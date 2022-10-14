ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids’ Biggest Halloween Party Is Back At The BOB

The biggest Halloween party in Grand Rapids is back for 2022 inside the BOB in downtown Grand Rapids. Where is the biggest Halloween Party in Grand Rapids?. Following the re-opening of The BOB in September of 2022, they've announced that their annual Halloween party will be returning for 2022 with 'The Upside Down – A Halloween Costume Party'.
Comedy Club hosts Halloween special in Grand Rapids

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A local Grand Rapids comedy club is putting on a special treat for audience members in honor of Halloween. The Comedy Project puts on all kinds of special shows and events throughout the year, but on the last two weekends of Oct., they're taking their creativity in a whole other spooky direction.
Landscaper offers advice to avoid winter woes

The word 'winterizing' might bring to mind snow tires, deicing fluid, and checking the furnace. However, when it comes to lawns and gardens, a landscaper in Kalamazoo recommends netting or wrapping some trees to prevent them from attracting certain four-legged antlered friends.
Grand Rapids wildlife rehab group needs help avoiding closure

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Wildlife Rehab Center is calling on the community for help as it faces possible closure if it can't find a new home. Peg and Roger Markle founded the organization in 2002. But this past spring, Roger suffered a serious injury while working in the barn. He's recovering, yet according to the organization "it became clear that it was time for the Markles to officially retire."
Local balloon artist helps create huge display for charity

ORLANDO, Fl. — Shanta Abraham owns Balloonafied in Grand Rapids, and while a lot of the time she's doing those typical arches, she's proving she can do a lot more than that. She helped create the Balloon Wonderland in Orlando, Florida, with some of the best balloon professionals from all over the world. They filled a giant room with all kinds of themed exhibits - from trains, to rainbows, even taking visitors under the sea. This was all part of an installation for Give Kids the World. The Florida-based organization provides free, week-long vacations to families with critically ill children. This exhibit was nearly 30,000 square feet, with some displays towering as much as 24 feet into the air. No doubt those simple balloons provided plenty of joy to the families that got to experience that.
City announces trick-or-treating hours

As Halloween approaches, the City of Grand Rapids and the Grand Rapids Police Department have announced some tips to ensure a safe holiday for all and the recommended trick-or-treating hours: 6-8 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31. For those who plan to pass out candy:. Turn on porch lights. For those...
Is our first snow of the year on the way?

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two days of small hail and graupel (with a select few who may have seen a legitimate snowflake) here in West Michigan, many are starting to wonder how much longer before the first snowfall of the year arrives for the rest of us. The bad news for those still holding onto the idea of warmer weather, it could come as soon as Monday!
Family-owned, Lansing-made

Anna Escobedo, the owner of Better than Ur’s, is a proud product of Lansing. The born-and-raised resident has been crafting and creating products for over 20 years — from hair bows and kids’ Halloween costumes to custom-made quilts. That passion and creativity has been passed down in...
Battle Creek police to hold 10th annual Trunk or Treat

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek police will hold its annual Trunk or Treat this Halloween. The Battle Creek Police Department says this is the event’s 10th year. We’re told this year’s Trunk or Treat will take place Monday, Oct. 31 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bailey Park outside C.O. Brown Stadium.
Watch Out For a Little Snow In Lansing On Monday!

We knew it was going to happen at some point. Lansing is predicted to get snow on Monday. The fall has been great. Temperatures have been comfortable and it's been pretty dry. We've had lots of sunshine and we never get tired of that. As we go deeper into October, it's inevitable that we will receive some sort of snow.
City of Lansing to host their annual coat drive

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Mayor Andy Schor, alongside the City of Lansing’s Human Relations & Community Services Department, will be hosting their 4th Annual Coat Drive. The drive will last from now through Monday, Oct. 31. “Winter can be challenging for many,” said Mayor Andy Schor. “I am asking...
