Four South Carolina Towns Made the Top 30 Best Weekend Getaways in the SouthKennardo G. JamesColumbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Cierra WalkerPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Observes National Disability Employment Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Exceptional Citizens Day Returns to the South Carolina State FairPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This South Carolina Buffet Restaurant Has Some of the Best Soul Food in the Whole CountryTravel Maven
'Hall of Horrors' in Cayce brings hope - by first bringing terror
CAYCE, S.C. — A haunted house is helping raise money for a good cause in Cayce. The non-profit Junior Chamber Initiative's local Cayce-West Columbia Jaycee puts on the Hall of Horrors haunted house every year since the 1980s. It's a house that will certainly scare but, perhaps most importantly, help those with disabilities go to Jaycee Camp Hope.
WIS-TV
Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
Shoutfest draws crowd to Generations Park
Songs of worship and shouts of praise filled the air of the Beverly Clyburn Generations Park Saturday. The park was the location of the 14th annual Shoutfest, the largest free outdoor gospel concert in the Central Savannah River Area, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event was organized by...
The Post and Courier
FOTAS: Young people's compassion portends positive future for FOTAS
What a FUN week! So many young people flooded the Aiken County Animal Shelter this past week to learn more about our adoptable animals. On Thursday we had an English class from Horse Creek Academy visit with their arms full of donations! They sat with our longest resident dogs and then wrote about each and why they think they should be adopted.
Sumter residents to clear litter as part of Community Cleanup initiative
SUMTER, S.C. — Sumter is hosting a Community Clean-Up to pick up litter along the sides of roads throughout the county on Saturday. One team, however, got started a little early. Lee Dickey works for C. Simmons Construction. Together with almost 40 of his coworkers, he picked up trash...
Sumter residents plan first 'chicken swap' to exchange small farm animals
SUMTER, S.C. — All different types of small farm animals are coming to the Tractor Supply Co. on Broad Street in Sumter. Two residents are working to plan a chicken swap. "I know I have 46 ducks, five pigs and I lost count of chickens," co-organizer Ashley Goodenough said.
Registration deadline for summit supporting those with disabilities nearing
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The majority of Americans with a disability are not working, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, but it's not because they don't want to. Able SC, a local advocacy group, is working to teach employers how to hire and retain those with disabilities. The organization...
WIS-TV
City of Columbia to hold annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and the City of Columbia will be hosting its annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence. The event will be in person on Saturday, Oct. 29 at Page Ellington Park (2220 Gregg St, Columbia, SC 29207). Participants are asked to...
WRDW-TV
Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station
SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community
CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
coladaily.com
Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands
Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
manninglive.com
Council meeting addresses many important needs
Clarendon County Council held a meeting Monday, October 10 at 6PM. The meeting was located at the Summerton Cultural Arts Center, at 12 Church Street in Summerton. Many proposals were presented to the council. The first proposal was listed on the agenda as “Providing Authorization for the County to Enter...
Well, how did you end up in Newberry?
Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
Improvements and expansions to health care coming to 2 rural Midlands areas
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Federal funding is being used to expand emergency services in Orangeburg and Sumter. Both communities are hoping this sets more rural areas in the Midlands on a path to catch up to health care in the rest of the state. The City of Orangeburg is getting...
Here's what to expect at the Cayce Fall Plant Exchange
CAYCE, S.C. — Growing a garden can take time and money. Fortunately, those are two problems the Cayce Fall Plant Exchange can help alleviate. With free and full-grown plants, anyone has the opportunity to develop a green thumb at Saturday's event. "We're planting the same type of vegetables or...
The Post and Courier
Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s
IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
Habitat for Humanity's fundraising gala returns to Columbia Oct. 20.
COLUMBIA, S.C. — After a two-year pause due to the pandemic, the Central SC Habitat for Humanity "More Than A Home" gala is back. The goal is to raise $250,000 in 2022 to help provide affordable homeownership to deserving individuals in the Midlands of South Carolina. The gala is...
swlexledger.com
Officer William Garner of the Lexington PD graduates from South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy
Lexington, SC 10/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington Police Officer William Garner graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy last week. He was then given the Oath of Affirmation at the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. William is the latest in a long line of well-known law enforcement officers that goes back four generations. This includes his father Chris, both of his grandfathers, and his great-grandfather.
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. To submit information about the identity of the suspect, please contact...
wach.com
Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
Comments / 0