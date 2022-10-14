Read full article on original website
Related
Tyler Skaggs' Widow Breaks Down in Tears in First TV Interview Since MLB Pitcher's Death
Tyler Skaggs' family is making it their mission to honor their real-life angel. On Oct. 14, Carli Skaggs appeared on Good Morning America for her first TV interview since her husband's death from a drug overdose in a Texas hotel room. Joined by Tyler's mom Debbie Hetman, the pair expressed how much they miss the Los Angeles Angels pitcher more than three years after his passing.
Yardbarker
Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge
It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
'This is gimmicky baseball!': Alex Rodriguez blasts the Yankees' 'ridiculous mistake' to make Aaron Judge lead-off hitter and demands Aaron Boone or Brian Cashman change it IMMEDIATELY amid the slugger's playoff drought
Alex Rodriguez was highly critical of the Yankees' decision to continue with Aaron Judge as the team's lead-off hitter as he continues to struggle this postseason. The AL home-run king recorded his fourth four-strikeout game Friday in the 4-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians, and now has the unwanted record of the most of any player in major league history.
What is the longest baseball game ever? World Series, playoff and MLB history
What is the longest baseball game ever? While Major League Baseball continues to look for new ways to reduce game
WATCH: Yankees' Giancarlo Stanton blasts homer vs. Guardians after umpire misses a pitch
Yankees' slugger Giancarlo Stanton belted his 10th home run in 20 career postseason games Friday afternoon.
Rob Gronkowski's Girlfriend Camille Kostek Comments on Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's Marriage
Watch: Why Tom Brady & Gisele Bundchen Might Be Divorcing. Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend has entered the chat. Camille Kostek recently weighed in on the divorce rumors between her boyfriend's former teammate Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen. When spotted at Los Angeles International Airport on Oct. 13, the Dancing With...
NFL・
Guardians manager Terry Francona on Aaron Judge: “He looks dangerous to me.”
NEW YORK -- After the Guardians beat the Yankees, 4-2, in 10 innings on Friday, manager Terry Francona was asked if he knew why his pitchers have muffled power-hitter and AL MVP favorite Aaron Judge through the first two games of the ALDS. “I don’t mean to be rude, but...
iheart.com
WATCH: Bob Costas Hilariously Calls MLB Pitcher 'Justin Bieber' By Mistake
Bob Costas had a major WHOOPS while calling play-by-play for the Yankees vs Guardians playoff game, and it was hilarious. Bob mistakenly called Shane Bieber, pitcher for the Cleveland Guardians, JUSTIN Bieber!! And his reaction to his gaff was great! (Watch the funny video below)
FOX Sports
Padres put 'Rally Geese' in dugout before NLDS Game 3 vs. Dodgers
The San Diego Padres' win over their division rival Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 2 of the National League Division Series had a little bit of everything – clutch hits, shutdown innings from key relievers, home runs from stars and even a goose. Yes, that's right, a goose. A...
Yardbarker
Ex-Red Sox Pitching Coach Responsible For Aaron Judge's Quiet Postseason
Former Boston Red Sox pitching coach Carl Willis -- now with the Cleveland Guardians -- has Aaron Judge's number. No, not No. 99 but seven, as in the number of times the hulking New York Yankees outfielder has struck out in the first two games of the American League Division Series matchup with the Guardians.
Bob Costas couldn't believe he called Guardians pitcher 'Justin Bieber'
That's what Bob Costas may have been thinking after making a hilarious mistake during the TBS broadcast of Guardians-Yankees Game 2 on Friday. In the bottom of the sixth inning, Costas got his Biebers mixed up while noting how many pitches Cleveland's starter had thrown. "Justin Bieber just threw his...
Gisele's Comment On Instagram Gives Insight Into Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen appears to have publicly acknowledged reported marital issues with Tom Brady.
Lookout Landing
Mariners Moose Tracks, 10/15/22: Oscar González, Rhys Hoskins, and Bruce Sutter
Good morning everyone and happy Saturday! Let’s dive into the latest from around baseball as we prepare for the M’s first home playoff game in two decades. Guardians rookie Oscar González was the star once again as Cleveland outlasted the Yankees 4-2 to even the series at a game apiece.
South Side Sox
Today in White Sox History: October 17
While we rarely cite birthdays or dates of death in this series, with a very quiet October 17 in White Sox history, we’ll spotlight an all-time White Sox great today. George Davis ranks ninth among position players in White Sox history with 33.1 WAR, and 17th among all White Sox. The two shortstops in team history who rank in front of him played considerably more games than Davis’ 856 on the South Side: Luke Appling (2,422 games) and Luis Aparicio (1,511). Davis’ 7.2 WAR in both the 1904 and 1905 seasons are tied for 10th-best in White Sox player history.
Tom Brady Attended Robert Kraft’s Wedding Without Gisele Bündchen as Marriage Rumors Swirl
Fans of Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen seem to believe that the supermodel was hinting at her marriage with an Instagram comment.
NFL・
LISTEN: Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee on 1982 World Series win, 40 years later
This week marks the 40 year anniversary of the Cardinals winning the 1982 World Series. Ozzie Smith and Willie McGee joined Tom Ackerman to look back on that day.
dodgerblue.com
NLDS Game 4 Recap: Dodgers Bullpen Collapses In Elimination Loss To Padres
The Los Angeles Dodgers bullpen came undone in a five-run inning that resulted in a 5-3 elimination loss to the San Diego Padres in Game 4 of the National League Division Series. Tyler Anderson was nothing short of impressive as he got through five scoreless innings with just two hits...
E! News
218K+
Followers
53K+
Post
98M+
Views
ABOUT
Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0