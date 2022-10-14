ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama high school football scores: Live game updates, live streams from Week 9 (10/14/22)

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest Alabama AHSAA football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 9 of the 2022 Alabama high school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 190 games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 9 action on SBLive Alabama, including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Alabama high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Alabama:

Alabama high school football rankings: Auburn tops 7A, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tops 6A

Ryan Williams, 5-star wide receiver, commits to in-state Alabama Crimson Tide

Zion Grady, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher in 2025, eager to visit Tennessee Volunteers this weekend

Full Alabama football coverage on SBLive Alabama

