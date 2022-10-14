FORT WAYNE, Ind. (AP) — The Fort Wayne City Council has asked the city’s attorney to answer several questions stemming from Mayor Tom Henry’s recent drunken driving crash and the suspension of his driver’s license for 90 days. Council President Jason Arp sent the letter to City Attorney Malak Heiny on Friday and asks for a reply by the close of business Wednesday. The questions seek information on 12 topics such as leasing information for the Chevrolet Impala the mayor was driving, insurance coverage and whether Henry was ever stopped by police previously. Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152 after he was arrested the evening of Oct. 9. Indiana’s legal limit to drive is 0.08.

FORT WAYNE, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO