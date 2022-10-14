Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Your guide to a family friendly Halloween in PhoenixGrace LiebermanPhoenix, AZ
Related
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
AZFamily
Cold air funnel spotted in Sun Lakes
Thunderstorms roll through the Valley causing power outages, downed power lines. Powerful thunderstorms passed through Maricopa and Pinal counties Saturday bringing heavy rain, wind, and hail. The storms also caused damage from high winds including power outages and flooding from rain. Updated: Oct. 15, 2022 at 11:31 AM MST. |
AZFamily
Collision causes closure on I-10 at 43rd Avenue in Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - The westbound lanes of Interstate 10 in Phoenix have reopened after a two-vehicle collision that happened Saturday afternoon. Around 5 p.m., rescue crews responded to the I-10 westbound near 43rd Ave for the report of a car crash involving two cars. Phoenix police say one vehicle experienced tire failure and collided with a wall.
East Valley Tribune
Homeowners braced for Ocotillo Road fight
After months of looking for a compromise that will satisfy residents, town officials are back to their original plan to take land from 46 property owners for the widening of Ocotillo Road from 148th Street to Greenfield Road. But they’ll have a fight on their hands. Gilbert staff sat...
blackchronicle.com
Banner seeks OK for hospital campus at Scottsdale Airpark | News
A 300-bed hospital and medical heart may develop into a actuality at the northeast nook of Hayden Road and the Loop 101. Banner Health has submitted a zoning software with town to construct the campus on 48 acres of land within the Scottsdale Airpark. The mission can be inbuilt three...
With refinery bottlenecks cleared, Phoenix gas begins to fall
Filling up the tank in the Phoenix Metro is still painful. But relief is very likely on the way. After a huge runup in prices in September, those numbers are starting to fall.
AZFamily
Power poles knocked down in San Tan Valley after intense overnight storms
SAN TAN VALLEY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says at least 15 power poles were knocked down near Hunt Highway and Tangelo after intense storms moved into the region on Saturday. Salt River Project (SRP) power crews are working around the clock to repair poles...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
SignalsAZ
Phoenix Launches Bus Rapid Transit Survey and Blog Site
The Phoenix Public Transit Department is starting initial design on the City’s first Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor along 35th Avenue and Van Buren Street. To continue engaging the community in the BRT program, the city has launched a survey and the new Meet Phoenix BRT blog site meetphoenixbrt.com.
KTAR.com
Office building at The Grove in Phoenix fully leased before construction completion
PHOENIX — Real estate developers announced Tuesday that The Grove office building in Phoenix has been fully leased ahead of completion on the property. Global professional services firm Aon leased the remaining 3,600-square-foot office space earlier in the week, bringing the 180,000-square-foot office space located at Camelback Road and 44th Street to full capacity, RED Development said in a press release.
ABC 15 News
Landspout spotted in southeast Valley
The National Weather Service confirmed a landspout touched down near Sun Lakes Sunday afternoon. No damage was reported. The NWS says the landspout was likely a cold air funnel. "These can form beneath relatively small storms when there is instability due to surface warmth under very cold air aloft," NWS says.
Phoenix sells land for new freeway, despite funding 'uncertainty' to build it
PHOENIX — The Arizona Department of Transportation has recently spent $1.5 million for land in Phoenix to build a new freeway that cuts through Tolleson and Avondale. On Wednesday, the Phoenix City Council voted to sell 86 acres of vacant land to ADOT for construction of the proposed State Route 30 project.
ABC 15 News
Businesses evacuated, neighborhood asked to shelter in place amid gas leak
GLENDALE, AZ — Businesses were evacuated, several blocks were closed, and a neighborhood was asked to shelter in place after a crash caused a gas leak Sunday night. Crews responded to the area of 43rd and Olive avenues after a car crashed into a natural gas pipe station. There...
ABC 15 News
Leg of Ironman race cut after heavy rain in the Valley
TEMPE — The swim portion of the Ironman race set to begin Sunday morning was canceled after heavy rain fell throughout the Valley Saturday. Race officials were keeping a close eye on the weather conditions Friday as weekend forecasts called for rain. As little as 0.20" of rain was going to be enough to cut the 1.2 mile swim.
LIVE UPDATES: Storms hitting the Valley October 15 and 16
Heavy rain, winds, and even some hail hit much of the Valley Saturday! The storm continued overnight into Sunday morning.
AZFamily
Flames erupt after 3-vehicle crash in Tempe
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Three SUVs were involved in a collision in Tempe Friday morning, two of which caught fire. The accident happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Broadway Road near College Avenue. That’s between Mill Avenue and Rural Road. Tempe Fire Medical Rescue says the crash involved an SUV heading northbound and a westbound SUV trying to make a left to turn south. That collision led to the now-southbound SUV hitting another and both caught fire.
Ammonia leak causes evacuation near 40th Street and Broadway Road
The Phoenix Fire Department says an ammonia leak caused an evacuation near 40th Street and Broadway Road Saturday.
lafamilytravel.com
Float Like A Ghost At The Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival
If you’ve never heard of the Spooktacular Hot Air Balloon Festival, you’re not alone. I’d never heard of it either until a few years ago. I found it while researching fun, interesting, Halloween-themed activities to do with kids. Intrigued, my wife and I decided to check it...
KTAR.com
3 teenagers hospitalized after shooting in Phoenix park
PHOENIX — Three teenagers were hospitalized Sunday morning after a shooting broke out in a Phoenix neighborhood park, authorities said. Officers responded to reports of a shooting around 11:20 a.m. near 95th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release. The investigation revealed...
Was it a tornado? No, it was actually a landspout
SUN LAKES, Ariz. — Residents southeast of Phoenix took to social media Sunday afternoon for an explanation for what appeared to be a tornado in the sky. The National Weather Service in Phoenix was quick to explain that it in fact was a landspout, not a tornado. NWS Phoenix...
