Marietta, GA

life.edu

My First Quarter- Jenna Salyer

Triple Major- B.S. in Exercise Science, B.S. in Computer Information Management, B.B.A. in Business Administration. I lived in the Commons when the 4th floor was all girls, so I got to meet so many different people, just from hanging out in the common area. I think that was one of the coolest things, just how easy it is to meet people and talk to people, and then you see them in classes and everything.
fox5atlanta.com

Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement

MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
HENRY COUNTY, GA
TheAtlantaVoice

Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say

Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
ATLANTA, GA
Clayton News Daily

Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show

 COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
COVINGTON, GA
thechampionnewspaper.com

Kroger in downtown Decatur to close

A Kroger grocery store that has been in Decatur for more than two decades will permanently close by the end of the year. The location at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, known by locals as “Baby Kroger” because of its small square footage in comparison to other Kroger stores, will close Dec. 2.
DECATUR, GA
secretatlanta.co

This Stunning Chapel Will Play Host To Intimate R&B Candlelight Concerts

The Chapel, which is located in Decatur, is the former First United Methodist Church, and has since become an enchanting venue for events in the area. One that’s taking the ATL by storm is the incomparable Candlelight concert series, that has been continuously transforming iconic venues across the city into musical love-letters for different soundtracks that pay tribute to the best in music, film, and entertainment.
DECATUR, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia

ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
ATLANTA, GA
Washington Examiner

Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity

A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
GEORGIA STATE
allongeorgia.com

Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes

According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
ATLANTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

