Read full article on original website
Guest
2d ago
Regardless of his charge my cousin did not to die under any circumstance and we going to fight til he gets the justice he deserves
Reply
3
Related
Inmate deaths, officer injured, building fire: Down in Alabama
Inmate deaths at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, continue to climb in number. A Hoover police officer was shot but was treated and released from a hospital. A fire damaged multiple buildings in downtown Enterprise. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by clicking...
Alabama inmate’s death at Bessemer prison one of ‘32 too many’ this year, attorney says
Denarieya “DL” Smith’s brutal death in a Bessemer prison this month was “one of 32 deaths at this facility, this year alone,” Alabama attorney Joe Caldwell said Friday. “That is 32 too many in this horrifying trend,” Caldwell told a Friday press conference on the...
alreporter.com
65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
Alabama police officer shot multiple times, expected to survive
A police officer in Alabama was shot multiple times Sunday after police responding to a report of gunfire on an interstate faced off with a suspect at an apartment complex, police said. The officer with the Hoover Police Department is expected to survive. Hoover is just south of Birmingham. Hoover...
Alabama: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
Andalusia Star News
Appeals court upholds murder conviction
Attorney General Steve Marshall announced that the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals affirmed the conviction of Zhanna Shaye Bolling, 34, for murder. On Nov. 3, 2021, Bolling was convicted in Covington County Circuit Court for the murder of Ed Foster. The appeals court affirmed the conviction on Oct. 7, 2022.
wvtm13.com
Suspect in custody after Hoover police officer shot
HOOVER, Ala. — A suspect is in custody after a Hoover police officer was shot Sunday during a shootout at an apartment complex. Police said it all started when a driver on Interstate 459 reported that someone had fired shots at his vehicle a little before 11:30 a.m. No one was injured in that shooting.
Inmate serving life sentence found dead at Donaldson Correctional Facility
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, the 60-year-old inmate was found unresponsive by correctional staff in a communal area. The coroner's office said there are no signs of foul play in the inmate's death.
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking Sting
A middle-aged doctor tries to become a 17-year-old girl’s “Sugar Daddy” with inappropriate texting and is caught trying to meet her at a hotel with condoms and alcohol in tow. Thankfully, the police set up a sting to catch this man before he is able to harm the teenage girl.
wvtm13.com
Homewood police officer on administrative leave after shooting in neighborhood
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — A Homewood police officer is on administrative leave after a shooting early Saturday morning. The department says at 2:51 a.m., Homewood police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Parkside Circle on a call about a suspicious person. When they got there, they found a man...
Family sought for 60-year-old inmate who died at Donaldson Correctional Facility
Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding family members for a state prison inmate who died in custody over the weekend. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found unresponsive at 8:40 p.m. Sunday in a communal dormitory at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.
2 dead in overnight Birmingham shooting identified
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A double homicide investigation is underway in Birmingham following a shooting early Sunday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, North precinct officers were dispatched around 2 a.m. to the 100 block of 3rd Avenue North on the call of a person shot. Upon arrival, they found […]
WALA-TV FOX10
ALEA: Colorado man killed in Monroe County wreck
UPDATE: A two-vehicle crash in Monroe County claimed the life of a 28-year-old Colorado man early Friday afternoon. Ethan L. Roberts, 28, of Aurora, Colo., was fatally injured when the 1999 Honda motorcycle he was operating hit a 2021 Dodge Ram driven by 51-year-old Frisco City man. Roberts was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Trussville doctor arrested in Blount County on charges of first-degree human trafficking of a minor
From The Tribune staff reports BLOUNT COUNTY – A doctor from the Wellness Medical Center in Trussville is reportedly under arrest with the Blount County Sheriff’s Office after making an offer to be a “Sugar Daddy” to a 17-year-old female patient, Carol Robinson reported on Al.com today. According to Robinson, Dr. Janaki Earla, 59, is […]
‘Bonnie & Clyde’: Couple goes on crime-spree that ends in deadly shooting in Milton
MILTON, Fla. (WKRG) — It’s what media outlets deemed the “modern-day Bonnie and Clyde” — a Missouri couple committing crimes across multiple states. When they were found in Florida, gunfire was exchanged, leading to a deadly ending for one of the pair. This is the story of Blake Fitzgerald and Brittany Harper. WKRG News 5 […]
waltonso.org
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS MAN CONVICTED ON FEDERAL DRUG CHARGES
Joseph Flecher Lee, Jr., 47, of DeFuniak Springs, was sentenced on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, to serve a mandatory minimum term of fifteen years in federal prison after pleading guilty to the charges of possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. The sentence was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.
Andalusia Star News
Former Opp Fire Department captain remembered at Alabama Firefighters Memorial
Captain Jonathan Wayne Burgess of the Opp Fire Department and South Alabama Regional Airport Fire was remembered Saturday, Oct. 1, as his name was placed at the Alabama Firefighters Memorial in Tuscaloosa. The firefighter memorial ceremony at the Alabama Fire College campus, where Burgess was remembered, was held for the...
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
Man shot by Homewood Police responding to ‘suspicious person’ call
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is recovering in the hospital after being shot during an interaction with Homewood police early Saturday morning. According to the Homewood Police Department, an officer was dispatched to the 1800 block of Parkside Circle around 2:51 a.m. on the report of a “suspicious person” in the area. Upon arrival, […]
Comments / 1