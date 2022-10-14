Alabama high school football scores: Live game updates, live streams from Week 9 (10/14/22)
Get the latest Alabama AHSAA football scores on SBLive as Week 9 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Week 9 of the 2022 Alabama high school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 190 games across the state.
You can follow all of the Week 9 action on SBLive Alabama, including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Alabama high school football scoreboard :
STATEWIDE ALABAMA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
CLASS 7A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 6A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD
You can also watch dozens of Alabama high school football games live on the NFHS Network :
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---
Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Alabama:
Alabama high school football rankings: Auburn tops 7A, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa tops 6A
Ryan Williams, 5-star wide receiver, commits to in-state Alabama Crimson Tide
Zion Grady, nation's No. 1 edge-rusher in 2025, eager to visit Tennessee Volunteers this weekend
Comments / 0