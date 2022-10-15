Recker, Van Buren among leaders at D-II state girls golf tournament

COLUMBUS — A rough first round at last year’s Division II state tournament doomed the Van Buren girls golf to an 11th-place finish after it placed eighth the year before.

Those experiences, however, seemed to pay off for the Black Knights as they battled windy conditions during the opening round of this year’s state event Friday on Ohio State’s Gray Course.

It was a particularly solid round for senior Claire Recker, who is fifth with a 77 but sits just 1 stroke out of the lead.

Van Buren, which made its only other appearance at state in 2011 when it placed 12th, is third with a 347 heading into Saturday’s final round. Columbus Academy is first at 317 and Sugarcreek Garaway shot 337.

“Our morning was really calm, really nice, and they burned it up on the front nine,” coach Rhonda Nye said. “That wind started kicking up and it was like we were back in northwest Ohio again, but they fought.

“Once [Recker] gets going, she gets focused and she can be a machine.”

Recker shot a 92 at the district tournament for her team’s third-best score before posting what Nye called a “redemption round” in her return to state.

She also led the Black Knights at state last season when she shot 173.

“I just did my best out there, and honestly it wasn’t perfect,” Recker said. “I had some good shots and some bad shots, but in the end, it happened to pan out.”

Junior Jocelyn Hunt shot 88 and freshman Addyson Adams carded 89 to contribute for the Black Knights.

Also in the girls tournament, Danbury senior Kamil Stephens shot 90 during the opening round.

In the Division III boys tournament at NorthStar, Danbury junior Gavin Clark finished with a 77 to tie him for fourth heading into the final round, three strokes out of the lead, and Old Fort senior Adam Magers came in with an 83.

The other tournament at Ohio State was the Division II boys event on the Scarlet Course, where Ottawa Hills is seventh (343) and Van Buren is 10th (357). Kettering Alter is first with a 309.

Archbold junior Cahle Roth is tied for 12th with a 79, which is seven strokes out of the lead.

“I played really well for most of the day but had two or three rough holes which ruined my round a little bit,” Roth said. “My putter wasn’t working very well today, but I hit it pretty well.”

Junior Will Swigart led Ottawa Hills with an 84.

Senior Weston Heitkamp, who was cleared to travel the course on a golf cart because he has a torn right anterior cruciate ligament, shot 82 to lead Van Buren.

“It started off fairly calm for the first nine holes and then we made the turn and the wind really picked up and that made scoring difficult, but we made it work,” Heitkamp said. “I started off with a birdie on hole 10 and made two others, so that helped lower the score a little bit.”

Van Buren is in Division II for the first time and was competing at state for the first time since 2017.

Also among the individual competitors from the area were Napoleon senior Will Fraker, who shot 93, and Central Catholic senior Grant Tefft, who carded a 93.

Fraker is Napoleon’s first state qualifier since 2012.

“He’s only been playing for four years, so this is a new and unexpected experience that we’re happy to be a part of,” Napoleon coach Casten Reed said.