Times-Union Newspaper
Shirley Ann Glass
NORTH MANCHESTER – Shirley Ann Glass, 86, North Manchester, died Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in Huntington, to Walter Ray and Clara Irene Sorgen Brubaker. She married DeWayne Glass on June 11, 1955. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at...
Myracle Jade Manns
Myracle Jade Manns, age 7, of Argos, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Myracle was born on Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl and her heart’s desire was to be...
Michael ‘Mike’ John Wais
Michael “Mike” John Wais, 76, died Oct. 10, 2022, at Parkview Warsaw Hospital. Mike was born on the south side of Chicago in 1946. Mike was an honorably discharged veteran, achieving the rank of corporal in the United States Army. He was a volunteer at the North Webster...
Alton Buck
Alton Buck, 86, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born to Robert and Amy Buck on April 23, 1936, near the town of Hale in rural northern Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Helen Jarman on Aug. 26, 1961, in Levering, Mich.
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Philip Plikerd
SYRACUSE – Philip Plikerd, 67, Syracuse, died at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Park County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Dolores ‘June’ Flowers Frye
Dolores “June” Flowers Frye passed away Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, one month before her 90th birthday. June was born in Warsaw on Nov. 13, 1932, to Ezra “Jake” Flowers and Cleo Anglin Flowers. Her surviving sister is Virginia Horn, of Warsaw. Brother Scott Flowers predeceased her....
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Donations Sought To Help Mission To Mentone Help Homeowners With Repairs
MENTONE – Mission to Mentone is a program that helps homeowners with work they may not be able to do themselves. United Way used to have a Day of Caring where volunteers would help people with their homes around Mentone, Town Councilman Tim Croy said. “Well, they sort of...
Voelz Has Devoted Career To Criminal Justice
It was about 30 years ago when Brad Voelz decided to run for county prosecutor. “I’ve devoted my entire law career to criminal justice,” the Republican candidate said during an interview Oct. 12. He faces Democrat Travis McConnell in the Nov. 8 general election in Kosciusko County after...
Halloween Events List Updated
Several towns and organizations have scheduled Halloween event and trick-or-treating hours. Below is a listing of all upcoming events provided at this time. This story will be reran if more information is received. Atwood. • Otterbein United Methodist Church, 306 E. Main St., Atwood, will be hosting a trick-or-treat in...
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
Smith Says He’ll Lead From The Front If Elected Sheriff
NORTH WEBSTER - Jim Smith has had aspirations to run for sheriff for a long time. “But, as it got close to the primary season, I looked at different things that were occurring in our department, including things that were related to me being fiscally conservative. This is a conservative county and that’s what I’ve fallen in love with and I believe that’s why so many people have stayed here over the years,” the sheriff’s deputy said during an interview Oct. 6 at The River in North Webster.
Public Occurrences 10.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:36 a.m. Friday - Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, of 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, arrested for reckless driving. Bond: $500. • 2:27 p.m. Friday - Jonathan Michael Stephan, 32, of 3355 Old Colony Road, Warsaw, arrested for...
Tiger Volleyball Breaks Through, Wins Sectional Crown
The Warsaw Tigers volleyball team came into the season with two main goals, the same two goals the team has had in each year since head coach Chandra Hepler took over in 2020: win the Northern Lakes Conference and take home a sectional title. For the first time in Hepler’s...
Valley Shares TRC Title After 28-26 Loss To Southwood
WABASH – The Tippecanoe Valley Vikings started Friday night alone atop the Three Rivers Conference standings with a 7-0 league record, but at 9:25 p.m. they were sharing the TRC crown with Rochester and Southwood, losing to the latter 28-26 on a night the Knights’ Senior Night. The...
Local High School Sports Recaps For 10/13
Warsaw volleyball overcame a slow start to come back and defeat Elkhart 3-1 (21-25, 25-17, 26-24, 25-23) in the opening game of IHSAA 4A Sectional 4 at Penn High School Thursday. The Tigers are now 21-8 this fall. Kaylee Weeks had a team-high 15 kills and was one of three...
Chip Shots: Postmortem Of A High School Football Article
Accountants often say among themselves the nice thing about accounting is if something is incorrect, and caught in time, it can be reversed. It might take triple the time due to rework, but the mistakes identified are reversible, nonetheless. I wish I caught some parts of my article pre-print so...
