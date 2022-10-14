ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Never Put Your Hat on a Bed

99.9 KTDY
99.9 KTDY
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Wp4FZ_0iZdV5fq00
Staff Photo

For years people, especially here in Acadiana, have considered placing a hat on a bed to be unlucky. Throughout history, many believed it would bring everything from bad luck to death. Historians believe it may have all started with static electricity.

To this day, there are some people who won’t give up their hats at dinner parties, afraid that the host might place them on a bed. There are grandparents who wouldn’t let their children and now their grandchildren toss a baseball cap or hat on a bed. And many in the Jewish community absolutely forbid a hat to touch the top of their bed. Why?

The exact origin of the whole hat on a bed bad luck belief is not known, however, there are a few theories about it.

The first theory is static electricity. When wearing hats started to become popular, after a few hours of wearing a hat, static electricity would build up in the hair of the person wearing the hat. So when they would take the hat off, their hair would stand straight up and make a crackling sound. Since no one knew what static electricity was at the time, society thought it was the result of evil spirits living in human hair. And putting a hat on a bed would transfer the evil in one’s hair to the place they slept.

The Jewish community had a little different take on the situation. They believed placing a hat on a bed would cause death in the household where the bed was located. However, according to HowStuffWorks.com there have been no reported cases of someone dying from a hat on a bed.

And lastly, another reason a hat on a bed became known as bad luck is because of lice. Lice would get on the bed and ultimately in the hair of those who slept in the bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LTcbi_0iZdV5fq00
Staff Photo

Of these three hat superstitions, of course, the only one that really makes sense in modern times is the transfer of lice from a hat or cap to the bed.

So from what we’ve seen throughout history, placing a hat on a bed will not bring evil spirits into your life or bring death to anyone in the household, but it could give you head lice.

Don’t lose too much sleep over it.

( How Stuff Works )

Click here to view photo gallery

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: Brian Kelly's Daughter Was Not Happy With Florida Fans

Brian Kelly's daughter, Grace Kelly, wasn't impressed with Florida fans while attending LSU's game against the Gators last Saturday. From the Neyland Stadium sidelines, she posted a TikTok (via That SEC Podcast) bashing The Swamp's crowd. "I just wanted to come out here and say that whoever said that Florida...
GAINESVILLE, FL
cohaitungchi.com

Romantic Things to Do in Baton Rouge

Baton Rouge offers many date options, whether you’re taking that special someone out for a first date, or you’re celebrating years of marriage with a night on the town. You don’t need a special occasion to plan a perfect Baton Rouge date. Take them out to celebrate a milestone anniversary, or go out just because it’s a random Tuesday, and you want to enjoy their company.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Does Walmart send you money to be a secret shopper? Baton Rouge woman was almost victim of fraud scam

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Have you ever heard of someone being sent money to act as a secret shopper at Walmart?. No? That’s because it doesn’t exist. It’s a scam. Linda De Simone was almost a victim. De Simone says she received two checks, one on October 1 and the other on October 8, with instructions from Walmart calling her a secret shopper and telling her what to do with the checks.
BATON ROUGE, LA
redcuprebellion.com

LSU Hate Week

The running game, the onside kick and the fourth quarter defense.... just kidding about that last one, but it wasn't too long ago that we would have lost this game in typical WAOM fashion... plus the Kentucky and Tulsa games. However stressful it might be, it sure is nice to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Sixth Matt Flynn Open raises over $45,000 for Heritage Ranch

On Oct. 4, Heritage Ranch hosted the sixth annual Matt Flynn Open at the Copper Mill Golf Club in Zachary. Thirty-two teams gathered to play and eat and drink in the event, which raised over $45,000 was raised in support of Heritage Ranch. “Heritage Ranch is a place my family...
ZACHARY, LA
99.9 KTDY

99.9 KTDY

Lafayette, LA
68K+
Followers
14K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

99.9 KTDY plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://999ktdy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy