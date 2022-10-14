Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

Watch and follow live as two of Alabama's best high school football teams square off in a Class 7A battle on October 14, 2022

With only three weeks left in the 2022 Alabama high school football regular season, each game carries more weight as teams try to secure a spot in the postseason.

That is especially true for this week's matchup, as Thompson and Tuscaloosa County face off.

Ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Alabama's Class 7A Region 3 standings, this game could have a major impact on postseason seeding.

There is a lot riding on the outcome of this game, and it's definitely one you want to see live.

HOW TO WATCH

What : The Thompson Warriors face off with the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats in an Alabama Class 7A Region 3 matchup.

When : 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 14

Where : Tuscaloosa County High School | Northport, Alabama

Thompson (6-2, 5-0) was ranked No. 11 in the Power 25 to start the season, but it opened the season with back-to-back losses to No. 11 Buford (GA) and No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (TN).

Since then, the Warriors are 6-0 with an 8th grade quarterback leading the way , and are currently ranked No. 4 in Alabama's Class 7A rankings . They have yet to allow more than 14 points since their Week 2 loss, and enter this week coming off a 51-0 shutout against Oak Mountain.

If Thompson wins this week, it should lock up at least a second-place finish in the Class 7A Region 3 standings. That is important because the Warriors only have one more regular season game on the schedule after this week, and it's not a favorable matchup.

They end their season at home facing the No. 2 Hoover Buccaneers (7-1, 5-0), whose only loss of the season came against No. 1 Auburn .

Tuscaloosa County (5-2, 3-2) on the other hand, has two games left.

That means if Tuscaloosa County can win out on the season including a win over Thompson this week, the Wildcats should finish the year in second place.

Tuscaloosa was defeated by Hoover 31-13 in Week 8, and fell to Hewitt-Trussville 35-7 in Week 5.

Outside of those games, the Wildcats have scored at least 28 points in every matchup, and are averaging more than 37 points per contest.

Their next two opponents have a combined seven wins on the season, so a win this week against Thompson could put them in really good shape heading into the postseason.

Two of the top teams in Alabama's Class 7A clash this week in a high-stakes Region 3 matchup and you won't want to miss it.

