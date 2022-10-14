Read full article on original website
life.edu
My First Quarter- Jenna Salyer
Triple Major- B.S. in Exercise Science, B.S. in Computer Information Management, B.B.A. in Business Administration. I lived in the Commons when the 4th floor was all girls, so I got to meet so many different people, just from hanging out in the common area. I think that was one of the coolest things, just how easy it is to meet people and talk to people, and then you see them in classes and everything.
fox5atlanta.com
Henry County senior officer passes a month before retirement
MCDONOUGH, Ga. - The Henry County Police Department announced the passing of Senior Officer George Padgett via Facebook on Oct. 17. The post said Padgett had been killed in an accident at his home Friday night. Padgett was one of the first officers to serve at the police department when...
Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say
Georgia has been a political battleground for the last six years. The film industry has brought in a flurry of new voters, primarily liberal aligned, creating a tug of war with the majority conservative voter base within the state. The migration associated with the $4 billion film industry has brought a new batch of voters […] The post Young metro Atlanta voters have something to say appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
Parents of young woman missing in north Georgia still fighting hard to find her
ATLANTA — It’s been almost three years since they’ve seen her beautiful smile. The parents of Keeslyn Roberts said they’re fighting harder than ever to find her. “We’ve got to have closure,” said her father, Eric Roberts. “One way or the other. Whatever the outcome is, we’ve got to have closure for our sanity.”
Clayton News Daily
Covington couple stars in upcoming BET reality show
COVINGTON — They were just kids — he was 19 and she was 18 — madly in love and impatient to get married. Troy Taylor and Pam Simpkins of Covington walked down the aisle of their church in 2005, planning to live happily ever after. But it...
thechampionnewspaper.com
Kroger in downtown Decatur to close
A Kroger grocery store that has been in Decatur for more than two decades will permanently close by the end of the year. The location at 720 Commerce Drive in Decatur, known by locals as “Baby Kroger” because of its small square footage in comparison to other Kroger stores, will close Dec. 2.
secretatlanta.co
This Stunning Chapel Will Play Host To Intimate R&B Candlelight Concerts
The Chapel, which is located in Decatur, is the former First United Methodist Church, and has since become an enchanting venue for events in the area. One that’s taking the ATL by storm is the incomparable Candlelight concert series, that has been continuously transforming iconic venues across the city into musical love-letters for different soundtracks that pay tribute to the best in music, film, and entertainment.
WATCH: Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers in heated debate
Congressional District 14 candidates Marjorie Taylor Greene and Marcus Flowers had an — at times — heated debate Sunday. The debate featured the two candidates lobbing accusations at one another and talking over each other multiple times. For the most part, Greene stuck to national issues and conservative...
cobbcountycourier.com
CCAE president hits back at board member David Chastain’s attack on teacher association
Jeff Hubbard, president of the Cobb County Association of Educators, had strong words for Cobb school board Chair David Chastain after his attacks on the local teacher association on social media and in an email blast. Hubbard spoke with the Courier Friday afternoon after the campaign email was sent. “He’s...
WXIA 11 Alive
Records in jeopardy as cold snap set to take hold of Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — The first true cold snap of the season arrives this week, sending temperatures across north Georgia 20 degrees below average -- potentially in record territory. Frost will be likely across metro Atlanta. Sub-freezing lows will be found in the north Georgia mountains, and could potentially sneak into some Atlanta suburbs.
Washington Examiner
Georgia officials investigating Raphael Warnock-linked charity
A charity affiliated closely with Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is reportedly facing an investigation from state officials who say the nonprofit group may not be properly registered to solicit donations in Georgia. The Ebenezer Building Foundation lists Warnock as its top officer and is controlled by the Atlanta church at...
Decatur woman’s sister was one of the victims in Raleigh mass shooting
Sharon Kaivani was at a friend’s house when she received a call from her mother. Hours later, the worst was confirmed: K...
GA candidates take the debate stage in Atlanta, Herschel Walker does not participate
ATLANTA — Candidates for both House and Senate squared off Sunday night in a series of debates hosted by the Atlanta Press Club. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin was at those debates as it started with a fiery to-and-fro between Republican incumbent Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Democrat Marcus Flowers.
Dozens of protestors gather against Atlanta ‘cop city’ training facility
ATLANTA — Over the last several months, protestors have made clear that they are against a new state-of-the-art Atlanta police training facility being built in DeKalb County. The proposed facility will take up an 85-acre plot of land off of Key Road in the largest urban forest in metro...
allongeorgia.com
Former City of Atlanta Commissioner Convicted for Accepting Bribes
According to the U.S. Dept of Justice, a federal jury convicted the former City of Atlanta Commissioner of Watershed Management today for accepting bribes from an Atlanta contractor in exchange for steering city business worth millions of dollars to the contractor’s company. According to court documents and evidence presented...
WRDW-TV
Georgia teenager helps discover preventative COVID option
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Gwinnett County high schooler just helped discover a preventative solution that might stop the COVID virus. He has already presented the findings at Harvard, MIT, and Johns Hopkins. Sahil Sood is a 17-year-old senior at Lambert High School in Suwanee. “Essentially, we created...
WYFF4.com
Georgia Southern student dies after being struck by propeller at Statesboro airport
STATESBORO, Ga. — A 21-year-old college student has died after officials say he was struck by the propeller of a plane at the Statesboro Bulloch County Airport. It happened Sunday night. Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch identified the victim Monday as Sani Aliyu, of Atlanta. Futch said Aliyu was...
iHeartMedia Atlanta president ‘no longer employed’ after video appears to show him use racial slurs
ATLANTA — iHeartMedia – Atlanta president Drew Lauter is coming under fire after video that appears to show him using racial slurs surfaced. A spokesperson for iHeartMedia confirmed to Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln on Thursday that Lauter is no longer employed by the company. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
MISSING: 16-year-old Ellenwood girl with 'multiple mental health disorders'
ELLENWOOD, Ga. - Clayton County police said they are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl said to have multiple mental health disorders. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Taniya Caffee left her house on the 2700 block of Bench Circle...
Former Covington Salvation Army employee arrested for misuse of ARPA funds
COVINGTON, Ga. — An ex-employee of the Salvation Army was arrested earlier this month for the misappropriation of funds, according to Covington police. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to officials, on Aug. 17, Covington police began an investigation after reports arose of possible...
