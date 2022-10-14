Read full article on original website
Related
tpr.org
The love flows at grand opening of the San Pedro Creek Culture Park
Phase I of San Antonio’s San Pedro Creek Culture Park formally opened to the public after a grand opening ceremony on Friday and Saturday. The project celebrates the creek and its waters that over time changed dramatically, and more than once. San Pedro Springs and the creek that flowed...
KSAT 12
Luther’s Cafe owner considers selling long-time establishment in San Antonio’s gay district
SAN ANTONIO – Luther’s Cafe has been shut down for nearly a week, and now the owner is considering selling the establishment. The restaurant in the city’s gay district, known as The Strip SA, shared an update to its Facebook page, saying several issues are to blame.
San Antonio's most popular, bestselling books from September 2022
Say goodbye to Barnes & Noble.
Bobby J’s, 'Puta de la Fruta': San Antonio's biggest food stories of the week
Two articles about Northeast SA sports venue Toyota Field rounded out our list of top food-related stories.
San Antonio Current
Everyone we saw having fun at the 2022 San Antonio Beer Festival
Beer lovers poured into historic Crockett Park on Saturday for the 16th Annual San Antonio Beer Festival. Here's how the fun went down at the celebration, one of the largest single-day beer events in the state.
How to celebrate Dia de los Muertos in San Antonio and the Hill Country
The holiday is around the corner, so start planning now!
San Antonio Current
Everything we saw as Julieta Venegas put San Antonio's Tech Port Arena under her spell
Grammy winner Julieta Venegas brought her distinctive blend of pop, rock and Mexican music to San Antonio's Tech Port Center + Arena on Friday. Here's a look at the magical evening.
KSAT 12
Journey coming to San Antonio for 50th anniversary celebration tour
SAN ANTONIO – Journey is coming to San Antonio with open arms next spring. The legendary rock band announced its “50th Anniversary Celebration Freedom Tour 2023,” and that includes a stop at the AT&T Center on April 4. Tickets for the general public go on sale at...
San Antonio family's 1932 Ford will be displayed at National Museum of American History
The vehicle will be the first previously owned by a Black family to call the museum home.
Good Samaritan shot trying to help another shooting victim at car club meeting
SAN ANTONIO — A good Samaritan is in stable condition after being shot while trying to help another victim who had been fatally shot at a meeting of a car club Sunday evening. It happened around 9:45 p.m. on Dunton Street and Afcoms Way near Quintana Road on the...
KENS 5
'Films like this are important': Luis Fonsi-led movie shooting in San Antonio helping to elevate Latino stories
SAN ANTONIO — A new movie being filmed in San Antonio is working to help elevate the presence of Latinos in a Hollywood ecosystem where their voices are still scarce, and it's enlisting the talents of a Puerto Rican singer responsible for one of the biggest hits of the last decade.
visitsanantonio.com
Celebrate Day of the Dead in San Antonio with These Día de Muertos Events
Día de Muertos is a time-honored Mexican celebration honoring loved ones who have passed on. It is a colorful, vibrant holiday meant to commemorate the lives of friends and family rather than focus on the sorrow of missing them. There is no better way to celebrate Día de Muertos...
Man killed attempting to cross busy highway on west side
SAN ANTONIO — A man was killed while attempting to cross a busy highway on the west side of town Sunday night. It happened around 9:33 p.m. on Highway 151 at Ingram Road. The driver who hit the victim stopped and waited for police to arrive. Officers said initially...
Drive-thru haunted forest event returns to San Antonio’s Castle Hills neighborhood Oct. 22
The family-friendly attraction will scare for just one night.
KIII TV3
'It's been two weeks of pure misery' | Family of Erik Cantu provide another update, acknowledge fake GoFundMe accounts
SAN ANTONIO — The family of Erik Cantu, the teen that was shot at close range by now ex-SAPD officer, has provided an update on his condition and brought attention to fake GoFundMe accounts. Video shows James Brennand open the driver's side door and order the teen out of...
foxsanantonio.com
"It smelled like death." Mother of three deals with a dead racoon in her walls
Plagued by a group of racoons, life for some West Side neighbors became worse, when one of the animals died inside the walls of their apartment. Fox San Antonio's Darian Trotter has the disturbing details. "It's disturbing, very disturbing," said Carrina Mendoza. Signs of a deep-rooted problem can first be...
5th San Antonio police officer dies from suicide in last 7 months, experts weigh in: 'Stop the demonization'
Experts told Fox News Digital that the alarming uptick in police suicides in San Antonio is a reminder of the negative effects of the defund the police movement nationwide.
Truth Pizzeria permanently closes on Eastside San Antonio
Plus some more food news you might have missed.
KSAT 12
Man trying to cross West Side highway hit, killed by car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police say a man is dead after he was hit by a car on Highway 151 late Sunday night. The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 8400 block of Highway 151, on the city’s West Side. According to police, the man for...
San Antonio Current
The 25 best San Antonio restaurants when you have $15 or less
Passionate foodies know that just because a restaurant is pricy doesn't mean it's good — and vice versa. An expensive meal may get you great ambiance or the chance to taste the work of a famous chef, but there’s no guarantee your extra dough will get you a better meal. Not to mention, with inflation putting the pressure on pocketbooks, it can feel even more satisfying to score a delicious plate of food that doesn’t break the bank.
Comments / 0