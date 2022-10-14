‘Harry Potter’ Cast Pays Tribute to Robbie Coltrane: “You Made Us a Family”

The cast of Harry Potter are mourning the death of Robbie Coltrane .

It was announced on Friday that Coltrane passed away at the age of 72. “As well as being a wonderful actor, he was forensically intelligent and brilliantly witty, and after 40 years of being proud to be called his agent, I shall miss him,” Coltrane’s agent Belinda Wright said of the actor in a statement.

Despite having varied film and television credits, Coltrane’s most notable role was his portrayal of Rubeus Hagrid, the giant groundskeeper at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, in the Harry Potter films, beginning with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone in 2001.

Earlier this year, the cast reunited for the HBO Max reunion special, Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts . Coltrane grew emotional while he reminisced about his time filming the series. In the special, Coltrane tearfully said that despite the franchise’s conclusion marking “an end of an era,” they will continue to live on in generations to come. “The legacy of the movies is that my children will show them to their children so you could be watching in 50 years times, easy — I’ll not be here, sadly, but Hagrid will,” he said.

Following the news of his passing, Potter castmembers took to social media to remember their late co-star.

Harry Potter author J.K. Rowling took to social media to remember Coltrane , writing, “I’ll never know anyone remotely like Robbie again. He was an incredible talent, a complete one off, and I was beyond fortunate to know him, work with him and laugh my head off with him. I send my love and deepest condolences to his family, above all his children.”

Daniel Radcliffe , who played Harry Potter alongside Coltrane’s Hagrid, said in a statement, “Robbie was one of the funniest people I’ve met and used to keep us laughing constantly as kids on the set. I’ve especially fond memories of him keeping our spirits up on Prisoner of Azkaban , when we were all hiding from the torrential rain for hours in Hagrid’s hut and he was telling stories and cracking jokes to keep morale up. I feel incredibly lucky that I got to meet and work with him and very sad that he’s passed. He was an incredible actor and a lovely man.”

Emma Watson , who played Hermoine Granger in Potter said in a statement shared on her Instagram story , “Robbie was like the most fun uncle I’ve ever had, but most of all, he was deeply caring and compassionate towards me as a child and an adult. His talent was so immense that it made sense he played a giant — he could fill ANY space with his brilliance. Robbie, if I ever get to be so kind as you were to me on a film set I promise I’ll do it in your name and memory. Know how much I adore and admire you. I’ll really miss your sweetness, your nicknames, your warmth, your laughs, and your hugs. You made us a family. Know you were that to us. There was no better Hagrid. You made it a joy to be Hermoine.”

Rupert Grint, who played Ronald Weasley in the series, posted on his Instagram , saying that he was “heartbroken” about the loss of Coltrane. “I’ll never forget the smell of cigars and beard glue- a wonderful combination. No one else on this planet could of played Hagrid, only Robbie.Just as Hagrid was in the books and films Robbie was in life- warm, compassionate and hilarious. A giant hearted man who was still looking out for us even decades later. Sending love to his family. See you on the other side Bobser.”

Tom Felton , who played Draco Malfoy, also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Coltrane. In a caption alongside a photo of Coltrane, Radcliffe, Watson and himself, Felton said, “One of my fondest memories of filming Harry Potter was a night shoot on the first film in the forbidden forest. I was 12. Robbie cared & looked after everyone around of him. Effortlessly. And made them laugh. Effortlessly. He was a big friendly giant on screen but even more so In real life. Love you mate – thank you for everything xx.”

James Phelps, who played Fred Weasley in the Potter films, said , “I will miss the random chats about all subjects under the sun. And I’ll never forget in September 2000, Robbie Coltrane came over to a very nervous 14yr old me on my 1st ever day on a movie set and said ‘Enjoy it, you’ll be great.’ Thank you for that.”

Meanwhile, James’ twin Oliver Phelps, who starred as George Weasley, took to Twitter to reflect on the London premiere of the first Potter film: “November 2001 – Leicester Square, London. ‘Soak this in lads, its like a Rolls-Royce for your first car’! Robbie [Coltrane] when he was next to me on the red carpet of the first HP premiere. Over the years we had some great chats about history and travel. Rest in peace Robbie x.”

Matthew Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, described Coltrane as someone who “always made you smile.” He shared, “Robbie. Bobser. He called me Space Boy. We shared a love of the final frontier. He didn’t give a fuck and it always made you smile. A giant, in more ways than one. We had some times x.”

“Heartbroken by the passing of Robbie Coltrane. Hagrid was my favourite character! Robbie portrayed Hagrid’s warmth, sense of home and unconditional love for his students and magical creatures so brilliantly,” Bonnie Wright , who portrayed Ginny Weasley, wrote on Instagram. “Robbie always treated me and my fellow cast mates when we were wee kids like equal professionals on a film set. A type of attitude that instilled confidence and a sense of togetherness. Thanks for all the laughter. Miss you Robbie. Sending love to your family. Rest In Peace.”

“The richest, mightiest and most mischievous laughter on set was all big Robbie’s fault,” wrote David Thewlis, who played Remus Lupin, on Instagram while sharing a photo of Coltrane. “You are forever loved, dear man, and will be sorely missed.”

Warwick Davis, who portrayed Filius Flitwick, shared , “I was saddened to learn that fellow #HarryPotter cast member, Robbie Coltrane died today. Always jovial, he brought warmth, light and laughter to any set he walked on to. RIP Robbie, Beloved Giant of comedy.x”

The official Wizarding World T witter account also paid tribute to the late actor, sharing a photo of Coltrane in character as Hagrid on set: “We are hugely saddened to hear of the passing of the magnificent Robbie Coltrane who played Hagrid with such kindness, heart and humour in the Harry Potter films. He was a wonderful actor, a friend to all and he will be deeply missed.”