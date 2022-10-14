Read full article on original website
Catholic Health uses expedited process, retention bonuses to attract more applicants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just like many industries nowadays, the health care industry is seeing a worker shortage. Catholic Health is trying to get creative in attracting potential employees by expediting the process and offering thousands of dollars in bonuses for some new hires. A $30,000 bonus was given to...
Kaleida Health care workers approve 3-year contract
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of Kaleida Health care workers have approved a new three-year contract. In the vote, 91 percent of workers represented by 1199 SEIU and 74 percent of the workers represented by CWA were in favor of the new deal. It comes following months of bargaining with Kaleida Health.
Discussion makes push to inform and help Buffalo tenants
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Should the City of Buffalo have a tenant bill of rights that mirrors what tenants in New York City have?. That question and others were asked Saturday afternoon, during a discussion about housing issues in the Buffalo area at an event called Tenant Power Summit. PUSH...
New university opening in Niagara Falls, Canada
NIAGARA FALLS, ON — There will soon be another university for students to consider when applying for college. The University of Niagara Falls, Canada will welcome new students in 2024. The university is operated by Global University Systems Canada and will be opening in downtown Niagara Falls, ON. “Today,...
Buffalo, police union negotiating new contract after arbitrator awards $13M back pay, salary hikes
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that an arbitrator has ruled Buffalo has to pay about $13 million in retroactive pay and salary increases to Buffalo police over two years, the city and the police union are looking for a fresh start for negotiations for a new contract. The city's police...
Buffalo Common Council majority leader on his own experiences as a Hispanic politician
In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera joins the show to speak with JoDee Kenney about his own experience as a Hispanic politician in Buffalo, and how his experiences as an advocate for the city’s Hispanic community shaped his current role on the council. Rivera also discusses the ways he has been able to help his community in his role, creating initiatives to target areas of need — employment, housing, small business development, and more. He says it was his awareness of those needs that prompted him to run in the first place — and that since joining the council, he has been able to help encourage other members of Buffalo’s Latino community to get involved in local leadership. Rivera also shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him, calling it a celebration of “the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”
Completion of Eastern Park in Tonawanda to be announced Tuesday
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The US House Of Representatives has approved federal funding for the City of Tonawanda to make improvements to its town park. Eastern Park in the City of Tonawanda is one of eight parks and playgrounds in Erie County that received a combined $1.1M through the CARES Act.
Kaleida healthcare ratification vote underway after tentative deal reached
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Kaleida Health workers represented by two unions are voting on a new contract deal. "I can confirm that ratification votes are happening for both unions from 6 a.m. - 8 p.m. for the next three days at various locations," said April Ezzell with 1199SEIU Communications. The...
FASNY: Volunteer fire companies caught in political situation over ambulance service
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Ed Tase, president of the Firefighters Association of the State of New York (FASNY), spoke frankly about what he sees as a "political" problem in Niagara County. Currently the City of Lockport does not offer transport to a hospital and is awaiting an audit by a...
Niagara Co. District Attorney seeking $65K in stipends for his staff
NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. — Niagara County District Attorney Brian Seaman is asking the county legislature to provide a stipend for his staff that are now fulfilling requests for judges in "after-hours" arraignments. "For the past three or four years, my assistants have been appearing in off-hours arraignments for criminal...
New area code coming to the 716, expected to start in 2024
The numbers will be used in portions, or all, of Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie and Niagara counties.
Department of Justice grant going to ECMC will help crime victims
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Only three communities in the whole country have been awarded money in the Department of Justice's latest round of violence intervention grants, and Buffalo is one of them. It is more than $496,000 from the Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs. The grant will help...
A 716 Divided? New Area Code Approved For WNY
The sense of belonging we feel thanks to the 716 area code that unites us will soon be no more. Western New York will be getting a new area code. The North American Numbering Plan Administrator petitioned the New York State Department of Public Service to expand the area codes in WNY.
Proposed Erie County 2023 budget includes property tax rate cut
ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz has released his 2023 budget. One of the biggest takeaways is his plan to lower property taxes. Poloncarz says the spending plan meets the community's needs while reducing the property tax rate to the lowest it's been in a century and lowest among Western New York counties.
BTF delays no-confidence vote after progress in contract talks
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A vote of no confidence that the union representing Buffalo public school teachers had planned Tuesday for the district's superintendent and board did not go on as planned. The Buffalo Teachers Federation delayed that vote for a week because of progress in the contract talks with...
Monthly Household Bills In Buffalo Are Low
Here is another great reason to stay in the 716, especially when compared to other parts of the country. The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent hyperinflation we've seen in the United States have caused the prices of goods and services to increase exponentially over the last year or so. Those increases haven't just been limited to the gas pump either.
App helps EMTs coordinate with emergency room at Buffalo hospital
BUFFALO, N.Y. — Catholic Health has started using an app that helps EMTs better communicate with emergency rooms, and says it may be a potential saver, especially when seconds count. It's called Pulsara and installed on an EMTs smartphone or tablet, allowing them to engage in real-time consultation with...
WNY gas prices remain below the national average
BUFFALO, N.Y. — While national prices for gasoline are dropping over the last week, prices in Western New York have remained steady. According to AAA Western and Central New York, a gallon of gas costs $3.70 on average in Buffalo. That marks a one cent increase over the previous week. In Batavia, the average price dropped by a penny to $3.74.
Niagara Co. working to make opioid settlement fund recommendations
LOCKPORT, N.Y. — Outside of Niagara Falls proper and the city of Lockport, it's all rural communities in Niagara County. "There are some nuances relative to meeting the needs in the rural communities," said Niagara County Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services Director Laura Kelemen. But that doesn't mean...
Scholarship awarded to BPS student honors of Tops mass shooting victim Katherine 'Kat' Massey
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A Buffalo Public Schools student is receiving a scholarship in honor of Katherine 'Kat' Massey, one of 10 people who were killed in the Tops Market mass shooting on May 14. Camrin Mosley will be the first recipient of the scholarship, which will benefit Buffalo Public...
