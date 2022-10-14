Read full article on original website
Marianne Cilli Whipkey, 65
Marianne Cilli Whipkey, 65, of New Galilee passed away Sunday, October 16, 2022 at UPMC – Jameson Hospital following a short illness. Born August 10, 1957 in New Castle, she was the daughter of the late Alfred G. Cilli and Mary A. Caimano Cilli. She was married to Scott Whipkey.
Ashley Annarumo, 38
Ashley Annarumo, 38, of Ellwood City passed away unexpectedly on Monday, October 17, 2022 at her residence. Born November 29, 1983 in Ellwood City, she was the daughter of the late Thomas and Loretta Kennedy Prestopine. Ashley graduated from Lincoln High School. She formerly worked at Christy’s and Burger King....
Upcoming Trunk Or Treat Events
Some area trunk or treat events that have made their information available to EllwoodCity.org include the following. All events are free to the public. Bring the kids to the Ellwood City Moose Club for a Trunk Or Treat event on Saturday, October 22nd from 2:00 – 4:00 pm! The Moose Club is located at1400 Factory Avenue, Ellwood City. Members are encouraged to participate in giving out candy from their trunks for the kids, it would be greatly appreciated please be set up and ready for 1:30 that Saturday!
EllwoodCity.org Annual Halloween Costume Contest!
Halloween is two weeks away and we are calling all ghosts, ghouls, goblins, and any other scary or funny outfits to get a laugh or scream. It is time again for the Annual EllwoodCity.org Halloween Costume Contest. Each year we have received dozens of entries – and 2022 will be...
Ellwood City Receives Nearly $6 Million in PENNVEST Funding
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority (PENNVEST) today awarded $6 million in funding to the Borough of Ellwood City to make improvements to its existing sewer infrastructure, according to Senator Elder Vogel (R-47) and State Representative Aaron Bernstine in respective statements. The project will involve the construction of...
Three Lawrence County Men Among Seven Charged With Drug Trafficking Conspiracy
PITTSBURGH – Eliot Gentry, Daivahn Brown, Donald Jeter, William McCree, Teqwan Scott, Donald Snowden, and Kailin Stewart have been indicted by a federal grand jury in Pittsburgh for narcotics trafficking, United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced today. The Indictment, returned on Oct. 11 and yesterday, charges the seven...
Fire Department to Start Advanced Life Support Program with Ellwood City Community Health Foundation Funding, Council Support
The Ellwood City Community Health Foundation presented the Ellwood City Fire Department a check for $175,000 during Monday’s council meeting. Council voted unanimously to advertise an ordinance creating an Advanced Life Support Program, as well as an agreement that the program will be partially funded by the Health Foundation’s funding.
