thelascopress.com
Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody Wins State Golf Title
During this year’s Ally Challenge, The Lasco Press had the opportunity to speak with Grand Blanc High School Golfer, Kate Brody. Already with a State Championship earned in her sophomore season, Kate talked about her goals for her senior year. Winning another State golf title, enjoying her final year of high school, and looking forward to representing the University of Wisconsin golf team, where she had accepted a scholarship offer.
State golf highlights: Grand Blanc’s Kate Brody caps magical season with 2nd state title
Kate Brody of Grand Blanc, Lauren Timpf of Macomb Lutheran North and Mia Melendez of Ann Arbor Greenhills each won their second individual state golf championship Saturday. Brody matched par with 72 at Bedford Valley Golf Club in Battle Creek to finish the 36-hole tournament at 1-over-par 145 and post a one-shot victory over junior Elise Fennell of East Kentwood in Division 1.
MLive.com
Western gets Oregon-tough for Bay County Championship with grueling workout
UNIVERSITY CENTER, MI – The Bay City Western cross country program always has the week of the Bay County Championship circled on the calendar. Not because of the race, but because of the workout.
MLive.com
Bay City area high school football scores for Week 8 of 2022 season
BAY CITY, MI -- High school football scores for Week 8 of the 2022 season for games involving the 23 teams in the MLive Bay City coverage area for Oct. 14. If you would like your local high school sports news delivered free to your inbox daily, click here and sign up for one of our local high school sports newsletters.
Morning Sun
SVL Champs: Mt. Pleasant downs Dow, wins SVL crown
MIDLAND – Back-to-back champs. The Mt. Pleasant High School football team won its second-straight Saginaw Valley League Blue title on Friday night via an impressive 40-0 shutout victory over host Midland Dow. Mt. Pleasant is now 7-1 overall and 5-1 in league games, winning the conference title via a...
Durand’s first-ever victory over New Lothrop clinches outright MMAC championship
NEW LOTHROP, MI – Every time Durand’s football players walked through the weight room for the last year they’d see it. “We had a sign in our weight room for 12 months that said ‘What are you going to do today to beat New Lothrop?’” said coach John Webb.
Morning Sun
Shepherd rolls over Clare, locks up playoff spot
It’s been a long time coming but the time has arrived. On Friday night from Veteran’s Memorial Stadium the Shepherd High School football team topped visiting Clare 26-14 in a Jack Pine Conference contest. With the win the Jays (6-2) lock up an automatic playoff berth for the...
msu.edu
DeWitt homecoming goes on despite loss of football game
This year, DeWitt High School had to take a different approach to its Oct. 7 homecoming festivities. Heading into week eight of the boys varsity football season, the DeWitt Panthers were matched up against the Okemos Wolves at Memorial Stadium for the homecoming game. Okemos, however, had to cancel the remainder of its varsity football season because of injuries and a young team.
MLive.com
Akron-Fairgrove appreciates the invite but ruins the party for All Saints
Bay City All Saints football hosts Akron-Fairgrove BAY CITY, MI – The parade, the crowning, the formal wear at football games. Akron-Fairgrove had seen it all before. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Mott Community College instructor gets second chance to become ‘Jeopardy!’ champion
GENESEE COUNTY, MI -- A Mott Community College history instructor from Grand Blanc will soon get a second chance to fulfill his lifetime dream of becoming a “Jeopardy!” champion. Aaron Gulyas is among the 18 former contestants that were chosen from previous seasons to compete in the first...
Michigan’s Best Local Eats: Halloween treats from Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies
SAGINAW, MI – Heidi’s Darn Good Cookies is offering special Halloween cookies to treat yourself or someone else this spooky season. Customers can pre-order Halloween cookies and Halloween cookie pies until Wednesday, Oct. 26. Halloween cookies pies are $20, decorative sugar cookies are $30 a dozen and other cookies are $24 a dozen.
Flint singer Taylor Tatum debuts new EP
Flint, MI—Have you ever fallen in love? Singer/songwriter Taylor Tatum has, and she turned the experience into her upcoming EP “Tomorrow,” which she recently debuted for a few dozen fans and fellow artists at a listening party on the north side of Flint, Mich. A handful of...
Mid-Michigan state Senate seat up for grabs in November
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — A Republican state representative will seek a state Senate office during the Tuesday, Nov. 8, election. State Rep. Roger Hauck, of Mount Pleasant, will face Democrat Christine Gerace, of Beaverton, and U.S. Taxpayers Party of Michigan candidate Becky McDonald, of Gladwin, in the District 34 seat race for the state Senate.
bridgemi.com
Two years after Midland dam failures, still no action on safety reforms
As another Lansing session draws to a close, dam safety reform bills have yet to get a hearing. Lawmakers say the reforms remain a priority, but advocates fear the delays put more communities at risk. Experts say the state's flood control laws are too weak and dams are growing dangerously...
WNEM
Flint entrepreneur gives back to community, named to 40 under 40
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - An entrepreneur is giving back to the city where she began her career. She is hosting a free workshop now to help connect people in Flint to resources they may need to build back the community. A self-made CEO and owner of multiple businesses, Ebonie Gipson...
abc12.com
Au Gres area residents are upset that health clinic is being closed
'Where will we go?': Au Gres residents upset over closure of health clinic. McLaren Health Care says it's closing the clinic because of staffing issues and will consolidate three clinics into two.
wsgw.com
Police Academy Cadet Injured in Shooting
A police academy recruit participating in handgun qualification training was injured October 13th at Delta College. During the morning training, the recruit was reportedly returning his gun to its holster when he fired a single round, striking himself in the leg. The cadet was released after treatment at Mid-Michigan Healthcare in Midland. Delta College offers the 17-week Police Academy as training for certification as law enforcement officers for various police agencies in Michigan.
After 3-year break, Saginaw’s Dia de los Muertos returns for 13th year
SAGINAW, MI— After a three-year pause in the celebration, Saginaw’s Dia de Los Muertos event will be returning to la Unión Cívica Mexicana. According to Cívica Director Larry Rodarte, this year’s celebration will be the 13th year and the first since a pandemic-related pause for 2020-21.
recordpatriot.com
Evart parents allege inappropriate behavior at elementary
EVART — Parents raised concerns over alleged inappropriate conduct within the elementary at the most recent Evart Public Schools board of education meeting. During the Oct. 10 meeting, several parents and family members of students attending the elementary school spoke about the allegations of inappropriate conduct in the building.
