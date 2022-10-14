Read full article on original website
Boys Varsity Soccer Dices Pelham @ Senior Night
Rye Boys Varsity Soccer diced Pelham 5-1 during senior night at Nugent Stadium. “This really was a wonderful night to celebrate the 13 seniors,” said Rye Boys Varsity Soccer Jared Small. “The Senior Night ceremonies were a lot of fun, and it was nice to see the togetherness and spirit translate into another strong first half. We were also thankful to the children and parents from the Rye Youth Soccer U9 Boys Bears, Gators, Sharks, Scorpions, and Tigers join us for the pre-match walkout and halftime game.”
Girls Varsity Field Hockey Sends White Plains Across I-287
Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey sent White Plains home across I-287 empty handed after an 8-0 victory at Nugent Field on Saturday. “It was such a great day honoring our seniors,” said Rye Girls Varsity Field Hockey Assistant Coach Theresa Jelalian. “The girls really played such a great game of field hockey. They have been working hard all season and it’s really showing now.”
Boys Varsity Football Sinks the Vikings
Rye Boys Varsity Football sunk the Clarkstown South Vikings under the lights at Nugent Stadium, hoisting aboard a 26-23 win. The running backs had big games – Tommy Richardson had 223 yards, and Giovanni Cavatoni had 115 yards. Giovanni also had a game-sealing 20-yd run on a 4th and 4 with 1 min to go on the Clarkstown 45 yard line. Cole Bartlett had a huge 60-yd touchdown catch.
Saturday football game between Long Branch and Neptune cancelled in aftermath of shootings
The game was to be played with no fans after being moved from Friday night because of a series of shootings in Long Branch over the last week that police say are related.
Funeral held for East Orange basketball star killed by gun violence
EAST ORANGE, N.J. -- There was a final goodbye Saturday for a New Jersey teen, whose life was tragically cut short due to gun violence.Family, friends and community leaders gathered in East Orange for the wake and funeral of 16-year-old Letrell Duncan. The high school sophomore and standout basketball player was shot and killed on Oct. 3 while walking home school.READ MORE: $10,000 reward offered for information in fatal shooting of East Orange teenager Letrell DuncanDuncan was remembered as an impressive young man who was loved by many.READ MORE: Grandmother of Letrell Duncan, teen shot to death near school in East Orange, calls on President Biden to help stop violenceLocal leaders are using this difficult time to call for unity and peace."He was outstanding. He was a good kid," coach Jerome Miller said. "I've watched him play biddy ball through high school. I'm gonna miss him.""We're all going to band together to support his family, support our community," Mayor Ted Green said.No arrests have been made in the case.
Baseball Legend Helping to Rebuild Africatown
“When I grew up in this community, we had 12- to 14,000 people. Now we are looking at 1,800. That says we are a dying community. I know I can’t replicate the community, but we can still fight to restore it as best we can and preserve the history of the community,” said New York Mets legend Cleon Jones.
Take 5 lottery ticket worth nearly $13,000 sold in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Two tickets worth $12,965 each were sold in New York for Saturday’s Take 5 Evening drawing, lottery officials said. One ticket was sold in Brooklyn. The prize-winning ticket was bought at Veer Krupa Grocery Corp. at 1806 Kings Highway. Another ticket was told at a Fairport Road Wegmans in East Rochester. […]
Inspirational Staples Teacher Mike Sansur Killed In I-95 Crash
Mike Sansur — a highly regarded and longtime technology education teacher at Staples High School — was killed in an automobile accident yesterday morning. According to The Day of New London, Sansur — who was 52 years old, and lived in Darien — was driving northbound on I-95. He stopped in the left lane for an unknown reason, between Exits 70 and 71 in Old Lyme, just before 7:30 a.m.
I Used to Be Here Every Weekend… Now Look at It
It’s just a simple yellow abandoned building on Route 44 in the Salt Point/ Millbrook area. To many people, just another eyesore. But to me, a cherished memory. I go from Poughkeepsie to Millbrook and back often, and I pass that old building every time I do. It makes me sad to see it sitting there empty and sad.
Hudson Valley School Cancels Activities After Bear Sighting on Campus
Cancelations were done out of an abundance of caution. Living in the Hudson Valley we all know there are a few unwritten things that we all expect, right? We know that during the fall there is going to be more traffic in some areas (New Paltz, Beacon) because people from New York City come to the area to look at the fall foliage. We know that everyone comes to the area to hike, to go apple and pumpkin picking, we also know that we live in the country, so yes, there are going to be wildlife encounters.
Italian Heritage Festival brings food and music to West Harrison
People from all over Westchester County enjoyed the festivities Sunday at the Italian Heritage Festival in West Harrison.
Staples High School teacher dies in I-95 crash
A Darien man has died following a car crash on I-95 in Old Lyme.
Protesters at Fordham University rally against new 2-booster rule
The mandate was announced in the middle of the school year on Sept. 27, which many say is unfair.
The Latest — Smashing, Selling, and Sophomore-ing
On October 3, the Class of 2025 took a trip to Woodmont Day Camp in New City, New York. Students spent the day participating in team-building activities to strengthen student relationships. The event was organized by class advisor Jennifer Hoffman. Activities included a riddle competition, pop-up game show, fire-building competitions,...
A Connecticut Home Designed for Entertaining and Family Fun
A nearly 11,000-square-foot residence runs the risk of feeling overwhelming and cold, but this Fairfield County home decorated by Chauncey Boothby is anything but. It helped that Boothby was already quite familiar with the clients, having grown up with the wife in Maine and then, later, working with them on a ground-up project there. “I knew their tastes well, which made for a smooth process,” explains Boothby. “The goal was to create an environment that’s warm, cozy, and family friendly. They have four young children, so everything has to be bulletproof.”
Prosecutors: Tyler Flach intentionally killed Oceanside HS student during after-school brawl
The victim's sisters say have been waiting three years to see Flach stand trial for killing their brother.
Lane To Close On Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison, Scarsdale
Motorists are being warned of an upcoming lane closure on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County. On Monday, Oct. 17, one lane will be closed along the southbound side between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale, Department of Transportation officials said. The...
Abbott Elementary Star & Westchester Native Celebrates 30th Birthday
One of my favorite shows growing up was Everybody Hates Chris. For those of you who don't remember or don't know, Everybody Hates Chris was a sitcom inspired by the memories of the teenage years of comedian Chris Rock which ran for four seasons. I thought the show was hilarious, and it introduced me to Terry Crews, who has become one of my favorite actors and personalities. The couldn't come together without the titular character, Chris, and the actor who played him, Tyler James Williams.
This Is The Best Barbecue Restaurant In Connecticut
A Wallingford barbecue restaurant is being credited as the best in Connecticut. Love Food compiled a list of the best barbecue restaurants in every U.S. state, which included Pig Rig BBQ as the top choice for Connecticut. "A great independent business, Pig Rig BBQ is owned by Army scout veteran...
Newburgh alters security for sports events after shooting; what to know about changes
Visitors to athletic events at City of Newburgh public schools should expect to see security and law enforcement in parking areas during high traffic times, more stringent guidelines for spectators and earlier start times overall. Those are among the changes the Newburgh Enlarged City School District has said it is...
