ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIyR6_0iZdYAT500

Get the latest Mississippi high school football scores as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 8 of the 2022 Mississippi high football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 145 matchups across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Mississippi including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Mississippi high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MISSISSIPPI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

MAIS-6A SCOREBOARD | MAIS-5A SCOREBOARD

MAIS-4A SCOREBOARD | MAIS-3A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Mississippi high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Mississippi:

How the SB Live Mississippi Power 10 fared Friday night (Oct. 7 scores)

Tupelo moves to 7-0 with 24-17 win over Starkville (Photos)

Updated SBLive Mississippi Power 10, Class-by-Class Rankings (Oct. 10)

Full football coverage on SBLive Mississippi

Comments / 0

Related
kicks96news.com

Freeze Watch Posted in Mississippi

The National Weather Service has issued a freeze watch for most of Mississippi for Tuesday night with temperatures expected to fall to between 28 and 32 degrees by Wednesday morning. Much of north Mississippi is under a frost advisory and there’s a freeze warning for counties near the Tennessee line.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Scorebook Live

Meet the top juniors in Iowa high school volleyball

By Bret Hayworth  Meet some of the top juniors playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022. Many were All-Staters as sophomores, while others have surged into the new leadership roles on their teams this year, displaying wide levels in the skills of spiking, setting, blocking, passing and ...
IOWA STATE
Scorebook Live

Southwest Florida Football Roundup for Week 8

Here is a roundup of the high school football games in Collier and Lee counties in Week 8 of the season on Friday, Oct. 14: Naples 59, Lely 0: The Golden Eagles (6-1) pounced on Lely early with its full arsenal of weapons. Naples scored twice in the first five minutes and led 49-0 at halftime. ...
FLORIDA STATE
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy