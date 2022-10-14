Read full article on original website
lptv.org
In Focus: Brainerd Man Makes Pottery As a One-Person Operation
Creating pots, dishes, and other utensils made out of baked clay is how artist Nick DeVries makes his living. DeVries, a potter based out of Brainerd, designs and makes his own ceramics, and he does it all by hand. DeVries was always an art kid in high school, but his...
Antique mall moves to Aitkin
Hallett Antique Mall is making the move from Crosby to Aitkin. On the corner of Hwy. 169 and 47, near the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store, will be the new home of Hallett. “We got the contract,” explained manager Rosemary Nelson. “Now we can move forward.” The antique mall is hoping to open sometime in November, after some updates to the space are completed and the inventory is moved over. “It’s exciting,” said Nelson. “It’s a blank slate, we can go in there and make it our own.” In the meantime, customers can still shop the Crosby location and find updates on the Hallett Antique Mall on Facebook.
hometownnews.biz
Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!
I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
voiceofalexandria.com
Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph
(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
valleynewslive.com
Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out
CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
lptv.org
Breezy Point Unhappy with Crow Wing Co. Short-Term Rental Ordinance
The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners recently held a public comment period to discuss the county’s short-term rental ordinance. At the meeting, the city administrator from Breezy Point expressed his disappointment with the county’s currently policies. Back in August, revisions for the ordinance were submitted, but multiple...
Peek-A-Boo! Stearns Co Deputies Find A Stolen Handgun After Man ‘Peeks’ At Them
File this one under the too-strange-to-be-fake file. The Stearns County Sheriff's Office shared a post on their social media page this morning regarding finding a stolen and loaded handgun and arresting a man while serving a warrant for another man at an apartment building on Monday morning. The post reads:
Charges: Montana man fled Minnesota police in stolen semi-trailer on I-94
A Montana man has been charged with fleeing police in a stolen semi-truck that crashed off I-94 in Minnesota Thursday. Isaac Lee Birdinground Jr., 38, is currently being held at the Stearns County Jail after a pursuit involving multiple agencies that ended when he crashed the semi-trailer into a ditch near the New Munich exit.
fox9.com
20-year-old who killed one while driving drunk on I-394 sentenced to prison
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The 20-year-old who caused a deadly crash while driving drunk in February 2022 was sentenced in Hennepin County Court to 41 months in prison Thursday morning. Joseph Maness pleaded guilty to criminal vehicular homicide in February for driving the wrong way on I-394 and colliding head-on...
