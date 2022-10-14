Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
WISH-TV
Managing political season stress tips from Indiana University Health clinical psychologist
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Dr. Danielle Henderson joined News 8 Saturday to discuss ways to manage political season stress. Henderson is an Indiana University Health clinical psychologist. She shares tips on how to lower stress throughout the politcal season. Learn more by watching the video above.
WISH-TV
Indianapolis fourth-grader headed to London for Team USA Taekwondo competition
9-year-old Natalia Silk has her second degree black belt in Taekwondo, and she’s headed to the United Kingdom! Natalia joined us with her head instructor Grandmaster Charles Ingram. Natalia is a fourth grade excel student at Brookview Elementary in Warren Township. She is ranked number one in her class....
WISH-TV
IndyHumane’s largest fundraiser back at Victory Field
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals in Central Indiana need your support. IndyHumane hosts its largest fundraiser at Victory Field Saturday, Oct. 15th. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Colleen Walker, director of marketing for IndyHumane, said, “We still have tickets and you can purchase them at...
WISH-TV
Trusted Mentors to celebrate mentors and mentees at tonight’s gala
Trusted Mentors, an organization that connects trained volunteer mentors with at risk adults, is hosting a celebration tonight. Jeri Warner, Executive Director and Founder of Trusted Mentors, joined us to discuss the events. The 2022 Gala will be at The Cabaret, 924 N Pennsylvania St. Entertainment will be provided by...
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
WISH-TV
Fall family fun at the White River State Park
Kid-ing with Kayla: There are a lot of fun attractions for families to visit in Indianapolis. This week, Kayla Sullivan and her three-year-old son, Allan explored areas within White River State Park. The two went to the Indiana State Museum, the NCAA Hall of Champions, Victory Field, the Eiteljorg Museum’s...
WISH-TV
80-year-old woman dies after fall during Purdue football game
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after a fall during a football game at Purdue University’s Ross Ade-Stadium. The woman, identified as Donna Steenbarger, fell down some stairs and hit her head during Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello tells News 8.
WISH-TV
Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28. Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to...
WISH-TV
Powerball ticket worth $50,000 expires Oct. 17; Hoosier Lottery seeks winner
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Who has the winning ticket? A winning Powerball ticket purchased in April is set to expire on Monday, Oct. 17, according to the Hoosier Lottery. The winning numbers for Monday, April 18 are 8-33-55-59-62 with the Powerball of 18. Players are recommended to check to see...
WISH-TV
Monday’s business headlines
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.
WISH-TV
Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announces pregnancy with second child
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The WISH-TV family will be welcoming a new addition coming this spring!. Our very own Storm Track 8’s Chief Meteorologist Ashley Brown announced Friday on “All Indiana” that she and her husband are expecting their second child!. Ashley’s first child, Nina, poses in...
WISH-TV
Indiana prison looking for missing inmate
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WISH-TV
Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison
WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said. Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.
WISH-TV
Car wash turns into Tunnel of Terror for Halloween fun to benefit veterans
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A car wash in Fishers is hosting a unique take on a haunted house by using its car wash tunnel. News 8 on Friday night took a spin through the Tunnel of Terror at Prime Car Wash off I-69 at 13801 Olivia Way. A couple...
WISH-TV
Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
WISH-TV
Much cooler air moves in
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is now off to the southeast of central Indiana. We remain breezy as temperatures take a tumble through the next few days. TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy. It will still be breezy with a few gusts to 20 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.
WISH-TV
Halloween treats from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsha’s Specialty Desserts joined News 8 Saturday morning to share Halloween treat ideas. Marsha recommends to pre-order your desserts ahead of time. Watch the full interview and enjoy the creative treats that Marsha and her team brought on “Daybreak”. Visit Marsha’s website here....
WISH-TV
After the Bell: Kroger buys rival; US spending flat; unplugging from work on vacations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here are the headlines in the latest “After the Bell” report. Kroger is buying grocery rival Albertsons for $25 billion. Kroger is the second-largest grocery chain in the United States behind Walmart. Together with Albertsons, if approved, the new company would operate 16% of...
