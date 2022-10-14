Read full article on original website
WPMI
Kidnapped Pensacola two-year-old found safe in Mississippi
PENSACOLA, Ala. (WPMI) — A 22-year-old woman is in jail after allegedly kidnapping a two-year-old girl and a 17-year-old. An amber alert was issued Saturday night around 10:30p.m. for two-year-old Jazarah Stallworth. Police say Alyanna Gulley kidnapped Jazarah and a 17-year-old from Sterling Hills Apartment on North Davis Highway...
WAPT
Mississippi day care employees fired over viral videos
HAMILTON, Miss. — State regulators are investigating after a video showing four day care employees scaring children at a facility in an unincorporated northeast Mississippi community went viral on social media. The videos on Facebook show a day care worker at Lil’ Blessings Child Care & Learning Center in...
Commercial Dispatch
J5’s Jabari Edwards seeks dismissal of asset forfeitures
Jabari Edwards is asking a federal judge to dismiss asset forfeiture claims against his businesses arising from his June arrest by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for wire fraud, conspiracy to commit wire fraud, money laundering and making false statements. Edwards and his business partner, Antwann Richardson, were arrested in...
kicks96news.com
Person Shot Today in Leake County
9:56 a.m. – Leake Deputies were dispatched to a residence on Shumaker Rd when a caller reported a break-in was in progress. 1:52 p.m. – Carthage Police responded to a call from management at Dirt Cheap regarding a shoplifter. 3:07 p.m. – Carthage Police were alerted to possible...
Commercial Dispatch
Helping the hands that feed
Many have probably even said it themselves at one time or another. However, saying it is one thing. Following through is another. Loaves and Fishes is a local nonprofit composed of people, mostly from local churches, who have done just that – followed through. “We were founded in 2009...
wtva.com
Husband, adult son shot at home in Verona
VERONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Police in Verona are trying to find the person wanted in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting that wounded a man and his adult stepson. The shooting happened before 2 p.m. at Felicia Sims' home in the 5300 block of Raymond Avenue. Sims says her...
Commercial Dispatch
Dispatch begins charging in Starkville
The Dispatch began charging for single copies of its Starkville edition today, Publisher Peter Imes announced. Prices for The Starkville Dispatch — a special edition of The Commercial Dispatch — are 75 cents Monday through Friday and $1.25 on Sunday. The Dispatch established an office in Starkville about...
wcbi.com
18-wheeler catches fire on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County
LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – An 18-wheeler hauling scrap metal went up in flames this afternoon in Lowndes County. The fire happened on Highway 45 South, near Highway 182, at about noon. Lowndes County Fire Coordinator Neil Austin says the trailer on the big rig was saved. However, the...
wcbi.com
Tupelo teen hits the runway during “Fashion Week” in New York
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A North Mississippi teen recently returned from a trip and experience of a lifetime. We caught up with the Tupelo High School student who walked on the runway during Fashion Week in New York City. Sixteen-year-old Hailee Spradling has a full schedule. The Tupelo High...
wcbi.com
C & G rail coalition brings travelers back to old routes in new ways
MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Riding the rails used to be a ticket to adventure, but over the years lines have closed and once-busy tracks are disappearing. Now a railroad company and several Mississippi towns are teaming up to bring travelers back to those old routes in a new way. We...
wcbi.com
Aberdeen mayor files charges against local officials
ABERDEEN, Miss (WCBI) -Drama continues to unfold at Aberdeen City Hall. The mayor has filed charges against one sitting alderman and one former alderman. This latest uproar surrounds a court ruling over the Ward one set. From the boardroom to the courtroom is where some of the Aberdeen Board of...
breezynews.com
Crash in Ethel Sends 2 to the Hospital
6:51 a.m. – Attala Deputies, EMS, and Attala Fire Department were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash with injuries on Business 12 in Ethel. Two people were transported to the hospital, and both vehicles had to be towed from the scene.
wcbi.com
A newborn baby was abandoned in Macon by his mother
MACON, Miss. (WCBI)- A newborn baby has survived after being abandoned in the Macon woods. Family members told police they had no clue the young mother was even expecting. It is an ending that the Macon Police Chief said could have gone terribly wrong. The call came in Thursday morning to Macon police chief Davine Beck. A newborn baby was abandoned in the woods. The mother was a minor.
wtva.com
Doss receives life in prison for Houston murder
The jury met again on Thursday, Oct. 13 and could not agree on a sentence, District Attorney Ben Creekmore said. So, the judge sentenced Doss. He received life with possiblity of parole for murder, 50 years for armed robbery, 20 years for aggravated assault and five years for conspiracy to commit murder.
wcbi.com
Tupelo church celebrates milestone
TUPELO, MISS. (WCBI) – A Tupelo church less than ten years old recently celebrated a milestone. Seven years ago, a handful of people from Cornerstone Church in Southaven planted a church with the same name in Tupelo. The membership quickly grew over the years, and recently, the church on...
wtva.com
Driver killed in Lowndes County wreck to be identified
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) - A man was killed in a wreck Sunday morning in Lowndes County. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said the wreck happened on Steens-Vernon Road. He said a pickup truck left the road in a curve, hit a mailbox and a road sign, then crashed into trees.
Retired Mississippi school teacher arrested for embezzlement
A retired Mississippi school teacher has been arrested for embezzlement. Nancy Butler, of Bogue Chitto, was arrested Friday, Oct. 7, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with felony embezzlement. Butler, 51, is accused of taking money from a school-related activity fund, according to Chief Deputy Johnny Hall. She...
wtva.com
Jury finds man guilty in Chickasaw County killing
A jury in Chickasaw County Circuit Court found a man guilty Wednesday on four charges in connection with a 2020 homicide.
wtva.com
Baby at hospital after found abandoned in Macon
A newborn is at the hospital in Tupelo after being found abandoned in Macon.
wcbi.com
Time for some layers
COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI)- Temperatures jumped over the weekend. A very helpful cold front came through on Sunday and it is going to be making us feel much cooler this week. MONDAY: Temperatures are peaking in the upper 60s to lower 70s today. It will be cool, but not uncomfortably cool....
