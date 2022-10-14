ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Comments / 25

Snowflake Hunter
2d ago

More evidence that Dims don't care about law and order, only about using the Justice Dept for reparations and equity.

Reply(7)
6
Delbert Worley
2d ago

Alabama makes their own laws, Thay have what is called the Framing system, if you have a friend in any of the Government Agencies, you have got it made,

Reply
2
Related
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama Democratic Party debates changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democrats from across Alabama gathered in the capital city Saturday for the second day of the Alabama Democrats Conference semiannual meeting. This year, the group held their meeting in conjunction with the Alabama Democratic Party, which gave the party a chance to vote on changes to their bylaws.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

Protests at state capitol calling for prison reform in Alabama

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters returned to the state capitol Friday to show support for inmates still on strike inside Alabama’s prisons. They want to call out the state for the dilapidated conditions inside state facilities and the low percentage of parolees. Protestors had the opportunity to tell their...
ALABAMA STATE
rocketcitynow.com

Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month

ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
ALABAMA STATE
radio7media.com

Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants

ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
ALABAMA STATE
CBS 42

Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
ALABAMA STATE
WALA-TV FOX10

Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy