Minnesota high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 7, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 2 days ago

Get the latest Minnesota high school football scores on SBLive as Week 7 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 7 of the 2022 Minnesota high school football season kicks off Thursday (October 13) and continues Friday with more than 150 games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 7 action on SBLive Minnesota, including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Minnesota high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE MINNESOTA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAAAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AAAA SCOREBOARD | CLASS AAA SCOREBOARD

CLASS AA SCOREBOARD | CLASS A SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Minnesota high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Minnesota:

How the top 25 Minnesota high school football teams fared in week 6

Vote now: Who should be SBLive's Minnesota Athlete of the Week?

SBLive's Minnesota high school football Power 25 heading into week 7

Full football coverage on SBLive Minnesota

