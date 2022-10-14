ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Nebraska high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from Week 8, 2022

By Sam Brown, SBLive Sports
 2 days ago

Get the latest Nebraska high school football scores on SBLive as Week 8 of the 2022 season kicks off across the state

Week 8 of the 2022 Nebraska high school football season kicks off Thursday (October 13) and continues Friday with more than 130 games across the state.

You can follow all of this week's action on SBLive Nebraska including live scores, game recaps, top performers, photo galleries and much more.

For live updates and complete statewide results, bookmark our Nebraska high school football scoreboard and check our individual class scoreboards below:

STATEWIDE NEBRASKA FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

CLASS A SCOREBOARD | CLASS B SCOREBOARD

CLASS C1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS C2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS D1 SCOREBOARD | CLASS D2 SCOREBOARD

CLASS D6 SCOREBOARD

You can also watch dozens of Nebraska high school football games live on the NFHS Network :

WATCH LIVE ON NFHS NETWORK

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app:

Download iPhone App | Download Android App

Here's more high school football coverage from SBLive Nebraska:

SBLive Nebraska Power 25 — how they fared in Week 7

Friday Night Stars: Week 7’s top performances in Nebraska high school football

Vote now: Who should be SBLive’s Nebraska Athlete of the Week for Oct. 3-9?

SBLive Nebraska Power 25 football rankings: Top four unchanged, Bennington checks in at No. 5

Full football coverage on SBLive Nebraska

