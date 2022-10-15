ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Van Buren, OH

Recker, Van Buren among leaders at D-II state girls golf tournament

By By Jarrod Ulrey / Special to The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sZliQ_0iZdUgwj00

COLUMBUS — A rough first round at last year’s Division II state tournament doomed the Van Buren girls golf to an 11th-place finish after it placed eighth the year before.

Those experiences, however, seemed to pay off for the Black Knights as they battled windy conditions during the opening round of this year’s state event Friday on Ohio State’s Gray Course.

It was a particularly solid round for senior Claire Recker, who is fifth with a 77 but sits just 1 stroke out of the lead.

Van Buren, which made its only other appearance at state in 2011 when it placed 12th, is third with a 347 heading into Saturday’s final round. Columbus Academy is first at 317 and Sugarcreek Garaway shot 337.

“Our morning was really calm, really nice, and they burned it up on the front nine,” coach Rhonda Nye said. “That wind started kicking up and it was like we were back in northwest Ohio again, but they fought.

“Once [Recker] gets going, she gets focused and she can be a machine.”

Recker shot a 92 at the district tournament for her team’s third-best score before posting what Nye called a “redemption round” in her return to state.

She also led the Black Knights at state last season when she shot 173.

“I just did my best out there, and honestly it wasn’t perfect,” Recker said. “I had some good shots and some bad shots, but in the end, it happened to pan out.”

Junior Jocelyn Hunt shot 88 and freshman Addyson Adams carded 89 to contribute for the Black Knights.

Also in the girls tournament, Danbury senior Kamil Stephens shot 90 during the opening round.

In the Division III boys tournament at NorthStar, Danbury junior Gavin Clark finished with a 77 to tie him for fourth heading into the final round, three strokes out of the lead, and Old Fort senior Adam Magers came in with an 83.

The other tournament at Ohio State was the Division II boys event on the Scarlet Course, where Ottawa Hills is seventh (343) and Van Buren is 10th (357). Kettering Alter is first with a 309.

Archbold junior Cahle Roth is tied for 12th with a 79, which is seven strokes out of the lead.

“I played really well for most of the day but had two or three rough holes which ruined my round a little bit,” Roth said. “My putter wasn’t working very well today, but I hit it pretty well.”

Junior Will Swigart led Ottawa Hills with an 84.

Senior Weston Heitkamp, who was cleared to travel the course on a golf cart because he has a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, shot 82 to lead Van Buren.

“It started off fairly calm for the first nine holes and then we made the turn and the wind really picked up and that made scoring difficult, but we made it work,” Heitkamp said. “I started off with a birdie on hole 10 and made two others, so that helped lower the score a little bit.”

Van Buren is in Division II for the first time and was competing at state for the first time since 2017.

Also among the individual competitors from the area were Napoleon senior Will Fraker, who shot 93, and Central Catholic senior Grant Tefft, who carded a 93.

Fraker is Napoleon’s first state qualifier since 2012.

“He’s only been playing for four years, so this is a new and unexpected experience that we’re happy to be a part of,” Napoleon coach Casten Reed said.

Comments / 0

Related
WHIZ

Fink’s Friday Night Scoreboard

Watkins clinches its first LCL Buckeye Title since 2006. The Blue Devils fall to 3-6 on the season. They’ll host Logan next Friday. Generals claim the MVL Big School Title with the win. Coshocton: 21 West Muskingum: 34 FINAL. The Tornadoes move to 7-2 on the year. Ty Shawger...
ZANESVILLE, OH
thevillagereporter.com

High School Football Roundup For October 14, 2022

DELTA – Patrick Henry snapped a three-game losing streak with a dominant performance in a 40-8 win at Delta. Quarterback Nash Meyer paced the Patriots offense on 24/28 passing for 324 yards and three scores, rushed for another 42 yards and two touchdowns, and caught a two-yard TD pass from Gavin Jackson.
DELTA, OH
13abc.com

OSHP Norwalk Post investigates serious crash on CR 592

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol has opened an investigation for a two-vehicle serious injury crash, which occurred on Oct. 16, at 9:35 a.m. The post reported that the crash happened on CR 592 at CR 31 in Liberty Township, Seneca County. One...
SENECA COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Crews battle two large fires in Springfield Twp. on Sunday

HOLLAND, Ohio — Fire crews in Springfield Twp. had a busy day on Sunday. Dave Moore, Assistant Chief of the Springfield Fire Department, says the fire was contained to one unit, occupied by a woman and her cat.Smoke and water damage were reported in three of the surrounding units, but the only major damage was isolated to the upstairs unit in which the fire originated.
SPRINGFIELD, OH
WTOL 11

One dead following shooting in central Toledo late Sunday

TOLEDO, Ohio — A man was hospitalized following an overnight shooting Sunday in central Toledo. The incident happened in the 11-00 block of Oakwood Avenue just before 11 p.m. When Toledo Police arrived at the location, they found Michael Henderson, 27, suffering from at least one gunshot wound. TPD...
TOLEDO, OH
Lima News

Putnam County court records

Beth A. Petersen, New Bavaria, and Jon E. Petersen, Leipsic, were granted a dissolution of marriage. They were married Sept. 4, 1987 in Glandorf and have no minor children. Aaron L. Hazelton, 34, Pandora, was sentenced to 90 days jail for obstructing official business (amended). He was given credit for 11 days served with the rest suspended pending successful completion of reporting probation for five years. He must successfully complete all counseling and treatment recommended.
PUTNAM COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Two minors missing from central Toledo Thursday night

TOLEDO, Ohio — Martaine Hall, 14, and Maryesha Hall, 12, were reported missing from the Moody Manor Apartments in central Toledo Thursday night, according to the Toledo Police Department. Martaine is described as 5 feet, 1 inch tall and 150 pounds. She was last seen wearing plaid pajama pants...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Toledo tunes in to brand new radio station

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo is tuning in to something it hasn’t seen in well over a decade, a brand new radio station. Party 103.3 launched on Sept. 5, 2022 at 10:33 a.m. and is positioned as “Toledo’s Hits & Throwbacks.”. “We play the biggest hits from...
TOLEDO, OH
wlen.com

Ohio State Highway Patrol Investigating Fulton County Crash

Fulton County, OH – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle serious injury crash on County Road 10 at County Road E, York Township, Fulton County. The crash occurred on Thursday night at approximately 6:58 p.m. A 2018 Mitsubishi SUV was southbound on...
FULTON COUNTY, OH
nbc24.com

Man arrested, facing charges for leading Hancock Co. Deputy on brief chase

Findlay, Ohio - The Hancock County Sheriff's Office says Chandler Parker, 37, is facing several felony charges, following a chase that lasted approximately three minutes in Findlay Saturday evening. Deputies located a vehicle around 7:10 p.m. on Clinton Street near Walnut Street after the owner of that vehicle stated Parker...
FINDLAY, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Pettisville School Foundation Receives Donation From Graduate

Beverly Miller, whose dream to become a full-time math teacher was never fulfilled, posthumously honored her class by donating part of her estate to the Pettisville School Foundation in honor of her PHS Class of 1970. She passed away on November 9, 2020. After graduation from Eastern Mennonite University, Bev...
PETTISVILLE, OH
WTOL 11

TPD: 30-year-old man killed in triple shooting in west Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A 30-year-old man is dead and two others, including a juvenile, are injured after a triple shooting in west Toledo on Saturday morning. Toledo police say they were called to a home in the 3400 block of Upton Ave. near Marlowe Rd. around 10:23 a.m. where they found three victims, each suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
TOLEDO, OH
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
14K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy