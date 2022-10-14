ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rye, NY

myrye.com

Boys Varsity Soccer Dices Pelham @ Senior Night

Rye Boys Varsity Soccer diced Pelham 5-1 during senior night at Nugent Stadium. “This really was a wonderful night to celebrate the 13 seniors,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Jared Small. “The Senior Night ceremonies were a lot of fun, and it was nice to see the togetherness and spirit translate into another strong first half. We were also thankful to the children and parents from the Rye Youth Soccer U9 Boys Bears, Gators, Sharks, Scorpions, and Tigers join us for the pre-match walkout and halftime game.”
RYE, NY
myrye.com

Girls Varsity Field Hockey Sends White Plains Across I-287

Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey sent White Plains home across I-287 empty handed after an 8-0 victory at Nugent Field on Saturday. “It was such a great day honoring our seniors,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Assistant Coach Theresa Jelalian. “The girls really played such a great game of field hockey. They have been working hard all season and it’s really showing now.”
WHITE PLAINS, NY
myrye.com

Boys Varsity Football Sinks the Vikings

Rye Boys Varsity Football sunk the Clarkstown South Vikings under the lights at Nugent Stadium, hoisting aboard a 26-23 win. The running backs had big games – Tommy Richardson had 223 yards, and Giovanni Cavatoni had 115 yards. Giovanni also had a game-sealing 20-yd run on a 4th and 4 with 1 min to go on the Clarkstown 45 yard line. Cole Bartlett had a huge 60-yd touchdown catch.
RYE, NY
CBS New York

Funeral held for East Orange basketball star killed by gun violence

EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was a final goodbye Saturday for a New Jersey teen, whose life was tragically cut short due to gun violence.Family, friends and community leaders gathered in East Orange for the wake and funeral of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan. The high school sophomore and standout basketball player was shot and killed on Oct. 3 while walking home school.READ MORE: $10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of East Orange teenager Letrell DuncanDuncan was remembered as an impressive young man who was loved by many.READ MORE: Grandmother of Letrell Duncan, teen shot to death near school in East Orange, calls on President Biden to help stop violenceLocal leaders are using this difficult time to call for unity and peace."He was outstanding. He was a good kid," coach Jerome Miller said. "I've watched him play biddy ball through high school. I'm gonna miss him.""We're all going to band together to support his family, support our community," Mayor Ted Green said.No arrests have been made in the case.
EAST ORANGE, NJ
michiganchronicle.com

Baseball Legend Helping to Rebuild Africatown

“When I grew up in this community, we had 12- to 14,000 people. Now we are looking at 1,800. That says we are a dying community. I know I can’t replicate the community, but we can still fight to restore it as best we can and preserve the history of the community,” said New York Mets legend Cleon Jones.
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
BROOKLYN, NY
06880danwoog.com

Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash

Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
OLD LYME, CT
101.5 WPDH

I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It

It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
MILLBROOK, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus

Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
MONROE, NY
thelancenews.com

The Latest — Smashing, Selling, and Sophomore-ing

On October 3, the Class of 2025 took a trip to Woodmont Day Camp in New City, New York. Students spent the day participating in team-building activities to strengthen student relationships. The event was organized by class advisor Jennifer Hoffman. Activities included a riddle competition, pop-up game show, fire-building competitions,...
NEW CITY, NY
nehomemag.com

A Connecticut Home Designed for Entertaining and Family Fun

A nearly 11,000-square-foot residence runs the risk of feeling overwhelming and cold, but this Fairfield County home decorated by Chauncey Boothby is anything but. It helped that Boothby was already quite familiar with the clients, having grown up with the wife in Maine and then, later, working with them on a ground-up project there. “I knew their tastes well, which made for a smooth process,” explains Boothby. “The goal was to create an environment that’s warm, cozy, and family friendly. They have four young children, so everything has to be bulletproof.”
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, CT
94.3 Lite FM

Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday

One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
iheart.com

This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut

A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
CONNECTICUT STATE

