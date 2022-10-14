Hallett Antique Mall is making the move from Crosby to Aitkin. On the corner of Hwy. 169 and 47, near the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store, will be the new home of Hallett. “We got the contract,” explained manager Rosemary Nelson. “Now we can move forward.” The antique mall is hoping to open sometime in November, after some updates to the space are completed and the inventory is moved over. “It’s exciting,” said Nelson. “It’s a blank slate, we can go in there and make it our own.” In the meantime, customers can still shop the Crosby location and find updates on the Hallett Antique Mall on Facebook.

