Edwardsville vs. East St. Louis football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

Edwardsville only has one loss and the season and is currently ranked No. 17 in the Illinois Power 25 , but Tigers will be put to the test this week as they hit the road to take on the No. 1 ranked East St. Louis Flyers .

The Flyers currently sit atop the Southwestern Conference standings, but an upset win this week by Edwardsville would leave the two teams tied for first with the Tigers holding the tiebreaker.

This game is a matchup between two of the best teams in Illinois and could potentially have a massive impact on next's week's Power 25 rankings.

HOW TO WATCH

What : The No. 17 Edwardsville Tigers go on the road to face the No. 1 East St. Louis Flyers is one of the biggest games of the year in Illinois

When : 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 14

Where : East St. Louis High School | East St. Louis, Illinois

Edwardsville (6-1, 3-1) lost a 32-31 nail-biter to O'Fallon in Week 4, but have been otherwise perfect on the season.

The Tigers are coming off another close game last week, escaping Belleville East 28-27, but beat their previous two opponents 70-0 and 51-6, respectively.

Riding a three-game win streak, they will look to make a statement this week on the road against the best team in the state.

East St. Louis (5-2, 4-0) might have two losses on their record, but those losses both came to teams from other states.

The Flyers fell to St. Frances (MD) 20-13 in Week 1, then lost a 10-8 heartbreaker to Creekside (GA) two weeks later.

In their other five games however, four against in-state opponents and one against Christian Brothers (MO), they have been absolutely dominant on both sides of the ball.

The East St. Louis defense posted a shutout in three of those five games, and the Flyers have outscored those opponents to a tune of 316-40.

They haven't allowed a point since September 24, and have won their past two games by a combined 135-0 score.

East St. Louis certainly looks to be the best team in Illinois, but that could change if Edwardsville can slay the giant this week.

This is a high-stakes game and one you'll want to catch live.

