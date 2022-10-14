ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

AZFamily

Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes

Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
PHOENIX, AZ
East Valley Tribune

Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight

After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
GILBERT, AZ
blackchronicle.com

Banner seeks OK for hospital campus at Scottsdale Airpark | News

A 300-bed hospital and medical heart may develop into a actuality at the northeast nook of Hayden Road and the Loop 101. Banner Health has submitted a zoning software with town to construct the campus on 48 acres of land within the Scottsdale Airpark. The mission can be inbuilt three...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
SignalsAZ

Phoenix Launches Bus Rapid Transit Survey and Blog Site

The Phoenix Public Transit Department is starting initial design on the City’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor along 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. To continue engaging the community in the BRT program, the city has launched a survey and the new Meet Phoenix BRT blog site meetphoenixbrt.com.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Office building at The Grove in Phoenix fully leased before construction completion

PHOENIX — Real estate developers announced Tuesday that The Grove office building in Phoenix has been fully leased ahead of completion on the property. Global professional services firm Aon leased the remaining 3,600-square-foot office space earlier in the week, bringing the 180,000-square-foot office space located at Camelback Road and 44th Street to full capacity, RED Development said in a press release.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Landspout spotted in southeast Valley

The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
CHANDLER, AZ
ABC 15 News

Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley

TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
TEMPE, AZ
lafamilytravel.com

Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival

If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park

PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout

SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
PHOENIX, AZ

