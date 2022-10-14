ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Get live IHSA football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 Illinois high school football season kicks off across the state

Week 8 of the 2022 Illinois school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) and continues Saturday with more than 250 games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Illinois , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete IHSA football statewide results, bookmark our Illinois high school football scoreboard :

STATEWIDE ILLINOIS FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Illinois high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Illinois:

How SBLive Illinois' Power 25 teams fared in Week 7: Brother Rice tops Joliet Catholic in two overtimes

Top standouts, best performances in Week 7 of the Illinois high school football season

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Illinois High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-8)?

Full football coverage on SBLive Illinois

