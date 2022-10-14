ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murray, UT

Utah woman says fake cop tried to pull her over on I-15

By Jenna Bree
FOX 13 News
FOX 13 News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XvtB4_0iZdYwOb00

SALT LAKE COUNTY — A woman was driving on Interstate 15 between Draper and Murray around 2 a.m. early Friday morning when she thought she was getting pulled over.

“They were just really aggressively driving," said Tori. "And they started flashing these green and blue lights that looked like cop lights.”

Seeing green, she thought it couldn’t be a real police officer.

She continued for miles on northbound I-15 while the silver pickup truck continued flashing the lights, and even cut in front of her and eventually forced her to stop in the middle of an intersection in West Jordan.

“He pulled in front of me and blocked the whole road and got out of the car, and he started yelling at me," said Tori. "It looked like he was wearing a Spirit Halloween cop costume. Like, it was not an official-looking police uniform.”

Tori got on the phone with 911, which soon scared the “fake cop” away, she said.

Sgt. Melody Cutler with the Unified Police Department said pretending to be an officer is a misdemeanor, punishable by jail time.

“Unfortunately, I've seen it way too many times in my career," she said. "It does happen. We have people that want to be police officers, and so for whatever reason, they're not hired by an agency, so they just feel this need to go out and do these things. It can range to somebody who's actually a predator out looking for victims.”

Cutler advised that if you suspect a fake cop might be following you, call 911; dispatchers can verify immediately if it’s a real officer.

“We have enough issues with public trust as it is that we don't need people out there who are not police officers causing us even more issues," she said.

Maybe the “fake cop” thought he was pulling a funny Halloween prank, but Tori was scared for her life.

“Having somebody follow you for that long and aggressively and closely — I was shaking," she said.

Comments / 12

Shae Sileci
2d ago

I think its probably best to keep driving to a very public location and have the "cop" approach you there...How is this not a Felony???

Reply
9
jeanine
2d ago

where are the real cops when this happens? You are a smart girl for not stopping. Those lights they had on the truck should be outlawed....simple solution.

Reply
6
Lou
2d ago

I’m not happy about all the new police car designed to catch people speeding on the freeway. I think people might lose their lives pulling over to impersonators because of it. This story goes to show you they’re out there.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSLTV

Utah woman says fake cop pursued her for miles, stopped her

TAYLORSVILLE — A woman said a driver, apparently impersonating law enforcement, followed her, harassed her for several miles and even forced her to stop during an early morning encounter Friday that led her to call 911. Tori, who asked that her last name not be used for safety reasons,...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
KSLTV

Suspect in SLC aggravated burglary booked for multiple felonies

SALT LAKE CITY — The suspect in Saturday’s aggravated burglary requiring SWAT response was booked for multiple felonies, according to arresting documents. Vaioleti Fonakimoana Mafi, 31, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Saturday for:. three felony charges of aggravated assault,. one felony charge of aggravated...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KSLTV

Adult son arrested for stabbing his father multiple times, police say

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A Taylorsville man was critically injured Friday night after police say he was stabbed multiple times by his son. The stabbing occurred in an apartment at 1159 W. 4020 South following a dispute between the man and his son, according to Taylorsville Deputy Chief Todd Gray. The victim was transported to a hospital and his condition has since stabilized.
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
Gephardt Daily

Police want help to ID suspect, but even more so, his ride

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah, Oct. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Taylorsville police seek the public’s help identifying a shoplifter, but would really like to know more about the pesky Tahoe he drove off in. “TVPD officers are trying to identify a man suspected in a theft on Sept. 21 from...
TAYLORSVILLE, UT
ksl.com

Pit bull attacked 81-year-old man in Millcreek

MILLCREEK — A Millcreek man, 81, is recovering after a pit bull attacked him, sending him to the hospital. "It's the most terrifying experience I've ever had," Larry Overton said. "It all happened so quickly." The 81-year-old was out for his daily walk around 8 a.m. Friday on a...
MILLCREEK, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Wasatch County crash leaves one dead and another hospitalized

WASATCH COUNTY, Utah — A head-on crash between a motorcycle and car resulted in the death of one person Sunday. Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook Post that the collision occurred on Cascade Springs Drive, near SR 92. According to the post, reports of the crash...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KSLTV

Woman charged with negligent homicide, careless driving in death of 9-year-old boy

SALT LAKE CITY — A woman is facing criminal charges in relation to a crash that killed one 9-year-old boy and critically injured another earlier this year. Shantil Woods Garn was charged in 3rd District Court on Oct. 5 with four crimes in connection with the crash, including negligent homicide, a class A misdemeanor; careless driving, a class C misdemeanor; and infractions for failure to operate within a single lane and speeding according to KSL.com.
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Crash on Bangerter Highway closes several lanes

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — A two-vehicle crash closed multiple lanes of Bangerter Highway Sunday afternoon. UDOT Traffic reports the crash is near 13400 S at Bangerter Highway in Salt Lake County. Eastbound and southbound lanes are closed. The left westbound lane is also closed. The accident occurred around...
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
FOX 13 News

FOX 13 News

31K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Salt Lake City, Utah news and weather from FOX 13 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox13now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy