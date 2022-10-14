Louisiana high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 7, 2022
Keep up with the latest Louisiana high school football scores on SBLive as Week 7 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state
Week 7 of the 2022 Louisiana high school football season kicks off Friday (October 14) with more than 150 games across the state.
You can follow all of the Week 7 action on SBLive Louisiana , including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.
For complete statewide results, bookmark our Louisiana high school football scoreboard and check our individual classification scoreboards below:
STATEWIDE LOUISIANA SCOREBOARD
CLASS 5A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 4A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 3A SCOREBOARD | CLASS 2A SCOREBOARD
CLASS 4 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 3 SCOREBOARD
CLASS 2 SCOREBOARD | CLASS 1 SCOREBOARD
You can also watch dozens of Louisiana high school football games live on the NFHS Network :
WATCH GAMES LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:
Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---
Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Louisiana:
Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Louisiana high school athlete of the week?
Haughton spoils Byrd's Homecoming by posting a 23-14 win
Ruston defeats Alexandria thanks to run game, interceptions
Comments / 0