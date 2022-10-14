ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
2 On Your Side

Kaleida Health care workers approve 3-year contract

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Thousands of Kaleida Health care workers have approved a new three-year contract. In the vote, 91 percent of workers represented by 1199 SEIU and 74 percent of the workers represented by CWA were in favor of the new deal. It comes following months of bargaining with Kaleida Health.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

New university opening in Niagara Falls, Canada

NIAGARA FALLS, ON — There will soon be another university for students to consider when applying for college. The University of Niagara Falls, Canada will welcome new students in 2024. The university is operated by Global University Systems Canada and will be opening in downtown Niagara Falls, ON. “Today,...
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Buffalo Common Council majority leader on his own experiences as a Hispanic politician

In Focus closes out Hispanic Heritage Month with a conversation about the intersection of culture and community in Upstate New York. Buffalo Common Council Majority Leader David Rivera joins the show to speak with JoDee Kenney about his own experience as a Hispanic politician in Buffalo, and how his experiences as an advocate for the city’s Hispanic community shaped his current role on the council. Rivera also discusses the ways he has been able to help his community in his role, creating initiatives to target areas of need — employment, housing, small business development, and more. He says it was his awareness of those needs that prompted him to run in the first place — and that since joining the council, he has been able to help encourage other members of Buffalo’s Latino community to get involved in local leadership. Rivera also shares what Hispanic Heritage Month means to him, calling it a celebration of “the beauty of diversity and inclusion.”
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Monthly Household Bills In Buffalo Are Low

Here is another great reason to stay in the 716, especially when compared to other parts of the country. The long-term impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent hyperinflation we've seen in the United States have caused the prices of goods and services to increase exponentially over the last year or so. Those increases haven't just been limited to the gas pump either.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

WNY gas prices remain below the national average

BUFFALO, N.Y. — While national prices for gasoline are dropping over the last week, prices in Western New York have remained steady. According to AAA Western and Central New York, a gallon of gas costs $3.70 on average in Buffalo. That marks a one cent increase over the previous week. In Batavia, the average price dropped by a penny to $3.74.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

2 On Your Side

Buffalo, NY
25K+
Followers
17K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Western New York local news

 https://www.wgrz.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy