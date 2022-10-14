Read full article on original website
mykdkd.com
Weekly Update From The Greater Clinton-Area Chamber Of Commerce
If everything goes according to plan, this will be my last update for a while. I am scheduled to have total hip replacement surgery this Tuesday (10/18). I hope to be back in action sooner rather than later and keeping you up-to-date with everything the Chamber and tourism has going on.
kmmo.com
JOHNSON COUNTY CLERK’S OFFICE DISCOVERS INCORRECT BALLOTS
Johnson County Clerk, Diane Thompson recently reported that her office discovered a portion of voters that participate in the Vote at Home program received the incorrect ballot style for the November election. Thompson and Voter Registration Deputies took immediate action to remedy the situation. Thompson stated that every application was...
mykdkd.com
Henry County Sheriff’s Report (10/17)
Found Property in the 100 blk Parmelee Dr/Report taken (Windsor) Rifle stolen out of vehicle in public hunting area – 400 blk SW 250 Road / report taken. Possession of narcotics, 200 blk North St, Windsor, report taken. Citation issued to Caroline Wishon, age 30, of Dow City Iowa,...
showmeprogress.com
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) – Butler, Missouri – October 15, 2022
Trudy Busch Valentine (D) continued her grassroots oriented campaigning for the open U.S. Senate seat today with an early morning stop on her RV tour through small town Missouri. On the square in Butler, Missouri:. Bates County Democrats met with Valentine for an early morning coffee…. Valentine then walked around...
mykdkd.com
Clinton Police Arrest Report (10/17)
Nathaniel Dean Myers of Calhoun, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for domestic assault in the 3rd degree. Richard Lee Hoerle of Clinton, MO was arrested on 10/8/2022 for assault. Eldon Ray Bearce II of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 10/12/2022 for arrest warrants in other jurisdictions. Brandi D...
mykdkd.com
Donald R. “Don” Kaiser
Donald R. “Don” Kaiser, 89, of Clinton, Missouri passed away Thursday evening, October 13, 2022 at the Clinton Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center in Clinton. Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 18, 2022, followed by the Elks Service under the direction of the Clinton Elks Lodge #1034 at the First Presbyterian Church. The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Monday at the Bradley & Hadley Funeral Home, Clinton. Interment will be in the Englewood Cemetery. The family suggests memorial contributions to the First Presbyterian Church or The Clinton Elks Lodge Building Fund, and these donations may be left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be left online at www.bradleyhadley.com.
Fire destroys home in Pettis County
Pettis County, Mo. (KMIZ) A home in Pettis County is a total loss after a fire early Friday afternoon. The small fire started on tractor that was in use just after 1:00 p.m. on Drake and Buckley Road. According to the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, the operator of the tractor was able to escape and The post Fire destroys home in Pettis County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Multi-county pursuit, shots fired at police, subject in custody
BARTON COUNTY, Mo. — Saturday afternoon, Oct 15, 2022 a vehicle involved in a hit and run in rural Vernon County was located by a Barton County Deputy in Lamar, Mo. The suspect vehicle did not stop for the Deputy and fled. The Deputy initiated pursuit which the made its way north on I-49. Reported speeds up to 130 mph....
A Popular Missouri Store Get New Owners. Will Name Be Changing?
How many of you have ever shopped at our local Orscheln Farm and Home? I became familiar with this company when I moved to Missouri. Mexico Missouri has one, Centralia has one, and we have one in Sedalia as well. In the not too distant future, it will be getting a brand new name, and new owners.
Blue Springs announces groundbreaking for new aquatics center
Blue Springs will break ground on it's new $35-million-dollar aquatics center on November 3, 2022. It's expected to open in May 2024.
kmmo.com
GREEN RIDGE RESIDENTS INJURED IN A TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Thursday, October 13. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Richard Rodriguez was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover and was rear-ended by another vehicle. Rodriguez’ vehicle then rotated and overturned three times before coming to rest in the westbound lanes.
kttn.com
Missouri Days Marching Festival winners announced
Oak Grove won the Hannaford Sweepstakes Award for the most points scored at the Missouri Days Marching Festival Saturday in Trenton. Steve Maxey made the announcement during the awards ceremony at C.F. Russell Stadium. Oak Grove competed in Class Four placing first in its class in Parade Judging, Indoor Auxiliary,...
kmmo.com
LA MONTE MAN INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE CRASH IN PETTIS COUNTY
A La Monte man was moderately injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County on Friday, October 14. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the crash occurred when 59-year-old Ruben Arroyo attempted to cross the westbound lanes of the highway from the median. Arroyo failed to yield and traveled into the path of a truck striking the towed unit of the truck.
KRMS Radio
Fatal Head-On Collision In Morgan County
For the second straight Friday there’s been a fatal head-on collision in the Lake Area. The State Highway Patrol reports it happened in Morgan County shortly before 8 PM when a vehicle crossed the centerline of Missouri 135 near Butterfield Cutoff and collided with an oncoming vehicle. The driver...
KCTV 5
Excelsior Springs man seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A multi-vehicle crash in Jackson County left an Excelsior Springs man with serious injuries Saturday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the two-car crash occurred at 2:38 p.m. Saturday afternoon on Missouri Highway 210 just west of Missouri Highway 291. According to a crash...
Sedalia Police Reports For October 13, 2022
This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Wednesday morning, Officers and emergency personnel with the Pettis County Ambulance District were dispatched to a residence in the 700 block of West 7th Street. An Occupant of the home was found deceased, despite attempts to resuscitate the victim. There is no indication of foul play at this time.
Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County
MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri State Highway Patrol investigated a crash in Miller County that sent two people from Rocky Mount to the hospital. The one vehicle crash happened on Highway Z east of Pin Oak View Road at 2:10 a.m Saturday. Troopers said, 18-year-old Gavin Cadwallader was driving when the car crossed the The post Two hurt in crash on Highway Z in Miller County appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
15-year-old killed in shooting in church parking lot
Blue Springs police are investigating an apparent homicide in a church parking lot Saturday evening.
Two Green Ridge Residents Injured After Being Rear-ended by WAFB Man
Two Green Ridge residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2000 Ford Ranger, was slowing to make a left turn at a crossover on Highway 50 and Carroll Road (east of La Monte) around 7 p.m., when a white eastbound 2018 Dodge Charger, driven by 22-year-old Kalex M. Miller of Whiteman Air Force Base, struck the Ford in the rear.
grainvalleynews.com
Looking Back: Where are they now?
In the past four years I have written over 200 stories “looking back” on the history of Grain Valley. I’m running out of ideas! While the subject of this column may not always have interested you, someone almost always responds to my musings. But, once again, I’m stuck for topics to pursue. While I enjoy tracking down the facts, I don’t always have a clear vision for which facts to chase.
