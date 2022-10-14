Donald R. “Don” Kaiser, 89, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday evening, October 13, 2022 at the Clinton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, followed by the Elks Service under the direction of the Clinton Elks Lodge #1034 at the First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Interment will be in the Englewood Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church or The Clinton Elks Lodge Building Fund, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.

CLINTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO