Read full article on original website
Related
Times-Union Newspaper
Robert L. ‘Bob’ Wulliman
Robert L. “Bob” Wulliman passed away Oct. 14, 2022, at home surrounded by his family. Bob was born on Sept. 20, 1936, in Berne, the son of Orten and Ruth Rohrer Wulliman. Moving to Winona Lake at the age of 4, he was a 1954 graduate of Warsaw High School and served in the U.S. Army from 1959 to 1961. On Aug. 17, 1963, he married Carolyn R. Farley.
Times-Union Newspaper
Myracle Jade Manns
Myracle Jade Manns, age 7, of Argos, passed away on Tuesday, Oct. 11, 2022, at her home. Myracle was born on Aug. 18, 2015, in Fort Wayne, the daughter of Melissa Wirsing and Matthew Manns. She was known to be the sweetest girl and her heart’s desire was to be...
Times-Union Newspaper
Edgar S. Haffner
NORTH WEBSTER – Edgar S. Haffner Jr., known to most as Ed or Eddie, of Syracuse, passed away peacefully at Miller’s Merry Manor in Syracuse on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, at the age of 83. Born on Nov. 26, 1938, in Plainwell, Mich., Ed was the son of...
Times-Union Newspaper
Philip Plikerd
SYRACUSE – Philip Plikerd, 67, Syracuse, died at 6:12 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022, in Park County. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services at Owen Family Funeral Home in Syracuse. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Shirley Ann Glass
NORTH MANCHESTER – Shirley Ann Glass, 86, North Manchester, died Oct. 14, 2022. Shirley was born on Dec. 16, 1935, in Huntington, to Walter Ray and Clara Irene Sorgen Brubaker. She married DeWayne Glass on June 11, 1955. A celebration of Shirley’s life will be Saturday, Oct. 22 at...
Times-Union Newspaper
Alton Buck
Alton Buck, 86, died Oct. 6, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care in Winona Lake. He was born to Robert and Amy Buck on April 23, 1936, near the town of Hale in rural northern Michigan. He served in the U.S. Army. He married Helen Jarman on Aug. 26, 1961, in Levering, Mich.
Times-Union Newspaper
Peter ‘Pete’ W. Gano
Peter “Pete” W. Gano, 85, formerly of Warsaw, died Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Arrangements are pending with Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, Warsaw. Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home’s website at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
Milford Battles Quonset Fire
MILFORD - There were no injuries after a quonset fire Saturday night at the corner of James and East Syracuse streets in Milford. According to Milford Fire Department Fire Chief Virgil Sharp, the MFD was called to the scene shortly before 9:30 p.m. There was heavy smoke and fire, as well as multiple small explosions during the fire. There was a partial collapse to the 100-foot long, 40- to 50-foot tall building.
Times-Union Newspaper
Pickleball Courts Open At Bixler Park
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America with nearly 5 million players in the U.S., according to usapickleball.org. Thanks to a grant from the K21 Health Foundation, the Warsaw Parks and Recreation Department has new pickleball courts and improved tennis courts at Bixler Park next to Center Lake. Friday afternoon,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Voelz Has Devoted Career To Criminal Justice
It was about 30 years ago when Brad Voelz decided to run for county prosecutor. “I’ve devoted my entire law career to criminal justice,” the Republican candidate said during an interview Oct. 12. He faces Democrat Travis McConnell in the Nov. 8 general election in Kosciusko County after...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 10.17.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 11:36 a.m. Friday - Osbaldo Sanchez Patino, 19, of 1604 Dot St., Warsaw, arrested for reckless driving. Bond: $500. • 2:27 p.m. Friday - Jonathan Michael Stephan, 32, of 3355 Old Colony Road, Warsaw, arrested for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Halloween Events List Updated
Several towns and organizations have scheduled Halloween event and trick-or-treating hours. Below is a listing of all upcoming events provided at this time. This story will be reran if more information is received. Atwood. • Otterbein United Methodist Church, 306 E. Main St., Atwood, will be hosting a trick-or-treat in...
Times-Union Newspaper
Marshall Says He Offers A Different Style Of Leadership
It’s not a secret that in the election primary this year, James Marshall supported Republican and incumbent Kyle Dukes for re-election as sheriff. After Dukes lost to Jim Smith, Marshall announced on July 7 that he was running as an Independent for sheriff. “So, over the years ... since...
Times-Union Newspaper
Tiger Volleyball Breaks Through, Wins Sectional Crown
The Warsaw Tigers volleyball team came into the season with two main goals, the same two goals the team has had in each year since head coach Chandra Hepler took over in 2020: win the Northern Lakes Conference and take home a sectional title. For the first time in Hepler’s...
Times-Union Newspaper
Smith Says He’ll Lead From The Front If Elected Sheriff
NORTH WEBSTER - Jim Smith has had aspirations to run for sheriff for a long time. “But, as it got close to the primary season, I looked at different things that were occurring in our department, including things that were related to me being fiscally conservative. This is a conservative county and that’s what I’ve fallen in love with and I believe that’s why so many people have stayed here over the years,” the sheriff’s deputy said during an interview Oct. 6 at The River in North Webster.
Times-Union Newspaper
Valley Shares TRC Title After 28-26 Loss To Southwood
WABASH – The Tippecanoe Valley Vikings started Friday night alone atop the Three Rivers Conference standings with a 7-0 league record, but at 9:25 p.m. they were sharing the TRC crown with Rochester and Southwood, losing to the latter 28-26 on a night the Knights’ Senior Night. The...
Times-Union Newspaper
Triton Rolls To 42-6 Senior Night Win
The Triton Trojans football team honored 12 seniors before their regular season finale against Winamac for their dedication to the program and the work they’ve put in that spans far longer than their four years at the school. The fun would only be beginning for the Trojans, as the team put together a complete game to stomp the Warriors 42-6 and end the regular season with a 6-3 mark.
Comments / 0