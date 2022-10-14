ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WISH-TV

Food drive to help tackle food insecurity in Indy, central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A local food drive is underway to tackle food insecurity across Indianapolis and central Indiana. One out of 7 Hoosiers is food insecure, according to Second Helpings. The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines food insecurity as “a lack of consistent access to enough food for an active, healthy life.”
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

IndyHumane’s largest fundraiser back at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Animals in Central Indiana need your support. IndyHumane hosts its largest fundraiser at Victory Field Saturday, Oct. 15th. Gates open at 10 a.m. and close at 2 p.m. Colleen Walker, director of marketing for IndyHumane, said, “We still have tickets and you can purchase them at...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Trusted Mentors to celebrate mentors and mentees at tonight’s gala

Trusted Mentors, an organization that connects trained volunteer mentors with at risk adults, is hosting a celebration tonight. Jeri Warner, Executive Director and Founder of Trusted Mentors, joined us to discuss the events. The 2022 Gala will be at The Cabaret, 924 N Pennsylvania St. Entertainment will be provided by...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

‘All INdiana Politics’: Marion County prosecutor race; Indiana abortion law

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — For another week, “All INdiana Politics” looks at the Marion County prosecutor’s race. News 8 government and politics reporter Garrett Bergquist sits down with the Marion County prosecutor candidates, Democratic Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco, about the race as it is unfolding amid another violent year in Indianapolis for Sunday’s “All INdiana Politics”.
MARION COUNTY, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana Grown: Staufferbuilt Farms LLC

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guests are Jen and Mike Stauffer with Staufferbuilt Farms LLC located in Trafalgar, Indiana. Visit their Facebook page here. Enjoy the full interviews with Jen and Mike...
TRAFALGAR, IN
WISH-TV

Fall family fun at the White River State Park

Kid-ing with Kayla: There are a lot of fun attractions for families to visit in Indianapolis. This week, Kayla Sullivan and her three-year-old son, Allan explored areas within White River State Park. The two went to the Indiana State Museum, the NCAA Hall of Champions, Victory Field, the Eiteljorg Museum’s...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

80-year-old woman dies after fall during Purdue football game

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) — An 80-year-old woman died Sunday after a fall during a football game at Purdue University’s Ross Ade-Stadium. The woman, identified as Donna Steenbarger, fell down some stairs and hit her head during Purdue’s 43-37 win over Nebraska on Saturday, Tippecanoe County Coroner Carrie Costello tells News 8.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Starbucks closing prompts concerns about downtown Indianapolis safety

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A city government spokesperson said Friday that downtown Indianapolis remains safe after the Starbucks coffeehouse on Monument Circle cited safety as a reason for its closing Oct. 28. Starbucks, according to a statement issued Friday, “routinely reviews” its stores to see whether they’re “thriving” and to...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Monday’s business headlines

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here’s a look at Monday’s business headlines with Jane King. Average gas price falls to $4.08 in central Indiana. Lower gasoline demand, amid increasing supply and fluctuating oil prices, has contributed to the national average moving downward. If demand continues to drop, as oil prices slide, drivers should see pump price increases slow and decreases grow through the weekend.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northwestern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility. The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.
WESTVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Search finds missing robbery convict inside Indiana state prison

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A missing inmate was found Friday night inside a state prison after an extensive search, the Indiana Department of Correction said. Dustin Lappin, 31, of Clayton, had been reported missing Friday morning. Officials did not believe he had escaped. He was found shortly after 7:40 p.m. Friday.
WESTVILLE, IN
WISH-TV

Anti-Semitic incident under investigation in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (WISH) — Bloomington Police says it is investigating a case where a religious artifact was vandalized last month. Officers responded to the 400 block of North College Avenue, where the victim said their Mezuzah was ripped off a doorway and partially burned. A Mezuzah is a decorative case that contains a Hebrew verse from the Torah and is usually placed in the door frame of a Jewish home.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
WISH-TV

Much cooler air moves in

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A cold front is now off to the southeast of central Indiana. We remain breezy as temperatures take a tumble through the next few days. TONIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy. It will still be breezy with a few gusts to 20 mph. Low temperatures in the mid 30s.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

Halloween treats from Marsha’s Specialty Desserts

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Marsha’s Specialty Desserts joined News 8 Saturday morning to share Halloween treat ideas. Marsha recommends to pre-order your desserts ahead of time. Watch the full interview and enjoy the creative treats that Marsha and her team brought on “Daybreak”. Visit Marsha’s website here....
