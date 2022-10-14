ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WBBJ

Symphony celebrates a game changing anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn.–One local organization filled the room with music and good food. The Jackson Symphony celebrated their anniversary in a fun and community filled way, with the symphony playing crowd favorites. The theme for the celebration of 62 years centered around “Take Me Out to the Ballgame.”. Sherry...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

UT Martin prepares for Family Weekend

MARTIN, Tenn. – UT Martin plans to welcome families to campus. According to information from the University of Tennessee at Martin, the college will welcome families for fun at the campus coming up next month. The annual UTM Family Weekend will take place on November 4-6 at its main...
MARTIN, TN
WBBJ

Local youth learn some new dance moves

JACKSON, Tenn. –Local dance group teaches moves at the park. Each Saturday, The Ned and Jackson Recreation and Parks Department will be teaching a fine art in one of Jackson’s beautiful parks. Today, the group met up at Conger Park to teach some dance moves. The event was...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

A local non profit celebrates its 60th anniversary

JACKSON, Tenn. —Youth Town holds Fall Festival event. Youth Town is celebrating their 60th anniversary along with having a Fall Festival to support teens ages 13-17 struggling with addiction and mental health issues. The event started today at 10:00 a.m. and lasted until 2:00 p.m. with many people in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Exotic Pets return to the Jackson Fairgrounds

JACKSON, Tenn.–Exotic Pets come to the Hub City!. The fairgrounds hosted the Exotic Pet Expo, a 2 day event, that began Saturday morning. “We have our Exotic Pet Expo here at the fairgrounds. We’ve been doing this for several years. There’s all kinds of animals here,” said Dustin Bickerstaff, Event coordinator. “Hedgehogs, snakes, lizards, birds, all kinds of different animals that you don’t normally see in this area, or even at some zoos, you don’t really see them.”
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Walk event remembers beloved Jackson resident

JACKSON, Tenn. —Second annual Prayer Walk honors Clark Shaw and inspires a Jackson neighborhood. The Old Country Store and Casey Jones Village held its second annual Prayer Walk in partnership with the Jackson Police Department and Garry Martin, pastor of Jackson First Assembly of God. The walk is in...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

City of Jackson announces details for its 2022 Christmas parade

JACKSON, Tenn. —Is that Jingles Bells I hear? The City of Jackson is preparing for a big holiday event. According to the City of Jackson’s social media, plans are officially underway for the 2022 Jackson Christmas Parade and there is still time left to be a part of the event.
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson Central-Merry celebrates Homecoming with return of parade

JACKSON, Tenn. — It’s an exciting week for all of Jackson Central-Merry with their Homecoming in full swing. As a result, everyone is thrilled to have football Homecoming return once again. “It actually feels good,” said JCM Alumni Stephanie Graham. “It is a community event. It is good...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Jackson ReStore shows appreciation to supporters with free lunch

JACKSON, Tenn. — One local nonprofit invites the community to lunch for National “I Love You” Day. ReStore is a nonprofit under Habitat for Humanity that provides a store front for the community to come and shop. “We are a true nonprofit that takes gently used items...
JACKSON, TN
WBBJ

Hazardous Collection Day coming to Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. —Throw it away…properly! Collection day event gives residents the ability to dispose of unwanted items. The City of Jackson announced this week that this month they will host a Hazardous Waste Collection Day. This event gives residents an opportunity to get rid of items around the house that cannot be disposed of in regular trash.
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

New Businesses open up shop in Mason

MASON, Tenn. (WMC) - Two new businesses held grand openings Saturday in Mason after a troubled year for the historic small town. Commolita Williams and Tiffany Taylor, two cousins born and raised in Mason, said they saw a need in their town. So, they decided to do something about it.
MASON, TN
WBBJ

Players make some racket at a Jackson tournament

JACKSON, Tenn. —It’s tennis time in West TN with Jackson hosting a local tournament. “We enjoy doing the tournaments. It’s really nice, and people are so complimentary of our facility at the tennis center. They say this is so nice and we’ll come back. That is what we are trying to do. We are trying to promote tennis for everybody,” said Linda Swope, Treasurer of JWTTA.
JACKSON, TN
actionnews5.com

Zoo Boo brings ‘Stranger Things’ to Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Friday marks the beginning of spooky season at the Memphis Zoo. The annual Le Bonheur Zoo Boo returns at 6 p.m. and will run for select nights until Halloween. This year’s theme is Stranger Things. “We’ve got a little walkthrough Stranger Things experience, but lots...
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Haywood County hospital reopens after 8 years of being closed

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The year 2014 was a hard year for the residents of Brownsville and Haywood County. The hospital down the road from the city square closed its doors, and many in the area thought the closure would be permanent. “It was boarded up and had minimal utilities...
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Local woman discovers cancer without mammogram

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - According to the American Cancer Society, screening mammograms miss about 1 in 8 breast cancers, and women with dense breasts are more likely to get false-negative results. That’s why a year ago, Audrey Tauxe thought she was “all clear” until further testing detected the disease....
MEMPHIS, TN
WBBJ

John Mingledorff

John Michael Mingledorff, age 67, passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, September 12, 2022, in Jackson, TN. A Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at the Northside Church, 2571 N. Highland Ave., Jackson, TN 38305 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:00 P.M., with the Memorial Service beginning at 3:00 P.M. officiated by Pastor Gerry Campbell and Pastor Marcie Hodge Hendrick.
JACKSON, TN
WREG

MPD finds body in Raleigh

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near 11 p.m. Saturday night. Police arrived on the scene of the 4000 block of Lehi Drive and found an unresponsive person. They were later pronounced dead on the scene. Memphis Police said there were no obvious signs of foul play. They […]
MEMPHIS, TN

