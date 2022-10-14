Read full article on original website
Snowflake Hunter
2d ago
More evidence that Dims don't care about law and order, only about using the Justice Dept for reparations and equity.
6
Delbert Worley
2d ago
Alabama makes their own laws, Thay have what is called the Framing system, if you have a friend in any of the Government Agencies, you have got it made,
2
Related
GOP candidate falsely accuses Alabama Democrats of redrawing districts in “dark of the night”
A campaign flyer circulating in Spanish Fort accuses Democratic lawmakers in Montgomery of redrawing legislative districts to shift portions of a fast-growing, Republican-leaning city on the Eastern Shore of Baldwin County into a Democratic district. The flyer in question promotes the candidacy of Republican Pete Riehm, who is looking to...
Debate surrounding bylaws at Alabama Democrats’ convention ends in walkout
The second day of the Alabama Democratic Party’s statewide convention in Montgomery ended abruptly with a large group of committee members walking out after a debate over proposed changes to the organization’s bylaws. A draft proposal for new bylaws has been circulating throughout the party — some members...
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama Democratic Party debates changes
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Democrats from across Alabama gathered in the capital city Saturday for the second day of the Alabama Democrats Conference semiannual meeting. This year, the group held their meeting in conjunction with the Alabama Democratic Party, which gave the party a chance to vote on changes to their bylaws.
Alabama Democrats discuss November elections, Randy Kelley addresses Tuberville controversy
Before kicking off a day of workshops preparing for the upcoming November election, Alabama Democratic Party Chair Randy Kelley took a moment to address Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s recent comments regarding “reparation.”. “I would say that he’s suffering from a sick sociology, from a faulty psychology emanating from a...
Tuberville’s reparations comments ‘ignorant’ and ’embarrassment’ Black leader says
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
Black Alabama leaders wounded by Tuberville’s ‘misinformed, ignorant’ reparation remark
As far as Jeremy Ellis is concerned, Republican Tommy Tuberville should know or learn more about the long history and struggles of the Black Alabama residents he represents in the U.S. Senate. Tuberville told people Saturday at an election rally in Nevada that Democrats support reparations for the descendants of...
Ivey on Tuberville reparation remark: ‘I have not read the context of the article’
Gov. Kay Ivey on Friday was asked about comments made Saturday by Sen. Tommy Tuberville. “I have not read the context of the article,” Ivey said. “I have not talked to Coach Tuberville. I suggest y’all talk to Coach Tuberville.”. Speaking at a Trump rally in Nevada,...
‘The race of the state’: A rare competitive battle for an Alabama senate seat
Few Alabama legislative districts are viewed as competitive on November 8. There are even fewer opportunities for Republicans to flip a Democratic district given the GOP’s supermajority status in the Legislature. Read more on Election 2022 in Alabama:. Alabama election 2022: What’s the earliest you can vote?. But...
Families protest prison conditions at Alabama Capitol rally
MONTGOMERY (AP) — People with relatives and loved ones in Alabama prisons rallied outside the state Capitol Friday to decry what they described as inhumane conditions behind bars and a parole process that sees few inmates released. “Men are being murdered. Men are overdosing. Men are taking their own...
WSFA
Protests at state capitol calling for prison reform in Alabama
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Protesters returned to the state capitol Friday to show support for inmates still on strike inside Alabama’s prisons. They want to call out the state for the dilapidated conditions inside state facilities and the low percentage of parolees. Protestors had the opportunity to tell their...
Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill ordered to turn over names of disqualified voters
A federal judge has ruled that Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill must provide the names, addresses and phone numbers of people barred from voting because of felony convictions to an organization that works to restore felons’ voting rights. U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson issued the order in favor...
rocketcitynow.com
Gov. Kay Ivey signs proclamation declaring October Alabama HBCU Month
ALABAMA, USA — On October 3, 2022, Governor Kay Ivey signed a proclamation declaring October as HBCU Month in the State of Alabama. Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) around the nation have an invaluable impact on a number of communities by serving as economic hubs in their respective regions.
wbrc.com
Attorney General’s office confirms Birmingham Water Works inquiry; new reaction from state lawmakers
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall’s office on Friday, Oct. 14, confirmed the WBRC Exclusive report that it’s demanding the Birmingham Water Works Board turn over hundreds of pages of records ahead of a potential vote to raise rates. Attorney General’s Office Spokesman Mike Lewis...
radio7media.com
Alabama Governor Awarded Nearly $19.3 Million in Grants
ALABAMA GOVERNOR KAY IVEY ON THURSDAY ANNOUNCED SHE HAS AWARDED NEARLY 19.3 MILLION DOLLARS TO PROVIDE IMPROVEMENTS IN 49 ALABAMA TOWNS, CITIES AND COUNTIES THROUGH THE COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENT BLOCK GRANTS. ACCORDING TO A PRESS RELEASE, THE FUNDS WILL ENABLE GOVERNMENTS TO PAVE OR RESURFACE ROADS, ELIMINATE BLIGHT AND DRAINAGE PROBLEMS, IMPROVE WATER OR SEWER SERVICE AND BUILD OR IMPROVE LOCAL COMMUNITY CENTERS AND PLAYGROUNDS. THE CDBG PROGRAM IN ALABAMA IS AWARDED ANNUALLY ON A COMPETITIVE BASIS IN SEVERAL CATEGORIES. AMONG THOSE SELECTED IN NORTH ALABAMA INCLUDE CHEROKEE IN THE AMOUNT OF $362,422 FOR DRAINAGE AND DITCH IMPROVEMENTS AND LEXINGTON IN THE AMOUNT OF $397,907 FOR WATER AND FIRE SUPPRESSION IMPROVEMENTS. GRANTS ARE ALSO AWARDED TO HELP LOCAL GOVERNMENTS EXAMINE NEEDS AND PROVIDE A VISION FOR THE FUTURE.
Alabama has 86 school districts with slow internet – here are the 10 slowest
Several local school districts fall short when it comes to high-speed internet access.
Rev. Al Sharpton’s brother leads organization to Montgomery to protest conditions in Alabama prisons
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Pastor Kenneth Glasgow and his organization The Ordinary People Society are heading back to Montgomery to protest against the conditions of Alabama prisons. “We’re in a crisis, a human crisis right now, this is a state of emergency,” Glasgow said. Glasgow said prisoners are being neglected of food, medical treatment, and […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Department of Agriculture shares how Alabama farmers can grow hemp
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Since 2018, farmers in the state have been able to grow hemp leaves with certain restrictions and regulations issued by the Alabama Department of Agriculture and Industries. “Here at Alabama, our growers tend to like working with the state department of agriculture versus working solely with...
Alabama officials demand better teacher certification exam pass rates
Want more state education news? Sign up for The Alabama Education Lab’s free, weekly newsletter, Ed Chat. Alabama state officials on Thursday demanded better certification pass rates from the state’s future teachers and those who prepare them. Wayne Reynolds, a former superintendent, said he was alarmed about a...
wdhn.com
Local social security recipient reacts to biggest increase in 40 years
TAYLOR, Ala. (WDHN) — Smitty Smith, is one of the one million social security recipients in the state of Alabama happy to hear she will have extra dollars on her monthly check starting in January of next year. “I think it’s wonderful because we got older people whose husband...
Gulf rescue, water works, Ivey’s approval rating: Down in Alabama
The U.S. Coast Guard responded this week to a commercial tug boat that had picked up two boaters stranded on a raft in the Gulf of Mexico off the Alabama coast. The Alabama attorney general’s office has reportedly requested documents from the Birmingham Water Works Board. Kay Ivey wasn’t...
