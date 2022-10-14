One of the Best Gins Around Just Unveiled Its Annual ‘Distiller’s Cut’ Edition

You’d think 47 botanicals in a gin would be enough, wouldn’t you? Well, once a year German gin brand Monkey 47 decides that it needs just one extra botanical for its Distiller’s Cut, an annual limited-edition release that took home our Best of the Best award in 2021. But do you have to be a super-taster to notice the difference that one extra botanical makes?

Monkey 47 founder Alexander Stein believes the addition of the locally foraged woodruff plant to the Monkey 47 recipe is one that will stand out. “This year’s Distiller’s Cut is proof that good things really can be found right before your eyes,” he said in a statement. “At the Black Forest Distillery, one of the experiences we’re really proud to offer guests is an exploration of the amazing ingredients that can be sourced within 47 km of the distillery–this year’s Distiller’s Cut is a homage to these hidden gems, and further proof of how we leave no stone unturned when it comes to adventures of flavor.”

According to the brand, woodruff’s unique flavor is due to the coumarin it contains, a chemical compound that gives it a vanilla-like note. The leaves are dried for a few weeks before being added to the botanical mixture which is then macerated in the spirit before distillation. Tasting notes for this year’s Distiller’s Cut describe it as a dry gin with top notes of cinnamon and vanilla. Sounds like a good Negroni component, and perhaps an interesting Martini base.

So how do you get your hands on this limited bottling? There’s a raffle currently going on, the winner of which will be drawn on October 14 (no word yet on when the bottles will arrive in stores stateside). So quit monkeying around and act fast if you’re interested in trying this new gin .