The Marshall County Sheriff's Office arrested three people Friday evening after they shot at a home with semi-automatic rifles, injuring one child. Police say they were called to a home in the 19,000 block of 4B Road around 7:43 p.m. Friday after a man reported his house was hit with several bullets and that one of his children was cut by glass when a bullet came through their bedroom window.

