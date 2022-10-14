ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

tpr.org

The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park

Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony on Friday and Saturday. The project celebrates the creek and its waters that over time changed dramatically, and more than once. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
San Antonio Current

The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less

Passionate foodies know that just because a restaurant is pricy doesn't mean it's good — and vice versa. An expensive meal may get you great ambiance or the chance to taste the work of a famous chef, but there’s no guarantee your extra dough will get you a better meal. Not to mention, with inflation putting the pressure on pocketbooks, it can feel even more satisfying to score a delicious plate of food that doesn’t break the bank.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

