Clinton, MO

mykdkd.com

Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce

If everything goes according to plan, this will be my last update for a while. I am scheduled to have total hip replacement surgery this Tuesday (10/18). I hope to be back in action sooner rather than later and keeping you up-to-date with everything the Chamber and tourism has going on.
CLINTON, MO
kmmo.com

JOHNSON COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE DISCOVERS INCORRECT BALLOTS

Johnson County Clerk, Diane Thompson recently reported that her office discovered a portion of voters that participate in the Vote at Home program received the incorrect ballot style for the November election. Thompson and Voter Registration Deputies took immediate action to remedy the situation. Thompson stated that every application was...
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
mykdkd.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/17)

Found Property in the 100 blk Parmelee Dr/Report taken (Windsor) Rifle stolen out of vehicle in public hunting area – 400 blk SW 250 Road / report taken. Possession of narcotics, 200 blk North St, Windsor, report taken. Citation issued to Caroline Wishon, age 30, of Dow City Iowa,...
HENRY COUNTY, MO
showmeprogress.com

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022

Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
BUTLER, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/17)

Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault. Eldon Ray Bearce II of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/12/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Brandi D...
CLINTON, MO
mykdkd.com

Donald R. “Don” Kaiser

Donald R. “Don” Kaiser, 89, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday evening, October 13, 2022 at the Clinton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, followed by the Elks Service under the direction of the Clinton Elks Lodge #1034 at the First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Interment will be in the Englewood Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church or The Clinton Elks Lodge Building Fund, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
CLINTON, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Fire destroys home in Pettis County

Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

GREEN RIDGE RESIDENTS INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY

Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Thursday, October 13. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Richard Rodriguez was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover and was rear-ended by another vehicle. Rodriguez’ vehicle then rotated and overturned three times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced

Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
TRENTON, MO
kmmo.com

LA MONTE MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY

A La Monte man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Friday, October 14. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 59-year-old Ruben Arroyo attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway from the median. Arroyo failed to yield and traveled into the path of a truck striking the towed unit of the truck.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KRMS Radio

Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County

For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
KCTV 5

Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Police Reports For October 13, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday morning, Officers and emergency personnel with the Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An Occupant of the home was found deceased, despite attempts to resuscitate the victim. There is no indication of foul play at this time.
SEDALIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man

Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
grainvalleynews.com

Looking Back: Where are they now?

In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
GRAIN VALLEY, MO

