Spokane, WA

ET Hoffa
2d ago

We are continuing to pay for them to create their own society of lawlessness. The State has no intentions of clearing them out! They basically laugh at every letter sent to them. I have zero faith that Law Enforcement will be successful in the removal either. This is a political football 🏈

justin tyme
2d ago

look I'm a homeless but Its not a by choice I don't do drugs I'm a good a member of a society anyways I may be a messed up in the head a lil bit but I keep plugging along doing the tasks that have to be done myself meaning putting the foot work in so I guess what a I'm saying is there having everything done for them folks have to want too help a themselves

lynda thompson
2d ago

these people need to get jobs and go to shelters.this camp is a health hazard and crime is happening in it and around it..

WSDOT responds to Chronic Nuisance Notice filed by city over Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington Department of Transportation responded to the City of Spokane’s “Chronic Nuisance Notice,” which was filed over Camp Hope. WSDOT began by objecting to the notice and calling it unlawful. The letter states the city is holding WSDOT responsible for a situation Spokane created, by not being able to provide housing and social and health services...
Letter: WSDOT pushes back on Spokane's Camp Hope blame game, and other highlights

In a lengthy, fiery letter, the Washington State Department of Transportation "strenuously objected" to the city's threats of legal action over Camp Hope, calling Spokane's actions "unlawful," "constitutionally suspect," and "unreasonable and unrealistic." The letter is in response to a "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl sent to...
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication

According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
SPOKANE, WA

