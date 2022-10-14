ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 7, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
Keep up with the latest Louisiana high school football scores on SBLive as Week 7 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 7 of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 150 games across the state.

You can follow all of the Week 7 action on SBLive Louisiana , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For complete statewide results, bookmark our Louisiana high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE LOUISIANA SCOREBOARD

CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 1A SCOREBOARD

CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD

CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Louisiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Louisiana:

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?

Haughton spoils Byrd's Homecoming by posting a 23-14 win

Ruston defeats Alexandria thanks to run game, interceptions

Full football coverage on SBLive Louisiana

