Moss return as Neo and Trinity, respectively.However, Fishburne, who played Morpheus in the Wachowskis’ original trilogy, didn’t get the invite. Instead, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II played a different incarnation of the role.Speaking at the premiere of his new film, Netflix’s The School for Good and Evil, on Tuesday (18 October), Fisburne told Variety: “It wasn’t as bad as I thought it would be. And it wasn’t as good...
In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50 review – a rollicking workplace comedy
King Crimson are a band usually described as prog rock, although metal, industrial, jazz, experimental and, my favourite, math rock have all been accurate-enough labels over their 50-plus-year career. They are also a bit of an acquired taste, and many of those who’ve acquired it are incredibly, zealously, maybe sometimes even a little dysfunctionally passionate, to the point where, say, Grateful Dead fans might counsel them to chill out. But the great thing about this thoughtful, intimate portrait of them is that one doesn’t even need to like their music all that much to find this film by director Toby Amies utterly enthralling. Somehow it ends up being about a lot more than just King Crimson.
Serial Rape Drama ‘Godless John’ Launched by Ventre, Coral, Canal Brazil, TVI (EXCLUSIVE)
CANNES — Framing one of the first independent series co-productions between Brazil and Portugal, Ventre Studio, Coral Europa, Canal Brasil and TVI are co-producing “Godless John,” with Brazilian acting legend Marco Nanini as John of God. Directed by Marina Person (“California”), the three-part series’ boasts a powerful Brazilian cast which has gained international recognition: Bianca Comparato, star of Netflix hit “3%,” Karine Teles (“Second Mother”) and Antonio Saboia (“Bacurau”). Two Portuguese actresses will be confirmed shortly. Since early development, Ventre Studio has focused on the story’s international dimension, said Paula Cosenza, a producer and partner at Ventre Studio. That is enhanced by Portuguese characters...
Asian Americans Are Sharing The Most Offensive Thing A Non-Asian Person Has Said To Them "Romantically," And My Jaw Is On The Floor
"While hitting on me, a guy said, 'I love it when you get mad because you look even more Asian.'"
thecinemaholic.com
Shinobi no Ittoki Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
In ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ episode 3 titled ‘Quirks of Fate,’ the titular protagonist joins the Kokuten Ninja Academy, where he makes new friends and also meets students who are willing to hurt him. When Suzaku Ban of the Koga clan finally comes face to face with the future chief of the Iga clan, he blames his people for the death of Kishinmaru and swore revenge. Later that day, Ittoki and his classmates go through an exercise to master the Ninja Suits and Cores. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Shinobi no Ittoki’ episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Episode 2 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the second episode of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ titled ‘Foundation Stones,’ Ichigo and his friends finally learn about the true extent of the death and destruction unleashed by the Wandenreich. As if the attack on the human world and soul society was already not bad enough, Nel meets Kurasaki in the world of the living to inform him about the brutal attack on Hueco Mundo and the kidnapping of Tier Harribel. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War’ episode 2. SPOILERS AHEAD!
thecinemaholic.com
Golden Kamuy Season 4 Episode 3 Recap and Ending, Explained
In the third episode of ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 4 titled ‘The Smell of Sulfur,’ the story turns towards the Noboribetsu Hell Valley where the 7th Division sends their wounded and sick to heal. While hiking to a secluded hot spring in the mountains, Private Rikimatsu Ariko comes across a mysterious man who later turned out to be one of the escaped prisoners from the Abashiri Prison. Here’s everything you need to know about the ending of ‘Golden Kamuy’ season 4 episode 3. SPOILERS AHEAD!
James Bond actor Daniel Craig receives same honour as 007 at Windsor Castle
James Bond actor Daniel Craig has received the same honour as that bestowed on his character 007 as he was honoured at Windsor Castle for services to film and theatre.Craig wore a dark navy suit as he was made a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George – the same honour held by Ian Fleming’s famous character – by the Princess Royal.The actor starred in the last five Bond films, first appearing in Casino Royale in 2006 and ending his run with No Time To Die in 2021.While in character as 007, he made a famous...
Comments / 0