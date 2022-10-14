Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here Are The Top 3 Michigan Cities with Severe Rat Problems for 2022Marry EvensGrand Rapids, MI
Another Golden Corral Restaurant Permanently ClosesJoel EisenbergGrand Rapids, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
New restaurant for dogs opening soon in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB
The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
Is Grand Rapids a Friendly, Neighborly City? Survey Says Yes!
This past month, September, a new survey was released on the quest to find the most Neighborly and friendly cities in America. Neighbor.com unveiled its list of America’s 25 most neighborly cities, ranked by examining residents’ charitable giving, generosity, happiness, and well-being. Also, the study found that 42.5%...
Comedy Club hosts Halloween special in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local Grand Rapids comedy club is putting on a special treat for audience members in honor of Halloween. The Comedy Project puts on all kinds of special shows and events throughout the year, but on the last two weekends of Oct., they're taking their creativity in a whole other spooky direction.
2 first-ever events take over streets throughout Grand Rapids
Saturday was the perfect fall day for two first-ever events in Grand Rapids: Fall on Fulton and October on Ottawa.
Get 3 books for $1 at Grand Rapids Public Library’s book sale this month
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — The Grand Rapids Public Library is holding a used book sale later this month. The Friends of the Grand Rapids Public Library is hosting the sale, which takes place at the main library location, 111 Library St. NE, on Oct. 29-30. The event is the...
All Treats No Tricks: Grand Rapids Dispensary Gathering Pumpkins For Local Schools
Halloween season is arguably one of the most fun holiday times during the year. You get costumes, candy, and a few harmless tricks and pranks along the way. And while the Halloween season has more "pranks" than charity, one Grand Rapids business is doing their best to give back to the community, while giving back in thanks to their customers in the process.
12-foot skeletons make this Lansing home a Halloween hot spot
Twelve-foot skeletons, werewolves, an undead carriage, and a miniature putt-putt golf course are sure to make one Lansing home really stand out
Landscaper offers advice to avoid winter woes
The word 'winterizing' might bring to mind snow tires, deicing fluid, and checking the furnace. However, when it comes to lawns and gardens, a landscaper in Kalamazoo recommends netting or wrapping some trees to prevent them from attracting certain four-legged antlered friends.
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Fox17
Local balloon artist helps create huge display for charity
ORLANDO, Fl. — Shanta Abraham owns Balloonafied in Grand Rapids, and while a lot of the time she's doing those typical arches, she's proving she can do a lot more than that. She helped create the Balloon Wonderland in Orlando, Florida, with some of the best balloon professionals from all over the world. They filled a giant room with all kinds of themed exhibits - from trains, to rainbows, even taking visitors under the sea. This was all part of an installation for Give Kids the World. The Florida-based organization provides free, week-long vacations to families with critically ill children. This exhibit was nearly 30,000 square feet, with some displays towering as much as 24 feet into the air. No doubt those simple balloons provided plenty of joy to the families that got to experience that.
grmag.com
City announces trick-or-treating hours
As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
WZZM 13
Is our first snow of the year on the way?
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
lansingcitypulse.com
Family-owned, Lansing-made
Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
Fox17
Battle Creek police to hold 10th annual Trunk or Treat
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police will hold its annual Trunk or Treat this Halloween. The Battle Creek Police Department says this is the event’s 10th year. We’re told this year’s Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bailey Park outside C.O. Brown Stadium.
2 Grand Rapids Toys ‘R’ Us Locations Are Celebrating Their Grand Reopening This Weekend
As a kid, I got so excited when my mom would take me and my brother Bob to Toys 'R' Us. We would go around a birthday, Christmas time, or when we did well on a report card. I never thought my favorite childhood toy store would close. But on...
Kent Co. looks to turn former golf course into 125-acre park
Kent County says the large development taking over the former Silver Lake Country Club golf course will have extensive trails and, potentially, a dog park.
You Need to Try 3 Activities This Winter In Grand Rapids
As the winter months approach, many people, including myself, are like 'What are some things to do if there is snow on the ground?'. Well, apparently there is plenty to do throughout the entire winter season right here in Grand Rapids. You do not have to travel far at all.
Calvary Church pantry intentional in reaching those in need
Step inside the Calvary Church food pantry in Grand Rapids and notice its intentionality.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!
We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
WILX-TV
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
My Magic GR
Grand Rapids, MI
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
My Magic GR plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Grand Rapids, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://mymagicgr.com
Comments / 0