Brainerd, MN

lptv.org

In Focus: Brainerd Man Makes Pottery As a One-Person Operation

Creating pots, dishes, and other utensils made out of baked clay is how artist Nick DeVries makes his living. DeVries, a potter based out of Brainerd, designs and makes his own ceramics, and he does it all by hand. DeVries was always an art kid in high school, but his...
BRAINERD, MN
Aitkin Independent Age

Antique mall moves to Aitkin

Hallett Antique Mall is making the move from Crosby to Aitkin. On the corner of Hwy. 169 and 47, near the O’Reilly Auto Parts Store, will be the new home of Hallett. “We got the contract,” explained manager Rosemary Nelson. “Now we can move forward.” The antique mall is hoping to open sometime in November, after some updates to the space are completed and the inventory is moved over. “It’s exciting,” said Nelson. “It’s a blank slate, we can go in there and make it our own.” In the meantime, customers can still shop the Crosby location and find updates on the Hallett Antique Mall on Facebook.
AITKIN, MN
hometownnews.biz

Boaters of Big Birch lake (Todd County) be warned!

I work as a watercraft inspector and while at the lake I noticed that some jerk(s) decided to dump two HUGE tree trunks at the bottom of the Hunter’s bay boat access ramp!. Completely submerged; It’s nearly impossible to see as you approach with your boat or trailer.
TODD COUNTY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Semi stolen, crashes near St. Joseph

(Avon, MN)--A man from Montana has been arrested after he crashed a stolen semi into a ditch late last week while being pursued by police along I-94. According to the report, a white semi-tractor pulling a 44-foot flatbed trailer with a forklift on it was reported stolen from a parking lot in Fridley. The owner of the vehicle was following it.
AVON, MN
valleynewslive.com

Family of 12-year-old killed in hunting incident speak out

CASS COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - A family is speaking out after a 12-year-old was shot and killed by his uncle in a hunting incident near Motley, Minnesota last weekend. Family members have now identified the victim as Jeremy Her of St. Paul, Minn., who was on the squirrel hunting trip with his father, uncle and aunt.
MOTLEY, MN
lptv.org

Breezy Point Unhappy with Crow Wing Co. Short-Term Rental Ordinance

The Crow Wing County Board of Commissioners recently held a public comment period to discuss the county’s short-term rental ordinance. At the meeting, the city administrator from Breezy Point expressed his disappointment with the county’s currently policies. Back in August, revisions for the ordinance were submitted, but multiple...
CROW WING COUNTY, MN

