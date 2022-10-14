ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
News19 WLTX

'Hall of Horrors' in Cayce brings hope - by first bringing terror

CAYCE, S.C. — A haunted house is helping raise money for a good cause in Cayce. The non-profit Junior Chamber Initiative's local Cayce-West Columbia Jaycee puts on the Hall of Horrors haunted house every year since the 1980s. It's a house that will certainly scare but, perhaps most importantly, help those with disabilities go to Jaycee Camp Hope.
CAYCE, SC
WIS-TV

Late veteran’s estate liquidated, $2M donated to Prosperity

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A family-owned tractor supply company has liquidated its property as instructed in the will of Larry Miller Spotts. The founder of Spotts Tractor Company, Inc. on Counts Sausage Rd. died of cancer in March. Per his request, over $2,000,000 worth of equipment and property was auctioned...
PROSPERITY, SC
Aiken Standard

Shoutfest draws crowd to Generations Park

Songs of worship and shouts of praise filled the air of the Beverly Clyburn Generations Park Saturday. The park was the location of the 14th annual Shoutfest, the largest free outdoor gospel concert in the Central Savannah River Area, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event was organized by...
AIKEN, SC
The Post and Courier

FOTAS: Young people's compassion portends positive future for FOTAS

What a FUN week! So many young people flooded the Aiken County Animal Shelter this past week to learn more about our adoptable animals. On Thursday we had an English class from Horse Creek Academy visit with their arms full of donations! They sat with our longest resident dogs and then wrote about each and why they think they should be adopted.
AIKEN COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Groundbreaking set for Saluda County fire station

SALUDA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Saluda County Fire Service has announced the construction of a new fire station. According to The Saluda County Fire station, the public is invited to celebrate the beginning of the construction process on Nov. 4, at 4:00 p.m. This groundbreaking ceremony will be located at 1409 Newberry Hwy, Saluda.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Cassatt Resident spent years developing a park for his community

CASSATT, S.C. — David Stokes Jr. is a lifelong resident of the rural community of Cassatt. The unincorporated area of the town is located between Camden and Bethune and only has one intersection, but it's home to many like Stokes. In 2007, he bought land from another resident back and decided to transform the space into a community park called, "Stokes Legacy Park" which he says he named after his father, who he says was a good man.
CASSATT, SC
coladaily.com

Oscar Mayer's 'Winermobile' to visit local grocery stores in the Midlands

Hot dog lovers, get ready as the Oscar Mayer Winermobile will make its way across the Midlands. Oscar Mayer officials recently announced that the 27 ft long Winermobile is scheduled to arrive in the Midlands Sunday and Monday. Attendees can expect a picture with the Wienermobile, a free Wiener Whistle and memories.
LEXINGTON, SC
manninglive.com

Council meeting addresses many important needs

Clarendon County Council held a meeting Monday, October 10 at 6PM. The meeting was located at the Summerton Cultural Arts Center, at 12 Church Street in Summerton. Many proposals were presented to the council. The first proposal was listed on the agenda as “Providing Authorization for the County to Enter...
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC
Newberry Observer

Well, how did you end up in Newberry?

Almost all of my visits end with the same question from my patient. “No, but I’m from South Carolina. I grew up in Walterboro.”. “No, I graduated from residency in Massachusetts in June.”. “Well, how did you end up in Newberry?”. Excellent question. I spent my entire adult life...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Here's what to expect at the Cayce Fall Plant Exchange

CAYCE, S.C. — Growing a garden can take time and money. Fortunately, those are two problems the Cayce Fall Plant Exchange can help alleviate. With free and full-grown plants, anyone has the opportunity to develop a green thumb at Saturday's event. "We're planting the same type of vegetables or...
CAYCE, SC
The Post and Courier

Lake Murray-area church preserving Black cemetery dating back to 1800s

IRMO — Six years after volunteering to care for an African American cemetery with ties to its own history, an Irmo-area Lutheran church has received state funds to further its preservation efforts of the burial grounds that date to the 1800s. St. Michael Lutheran Church plans to use $40,000...
IRMO, SC
swlexledger.com

Officer William Garner of the Lexington PD graduates from South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy

Lexington, SC 10/15/2022 (Paul Kirby) – Lexington Police Officer William Garner graduated from the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy last week. He was then given the Oath of Affirmation at the Law Enforcement Hall of Fame. William is the latest in a long line of well-known law enforcement officers that goes back four generations. This includes his father Chris, both of his grandfathers, and his great-grandfather.
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington Police searching for alleged Hobby Lobby shoplifter

LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO)— The Lexington Police is asking for the public’s help in identifying an alleged shoplifter. Authorities say the woman is suspected to have been involved in several shoplifting incidents at Hobby Lobby on Sunset Blvd. To submit information about the identity of the suspect, please contact...
LEXINGTON, SC
wach.com

Man hospitalized after Columbia shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — The Columbia Police Department reports a man is suffering life-threatening injuries after a shooting. Officials said the shooting occurred around 3 p.m. on Sunday, October 16, on the 5000 block of Burke Avenue. Officers originally arrived in the area for a spot shooter alert. Details...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy