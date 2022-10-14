ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warsaw, IN

Comments / 0

Related
inkfreenews.com

Area Police Reports

Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
SOUTH BEND, IN
wkvi.com

Starke County Sheriff’s Office

10/03/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 600 E. and 25 N. in Knox. One vehicle reportedly left the scene. 10/03/22 A Knox resident reported damage to a corn field from a side-by-side. 10/03/22 A Knox resident told dispatchers that a mailbox was clipped and...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
ELKHART, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Milford Battles Quonset Fire

MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
MILFORD, IN
WNDU

Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
ELKHART, IN
cbs4indy.com

Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility

WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lappin is...
WESTVILLE, IN
WNDU

Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
ELKHART, IN
22 WSBT

Three people arrested after shooting at Marshall County home, injuring one child

The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Friday evening after they shot at a home with semi-automatic rifles, injuring one child. Police say they were called to a home in the 19,000 block of 4B Road around 7:43 p.m. Friday after a man reported his house was hit with several bullets and that one of his children was cut by glass when a bullet came through their bedroom window.
MARSHALL COUNTY, IN
WANE-TV

Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
FORT WAYNE, IN
WANE-TV

Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Voelz Has Devoted Career To Criminal Justice

It was about 30 years ago when Brad Voelz decided to run for county prosecutor. “I’ve devoted my entire law career to criminal justice,” the Republican candidate said during an interview Oct. 12. He faces Democrat Travis McConnell in the Nov. 8 general election in Kosciusko County after...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman

Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
WARSAW, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy