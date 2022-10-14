ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=494IHX_0iZdVyhC00

Get the latest Missouri high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 8 of the 2022 Missouri high school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 170 games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Missouri including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Missouri high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MISSOURI FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS 6 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 5 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Missouri high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Missouri:

How SBLive Missouri's Power 25 teams fared in Week 7: St. Mary's routs De Smet in Top 10 showdown

Top standouts, best performances in Week 7 of the Missouri high school football season

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Missouri High School Athlete of the Week (Oct. 3-8)?

SBLive Missouri Power 25 Week 7 High School Football Rankings: St. Mary's moves up

Full Missouri football coverage on SBLive Missouri

Comments / 0

Related
abc17news.com

SportsZone Football Friday Week 8 highlights and scores

Scores from Week 8 of Mid-Missouri high school football. ABC 17 News is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation. Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here. If you would like to share a story idea, please submit...
MISSOURI STATE
Scorebook Live

Meet the top juniors in Iowa high school volleyball

By Bret Hayworth  Meet some of the top juniors playing Iowa high school volleyball in 2022. Many were All-Staters as sophomores, while others have surged into the new leadership roles on their teams this year, displaying wide levels in the skills of spiking, setting, blocking, passing and ...
IOWA STATE
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Nevada, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat yesterday with a late morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. Vernon County Democrats and other interested voters gathered at a coffee house in Nevada, Missouri to meet Valentine and hear what she had to say.
NEVADA, MO
Scorebook Live

Scorebook Live

New York, NY
11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news on high school athletics from across the country.

 https://www.scorebooklive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy