Goshen man hospitalized with multiple injuries following single-vehicle crash in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. -- Deputies responded to the scene of a single-vehicle crash on Monday morning on County Road 16 at 12:51 a.m., according to the Elkhart County Sheriff's Office. Officials determined that the driver, a 25-year-old man from Goshen, was traveling east on County Road 16 at the time of the incident.
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, 900 block of North Lake Street, Warsaw. A delivery driver was reportedly bitten by a dog. 8:03 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, 8500 block of South CR 100W, Claypool. Online fraud was reported. Fulton...
Trio arrested following pursuit with stolen vehicle
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Sunday morning around 12:30 a.m., officer Steven Spadafora spotted a vehicle with no license plate traveling east on Western Avenue, according to the South Bend Police Department. Spadafora then started his pursuit after the vehicle disregarded a stop sign and began speeding. The vehicle's occupants, Tisean...
Starke County Sheriff’s Office
10/03/22 A property damage traffic accident was reported in the area of 600 E. and 25 N. in Knox. One vehicle reportedly left the scene. 10/03/22 A Knox resident reported damage to a corn field from a side-by-side. 10/03/22 A Knox resident told dispatchers that a mailbox was clipped and...
Officials investigating fatal shooting in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind., --- The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating a fatal shooting that claimed the life of one person. Officials said they responded to a call about a shooting around 2:47 pm in the area of 1200 Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. When they arrived, police said they found...
1 dead in overnight crash in New Haven
The New Haven Police Department said the crash happened on SR 930 just west of New Haven Ave.
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Body of Logansport man found in Wabash River
The man was identified as 28-year-old Vicente Sanchez-Ortega, of Logansport.
Elkhart County Homicide Unit investigating deadly shooting
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a shooting Saturday afternoon in Elkhart. Officers were called just after 2:45 p.m. to the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place regarding a shooting with injuries. When they arrived, they found an unresponsive male in the driver’s seat of a red passenger vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Male killed after crash, shooting at Carriage House Apartments in Elkhart
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit is investigating after a fatal shooting at Carriage House Apartments in the 1200 block of Burr Oak Place in Elkhart. It was around 2:50 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15, when police dispatch received a call regarding a shooting with injuries. Elkhart Police Department officers were...
Missing inmate found in northwest Indiana correctional facility
WESTVILLE, Ind. — Law enforcement is searching for an inmate who was reported missing inside a northwest Indiana jail. The inmate, 31-year-old Dustin Lappin, was found to be missing during Westville Correctional Facility’s morning census count on Oct. 14, according to the Indiana Department of Corrections. Lappin is...
Printing error causes early voting confusion in Elkhart County
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - A misprint on post cards for early voting is causing confusion in Elkhart County. Voters in Elkhart County received the post cards, which detailed polling locations and times for both the general election and early voting. But it left some unsure of which polling location in Elkhart and Goshen is for early voting.
Upcoming Halloween events in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Here is a look at some of the Halloween events coming up in Elkhart!. On Saturday, there will be a “Trunk or Treat” at Island Park from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. Also on Saturday, there will be another “Trunk or Treat” at South...
Three people arrested after shooting at Marshall County home, injuring one child
The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Friday evening after they shot at a home with semi-automatic rifles, injuring one child. Police say they were called to a home in the 19,000 block of 4B Road around 7:43 p.m. Friday after a man reported his house was hit with several bullets and that one of his children was cut by glass when a bullet came through their bedroom window.
Police: 5 sent to hospital in crash in southeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Police responded to a crash in southeast Fort Wayne that sent five people to the hospital and left one person with life-threatening injuries. Officers were dispatched to the 6000 block of Hessen Cassel Road at approximately 7:27 p.m. on a report of a vehicle collision.
Woman killed in stabbing on Decatur Road identified
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The woman killed in Friday's early morning stabbing on Decatur Road has been identified. The Allen County Coroner's Office has identified her as Margaret Louise Surry, 34, of Fort Wayne. The autopsy showed the cause of death was stab wounds of the neck and body.
Volunteers walk rescue horse from Fort Wayne to Angola
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A supportive community came together Saturday to walk a horse home to Angola, all the way from Fort Wayne. The Summit Equestrian Center offers clients a therapy program using horses to benefit physical and mental health. Horses reside in the equestrian center on La Cabreah Lane during sessions with clients, but home base is a barn in Angola.
Voelz Has Devoted Career To Criminal Justice
It was about 30 years ago when Brad Voelz decided to run for county prosecutor. “I’ve devoted my entire law career to criminal justice,” the Republican candidate said during an interview Oct. 12. He faces Democrat Travis McConnell in the Nov. 8 general election in Kosciusko County after...
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
