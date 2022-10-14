ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County football live stream: How to watch, get live score updates online

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QJGCl_0iZdW16j00

Watch and follow live as two of Alabama's best high school football teams square off in a Class 7A battle on October 14, 2022

With only three weeks left in the 2022 Alabama high school football regular season, each game carries more weight as teams try to secure a spot in the postseason.

That is especially true for this week's matchup, as Thompson and Tuscaloosa County face off.

Ranked No. 2 and No. 3, respectively, in Alabama's Class 7A Region 3 standings, this game could have a major impact on postseason seeding.

There is a lot riding on the outcome of this game, and it's definitely one you want to see live.

Click here to watch the Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County game live on the NFHS Network .

HOW TO WATCH

What : The Thompson Warriors face off with the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats in an Alabama Class 7A Region 3 matchup.

When : 5:00 p.m. PT/8:00 p.m. ET on Friday, October 14

Where : Tuscaloosa County High School | Northport, Alabama

How to watch the live stream online : You can watch this game live on the NFHS Network .

Live score updates: Follow the game on SBLive Sports for live score updates

More coverage : SBLive Sports features in-depth coverage of Alabama high school football , including season previews, team rankings, top player lists and much more. Follow your favorite teams on SBLive's live high school football scoreboard and download the SBLive Sports App .

Thompson (6-2, 5-0) was ranked No. 11 in the Power 25 to start the season, but it opened the season with back-to-back losses to No. 11 Buford (GA) and No. 19 Lipscomb Academy (TN).

Since then, the Warriors are 6-0 with an 8th grade quarterback leading the way , and are currently ranked No. 4 in Alabama's Class 7A rankings . They have yet to allow more than 14 points since their Week 2 loss, and enter this week coming off a 51-0 shutout against Oak Mountain.

If Thompson wins this week, it should lock up at least a second-place finish in the Class 7A Region 3 standings. That is important because the Warriors only have one more regular season game on the schedule after this week, and it's not a favorable matchup.

They end their season at home facing the No. 2 Hoover Buccaneers (7-1, 5-0), whose only loss of the season came against No. 1 Auburn .

Tuscaloosa County (5-2, 3-2) on the other hand, has two games left.

That means if Tuscaloosa County can win out on the season including a win over Thompson this week, the Wildcats should finish the year in second place.

Tuscaloosa was defeated by Hoover 31-13 in Week 8, and fell to Hewitt-Trussville 35-7 in Week 5.

Outside of those games, the Wildcats have scored at least 28 points in every matchup, and are averaging more than 37 points per contest.

Their next two opponents have a combined seven wins on the season, so a win this week against Thompson could put them in really good shape heading into the postseason.

Two of the top teams in Alabama's Class 7A clash this week in a high-stakes Region 3 matchup and you won't want to miss it.

Watch the Thompson vs. Tuscaloosa County live stream on the NFHS Network .

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

It’s been 12 years since last Alabama road loss without field storming as SEC fines Vols

The SEC wasted no time billing Tennessee for Saturday night’s postgame celebration following a 52-49 win over Alabama. The invoice for $100,000 is the fine for a second violation of the league rule prohibition fans from entering the playing field after a game. The first offense came at a 2006 Vol basketball win over Florida. A third offense would bring a $250,000 fine.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

College Football World Was Shocked By Nick Saban's Decision

It's not being talked about much, but Nick Saban blew it at the end of regulation last night, right?. Alabama lost to Tennessee at Neyland Stadium on Saturday night. The Crimson Tide missed a game-winning field goal attempt, but left serious time left on the clock, allowing the Volunteers to get in position for a game-winning kick.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
High School Football PRO

Moundville, October 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The West Blocton High School football team will have a game with Hale County High School on October 17, 2022, 16:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
WEST BLOCTON, AL
The Spun

Look: Nick Saban Furious After Alabama Player's Error

Alabama head coach Nick Saban has never been one to forgive careless mistakes. During Saturday's marquee matchup against the No. 6 Tennessee Volunteers, one of Saban's players muffed a punt that set up the opposition for yet another touchdown — extending Tennessee's lead to 28-10. Saban was visibly furious...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Spun

Look: Dolly Parton Reacts To Tennessee Upsetting Alabama

All of Tennessee is rejoicing over the Volunteers taking down the Alabama Crimson Tide. On Sunday, country music star and Tennessee native Dolly Parton celebrated the Volunteers' seismic 52-49 win on Twitter. "I said it's great to be a Tennessee Vol! What a win last night," Parton wrote. "If I...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

Tennessee Fans Are Furious With Today's Refs

Tennessee fans are beside themselves after a questionable defensive pass interference call that erased a long 3rd-and-goal and led to a Crimson Tide score. A back of the endzone view shows that the Volunteers DB might've been pulled down by Alabama's receiver. But we'll leave that up to your interpretation:
KNOXVILLE, TN
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy