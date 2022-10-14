Read full article on original website
Related
‘Frasier’ Sequel Starring Kelsey Grammer Picked Up To Series At Paramount+
EXCLUSIVE: The long-in-the-works Frasier followup is finally a reality. Paramount+ has given a series greenlight to the multi-camera comedy, executive produced by Kelsey Grammer who is reprising his signature character, psychiatrist-turned-radio host Frasier Crane. As Deadline reported exclusively, Grammer in 2018 started fielding interest for a new Frasier series that would feature the title character in a new city and has been the driving force behind the efforts ever since. The project was eventually set up at Paramount+ and was announced as being in development at the streamer’s February 2021 launch event. It has now been formally picked up to...
Collider
'The Winchesters': Jensen and Danneel Ackles Talk Diversifying the Show’s Cast
It’s been almost exactly two years since we bid farewell to the story of Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles), and an earlier chapter of their family history is about to be told. The premiere of the Supernatural prequel series, The Winchesters has hit The CW and to celebrate the occasion, Ackles and his wife and series co-creator, Danneel Ackles sat down with Variety to chat about pushing forward with inclusion and diversity on the new series.
‘The Conners’: Season 5 To Feature Show’s Biggest Ever Episode Count
EXCLUSIVE: The current fifth season of ABC’s The Conners will be the largest yet for the Roseanne spinoff. It will include 22 episodes, traditionally considered a full-season broadcast order. The series’ first season, which rose out of the ashes of Roseanne’s implosion, consisted of 11 episodes. With cast members being signed year-to-year and juggling other commitments, The Conners produced 20 episodes each in Seasons 2-4. That count has now gone up to 22 episodes. I hear the news was shared during the Oct. 7 taping of the multi-camera comedy. ABC has been stocking up on its most popular comedy series. This past summer, the network...
‘Chesapeake Shores’ Series Finale Air Date, How to Watch, and What to Expect
The last episode of 'Chesapeake Shores' is nearly here. Find out how to watch the series finale of the Hallmark Channel series.
Popculture
'NCIS: Los Angeles' Season 14 Premiere Delivered Troubling News About Hetty Lange
The premiere of NCIS: Los Angeles Season 14 aired on Sunday night, and the big episode delivered some troubling news about Hetty Lange. The last we knew of Hetty (Linda Hunt), she was heading to Syria on a top-secret mission, with few updates emerging over the past couple of seasons. She was not in Seasons 12 or 13 very much, and the new season isn't looking too promising. Please Note: Spoilers Below for NCIS: LA.
‘NCIS: New Orleans’ Star Lucas Black Reveals Why He Left the Show Behind
NCIS: New Orleans star Lucas Black is opening up on why he exited the series back in 2019 and how he knew “it couldn’t last forever.” An original cast members of NCIS: New Orleans, the actor played Christopher LaSalle from 2014 until his character was killed off in Season 6. He also appeared on NCIS from 2014 to 2017.
Is Mark Harmon Still on ‘NCIS’?
Chances are when fans think of NCIS, Mark Harmon is one of the first people to come to mind. He’s essentially the face of the franchise. He originated the character of Special Agent Leroy Jethro Gibbs in 2003 in a backdoor pilot for CBS’s military drama JAG. Harmon...
TVLine Items: Feds Casts Niecy's Wife, Loki Season 2 Promotion and More
The Rookie: Feds is bringing a real-life love connection to the show: Jessica Betts, wife of series star Niecy Nash-Betts, will guest-star on the ABC drama as a love interest for Nash-Betts’ character Simone Clark, it was announced on Tuesday. Additionally, Tom Arnold (Roseanne) will appear as the charismatic...
EW.com
CBS to air first-ever 'NCIS-verse' crossover with NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i
CBS is giving the people what they want: a massive "NCIS-verse" crossover!. EW has exclusively learned that NCIS, NCIS: Los Angeles, and NCIS: Hawai'i will join forces for a special TV event. This is the first time in the franchise's history that all three shows are crossing over with each other (NCIS and NCIS: Hawai'i have previously crossed over), and they're appropriately going big.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘The Winchesters’ appears to be a silver bullet for The CW’s 2022 viewership numbers
The CW network has a surprise smash hit on its hands with the Supernatural spinoff The Winchesters. The show premiered on Tuesday night and instantly became the network’s most-watched premiere this season. The show pulled in 781,000 viewers, according to TVLine. It’s not completely surprising, however, as Supernatural is...
Supernatural's Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Reunite for Dinner with Prequel Series Stars
The prequel series The Winchesters, starring Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly, premiered Oct. 11 on The CW Jensen Ackles and Jeffrey Dean Morgan are keeping it all in the family! The former Supernatural costars met up for dinner with Drake Rodger and Meg Donnelly — stars of The CW series spinoff The Winchesters — as well as Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton and their 4-year-old daughter George Virginia. Alongside photos from the outing featuring the group, Morgan, 56, wrote on Instagram on Tuesday, "So, I was lucky enough to have...
ETOnline.com
Kelsey Asbille Teases Future of 'Yellowstone' After Filming Season 5 (Exclusive)
Kelsey Asbille is opening up about the future of Yellowstone. ET's Cassie DiLaura spoke to the 31-year-old actress at the CMT Artists of the Year ceremony at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center on Wednesday, and she revealed if she thinks the Paramount Network series will go on past its upcoming fifth season.
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. Developing Father-Son Comedy at CBS
Damon Wayans and Damon Wayans Jr. are once again taking their father-son act to the small screen, this time in their first joint sitcom. The real-life relatives will play father and son in a CBS multi-cam comedy, co-written by Wayans and Kevin Hench (Last Man Standing), our sister site Deadline reports. Wayans will reportedly play a famous, divorced radio show host known as “Poppa,” who vows to make a proper adult out of his grown son (Wayans Jr.), who is quickly approaching 40. For what it’s worth, Wayans Jr.’s character is said to have all of his father’s charm “and none of...
Joel McHale to Star in Animal Control Workplace Comedy at Fox
The always-employed Joel McHale is making his network sitcom comeback. The Community grad is set to star in the new workplace comedy Animal Control, which previously received a straight-to-series order at Fox. The single-camera comedy follows “a group of local Animal Control workers whose lives are complicated by the fact that animals are simple, but humans are not,” according to the official logline. “McHale will portray Frank, an opinionated, eccentric Animal Control officer who may not have gone to college but is still the most well-read person in the room. A former cop, Frank tried to expose corruption in his department, but...
Ratings: Sheldon, Ghosts, SVU Lead Night; Walker Spinoff Audience Steady
In the latest TV show ratings, CBS’ Young Sheldon and Ghosts and NBC’s Law & Order: SVU tied for the Thursday demo win, while the former also drew the night’s biggest audience. CBS | Young Sheldon (6.9 million viewers/0.6 rating), Ghosts (6.2 mil/0.6) and So Help Me Todd (4.4 mil/0.4) all ticked up in the demo, while CSI: Vegas (3.2 mil/0.3) was steady. Sheldon is looking at its best audience since April 21, while Ghosts is poised to report its best since Jan. 20. ABC | Station 19 (3.6 mil/0.5) and Alaska Daily (3 mil/0.3) were steady in the demo, but...
TV Fanatic
Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 4
On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 4, she was hired as a segment producer on Krusty's new daytime talk show. However, it was quickly apparent there was more going on behind the scenes than she first imagined. Meanwhile, the Simpsons tried to have fun while Marge was at work. However,...
‘Law & Order: SVU’ Sets Final Episode for Kelli Giddish
Law & Order: SVU writers are giving fans an early Christmas gift (or a lump of coal) when it comes to the final storyline of Amanda Rollins. Multiple reports out Tuesday suggest that Kelli Giddish’s final episode with Law & Order: SVU is set for Dec. 8. TV Line was the first outlet to report the date, while GiveMeMyRemote reported on the specific episode.
A Christmas Story Christmas Teaser: Peter Billingsley Returns as Ralphie in HBO Max Sequel — Watch First Footage
The first teaser for HBO Max’s A Christmas Story sequel triple dog dares you not to bask in the nostalgia. Set for release on Thursday, Nov. 17, A Christmas Story Christmas sees Peter Billingsley, now 51, reprise his role as Ralphie Parker. The above footage shows the former child star slip on Ralphie’s signature glasses — but not before we’re treated to a tour of the Parkers’ living room, which looks exactly the same as it did in the original 1983 film. We even get a glimpse of the lampshade that came with the Old Man’s extremely fragile leg lamp! In A...
Chicago Med season 8 episode 5 preview: Yep, This is The World We Live In
Get ready for Chicago Med season 8 episode 5, “Yep, This is The World We Live In” with our extensive episode 5 preview. One of the biggest surprises from the season premiere of Chicago Med was the return of Yaya DaCosta as April Sexton in the closing moments of the episode. Fans were thrilled when DaCosta returned in a surprise reunion between her character and Brian Tee’s Dr. Ethan Choi, but then a handful of episodes came and went without any sight of her.
'NCIS Hawai’i' Cast Members Go Live During Latest Episode, Accidentally Spoil A Major Plot Line
It's not every day that a celebrity accidentally issues a spoiler alert a little too late, but that's precisely what happened on Instagram earlier this week. NCIS: Hawai'i stars Vanessa Lachey, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Mark Gessner joined fans tuning into the show's most recent episode for some lighthearted fun in an unofficial streaming party. But in the process, the three unknowingly tipped fans off to what's to come in future episodes.
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
86K+
Followers
65K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 0