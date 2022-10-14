ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

University of Iowa hospitals settle lawsuit with employees

IOWA CITY, IA
Trial begins in Arkansas over transgender care ban

IOWA STATE
Iowa Rep. Hinson admitted to hospital for kidney infection

IOWA STATE
Gov. Reynolds, challenger DeJear to debate Monday night

IOWA STATE
Iowa State Fair unveils theme for 2023

IOWA STATE
Dimione Walker to use self-defense in argument in trial

IOWA STATE
At least 8 dead in Iran prison fire, amid nationwide antigovernmental protests

IOWA STATE
New Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll released in gubernatorial race

IOWA STATE
Drone strikes rock Ukrainian capitol of Kyiv, US sends $725 million aid package

IOWA STATE
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing 80-year-old woman in Dubuque

DUBUQUE, IA
New website aims to lower barriers to legal resources

Iowa (KCRG) - The People’s Law Library of Iowa is a new website that’s working to serve as an accessible resource for understanding state law and legal resources in Iowa. The State Library of Iowa and the UI Law Library worked together for around a year to develop the website. Right now, it’s focused on three topics: Consumer law, Family law, and Landlord/Tenant law. It also offers guidance on researching legal issues, a glossary of more than 100 legal terms, and more. Director of the University of Iowa Law Library Carissa Vogel says it’s important to lower barriers to accessing these critical resources.
IOWA STATE
Iowa State Fair organizers announce theme for 2023 fair

IOWA STATE
Cedar Rapids school district to begin search for new superintendent

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Lawsuit filed over two large solar projects near Palo

IOWA STATE
Stolen Halloween display had been in Nebraska family for nearly 20 years

IOWA STATE
2022 eastern Iowa Trick-or-Treat times

It’s that time of year again! Cities across eastern Iowa are releasing trick-or-treat times as communities prepare for Halloween fun!. Some cities, like Cedar Rapids and Marion, don’t have specific, city-wide trick-or-treat times, but Marion city leaders say trick-or-treating should conclude by 8 p.m. Officials recommend residents who want to participate turn on porch lights when ready to greet trick-or-treaters, and turn them off again when finished. Anyone who doesn’t wish to participate should leave porch lights off.
IOWA STATE
No need to panic about reported turkey shortages heading into holiday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Concerns continue to circulate about whether there will be enough turkeys heading into the Thanksgiving holiday. It comes as bird flu has impacted millions of turkeys across the country. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reports 5.4 million turkeys have been depopulated this year because of exposure...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Colder air continues to pour into eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The coldest air of the season is continuing to pour into the region, sending temperatures downward. Lows tonight will fall into the upper 20s with a bit of a breeze persisting. Winds will be gusty at times on Monday as highs are held back in the upper 30s and low 40s. More 20s for lows and 40s for highs are expected through mid-week.
IOWA STATE

