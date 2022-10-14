Read full article on original website
news9.com
Rollerfest In Broken Arrow Raises Awareness For Autism Oklahoma
Some people went roller skating for a good cause on Sunday. "Rollerfest" raises awareness on the growing rate of autism and homelessness in our state. It was held at Roller Sports in Broken Arrow and some of the money made will be donated to Autism Oklahoma. There were games, prizes,...
news9.com
Tulsa Donut Store Vandalized, Community Rallies To Fund Repairs
A Tulsa donut shop was vandalized overnight. The Donut Hole near 31st and Peoria says someone busted its door and window after the shop took part in an art installation hosted by drag queens over the weekend. The donut shop says repairs have already been made thanks to a quick...
news9.com
Volunteers Needed For Tulsa's 2022 Oktoberfest
Tulsa's Oktoberfest needs help filling more than 2,400 volunteer shifts for the celebration this week. Volunteers are needed in all areas of the festival, including beverage sales, hospitality, transportation and decoration. Volunteers get a t-shirt, free admission and $30 to use during the festival, along with a post-festival party. You...
news9.com
Ceramic Studio In Tulsa Helps Anyone Make Art
You don't have to be an artist to create a work of art at Purple Glaze Studio in Tulsa. "They're just in awe usually of what they've done. People really do surprise themselves with what they're capable of,” said Purple Glaze Owner Jeff Stunkard. Stunkard's father started Purple Glaze...
news9.com
Cushing Hillcrest Offering Program To Help End Drug, Alcohol Addiction
CUSHING, Okla. - A program is now being offered in Cushing to help people dealing with addictions to drugs and alcohol. Organizers told News On 6's Cal Day that the scary part is many people don't really know what they're putting in their bodies.
sapulpatimes.com
Changes to local tag agencies explained
The implementation of the Real ID combined with the onset of the worst pandemic in over a century has led to long lines, delays, and frustration for Oklahomans renewing driver’s licenses, obtaining a Real ID, or registering vehicles. The Oklahoma Legislature recently passed legislation that attempts to rectify the...
news9.com
Tulsa Dream Center Hosts Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit
The Tulsa Dream Center hosted the Oklahoma Fatherhood Summit Friday. Organizers said it was all about providing resources to fathers in the community. "These are the best of times for fathers and these are the worst of times. I've never seen fatherlessness, abdication, absence, and even abuse be such an epidemic as it is today," said Ken Canfield.
news9.com
Halloween Season Book Recommendation With Magic City Books
TULSA, Okla. - Two weeks from today is Halloween and you may want to pick up a book to read to get you in the frightful spirit. Pat Cawiezell from Magic City Books is here with a couple of suggestions plus details about upcoming events.
How to ward off those pesky armadillos
TULSA, Okla. — Armadillos are sneaky critters that destroy flower beds, root up lawns and test the sanity of homeowners. Oklahoma State University Extension offers advice on how to control armadillo damage during warm months when the animal’s destructive behavior is most visible. “There is seldom a quick...
Tulsa VFW vandalized overnight
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa chapter of the VFW was vandalized overnight. The VFW said their front glass doors were smashed and will have to be replaced. Police have not said if any arrests have been made. ©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.
news9.com
Local Tulsa Business Feeling Impacts Of Inflation
Inflation is hitting families and businesses hard in Oklahoma. The prices of many of our favorite foods have increased and the co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria said his goal is to continue providing quality food and service to his customers. Mike Baush, co-owner of Andolini's Pizzeria, says the prices of several...
Buy-back event planned for Bartlesville recycle center
BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The City of Bartlesville recycling drop-off center is hosting a one-day “buy-back event” to collect plastic bottles and aluminum cans, spokespersons for Replenysh, the company that manages City’s recycling program, announced this week. The city-owned center, located near 10th Street and Virginia Avenue,...
KRMG In Depth: Gubernatorial candidate Joy Hofmeister on energy, education, abortion, and more
TULSA — Switching parties makes for a risky political strategy, especially when one leaves the party that dominates state politics to run for governor. Oklahoma’s sitting State Superintendent of Public Instruction, Joy Hofmeister, took that risk late in 2021, announcing she would leave the GOP to seek the Democratic nomination for governor.
Police in Oklahoma found Human Remains While Searching for Four Missing Cyclists
Authorities in Okmulgee, Oklahoma, said Friday that they discovered "multiple objects in the water that appear to be human remains" in the Deep Fork River during a days-long search for four missing cyclists.
Crews contain chemical fire at galvanizing plant near Verdigris
Verdigris Fire responded to Valmont Coatings-Oklahoma Galvanizing Plant around 6:30 p.m. for a structure fire that transitioned into a hazmat situation.
Tulsa Walk For Freedom: ‘A powerful display of solidarity in the fight to end human trafficking.’
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Tulsa Walk For Freedom is a silent walk taking place on Saturday, Oct. 15th, in the Rose District. Organizers say its purpose is to spread awareness and resources on the reality of human trafficking. “Human trafficking is a horrible reality in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the USA,...
news9.com
Collinsville Police Warn Against Phone Scam Imitating City Staff
The Collinsville Police Department is warning everyone about phone scammers who are impersonating either the police department or the city itself. The police department has received a few phone calls in the last few weeks from people asking if they have warrants out for their arrest or if they owe money because someone supposedly from the city said that they did.
blackchronicle.com
4 Friends Missing After Leaving Oklahoma Home on Bikes, Police Say
Police in a small Oklahoma city are trying to find 4 associates between the ages of 29 and 32 who they are saying left considered one of their properties on bikes collectively and haven’t been seen or reachable since. The Okmulgee Police Department mentioned on Facebook that Mark Chastain,...
news9.com
Wagoner Dairy Farm Battles Mother Nature As Drought Impacts Oklahoma
Oklahoma is experiencing the driest year in more than a decade. The earth cracks between rows of soybeans intended for distribution at the end of the season. John Butler said if the drought doesn’t kill them, a simple light frost in the winter might. "It's always a challenge. Sometimes...
Tulsa County deputies search for tips in attempted abduction case in Sand Springs
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — Tulsa County deputies are searching for a suspect after an attempted abduction in Sand Springs. It happened Sept. 30 near West 10th Street and Valley Drive. According to deputies, footage shows a van following a school bus. When a girl got off the bus, the...
